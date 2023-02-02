Read full article on original website
Ukraine Inflicts Deadliest Day of Fighting on Russia So Far: Report
Ukraine's armed forces said on Tuesday that more than 1,000 Russian troops had been killed over the previous 24 hours.
Chinese Spy Balloon Carried Explosives to Self-Detonate Once it Gathered All Vital Intel, Shooting it Down Was for Show
Navy divers are currently retrieving debris from the fallen Chinese spy balloon. A high-ranking general announced that the U.S. is exploring the possibility that the balloon was carrying explosives.
Donald Trump's Lawyers Reportedly Want Him to Blame Melania for Stormy Daniels' Payment to Avoid Felony Charges
The Manhattan District Attorney's office believes that the money was a violation of "election and business-records laws," so they are pondering felony charges. According to Rolling Stone sources, the former president's lawyers already have a legal strategy to try and squirm out of the possible charges. They are trying to get him...
GOP Megadonors Are Coming for Trump
Two of the biggest-spending groups of Republican megadonors are making it clear that they don’t want Donald Trump to be the GOP nominee, a sign that anti-Trump candidates will be well-funded in the 2024 presidential primaries. The Koch network, the largest-spending political network on the right, and The Club...
'Total miscalculation': China goes into crisis management mode on balloon fallout
As the new year got underway in China, hopes appeared to be running high that an easing of tensions with the United States could unfold in the months ahead.
'Give me a break': Ex-CIA official on US response to Chinese balloon
Former CIA and FBI official Phil Mudd discusses whether the US overreacted to the suspected Chinese spy balloon that hovered over the nation for days before the US military shot it down.
