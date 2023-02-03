BRB, The Pioneer Woman Mixing Bowls Just Tumbled Under $23

Snag the bestselling 18-piece set for under $23—seriously.

Walmart has officially done it. The retail juggernaut is causing quite the stir right now— in the best way possible—by cutting the price of its bestselling mixing bowl set by 41%.

It's not just any set of a couple of bowls. Right now, you can literally get an 18-piece mixing bowl set in so-cute designs for under $23. Seriously. Eighteen bowls for under $23.

The Pioneer Woman Melamine Mixing Bowl Set with Lids is usually $38.50. But Walmart just cut it by 40% to $22.96.

Bakers and home chefs who love serving food with a side of style have been gobbling up this set for a while now. It's already sold out in sweet romance. But you can still snag the set in Sweet Rose (hint, hint, Valentine's Day ) or Wishful Winter. The Sweet Rose hue includes poppy and pastel bowls that will take you straight into warm-weather cooking and baking. Wishful Winter has tons of snowflakes and reindeer — perfect for holiday entertaining but cute enough that you'll bust it out all year long.

Both designs of the Pioneer Woman set have a vintage, artisan touch that's totally on-trend for kitchen products right now.

The set comes with five serving and mixing bowls and four prep bowls. All of them are BPA-free and made with melamine, a food-safe plastic. The durable bowls are crip and scratch-resistant, so they should last years. Each comes with a lid — perfect for food storage or letting a recipe chill overnight. And they're dishwasher safe for fuss-free cleanup.

Previous buyers have rated the mixing bowl set 4.5 stars at Walmart and left rave reviews.

"I simply love these bowls! They are now my go-to bowls for everything...You get so many different sizes. They don't move around on the counter when you mix [with] them because of the rubber on the bottom. They clean up easily and are so beautiful to look at," spilled a 5-star fan.

"These bowls are gorgeous. I wish I had a need for more than one pattern. I did gift them to a friend also. Color in your life makes everything brighter. I love this brand, and I'm a tough customer — a downright cynic," dished another.

"[A] great set with many different sizes and cute designs, making them perfect for serving. Having lids that fit well for each bowl also makes them convenient for transporting, especially [during] the holidays. It's also nice that the bowls nest so they don't take up a lot of space. I bought a set for my sister , and she loved it," said a repeat customer.

Treat yourself. The Pioneer Woman Melamine Mixing Bowl Set with Lids, $22.96 at Walmart

