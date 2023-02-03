Sour Patch Kids Embraces Anti-Valentine's Day With New Candy

Bring a sweet spin to your Valentine’s Day without the romance.

Not feeling particularly romantic for Valentine's Day this year? Celebrate the anti-holiday with the perfect tasty treat: the new Black Raspberry Sour Patch Kids Sour Hearts candy.

The mouth-watering new confection adds a sweet touch to a sour day for all the sour hearts who aren't looking to get all lovey-dovey this February 14.

The new Black Raspberry Sour Patch Kids Sour Hearts candy brings some edge to the traditional Valentine’s Day candy aisle flooded in pink and red with its soft & chewy black hearts that are available for a limited time at all major national retailers.

You can find the new candies in two sizes: 3.4 oz Gifting Heart $3.00 SRP and 3.08oz Theater box, $1.25 SRP.

Sour Patch Kids

To further spread the love of the limited-edition Sour Hearts, Sour Patch Kids invites fans to join the Sour Hearts Social Club .

Starting on Feb. 1—for as long as reservations last—Chicago residents looking to express their love without the romance can visit OpenTable Experiences to reserve a spot for 1-4 guests for a private dining experience at The Allis at Soho House on Monday, Feb. 13 from 7-10 pm, complete with exceptional food, full anti-Valentine’s Day décor, games, the new Sour Patch Kids Sour Hearts candy, and more.

Sour Patch Kids

Can't make it? Don't worry, just follow Sour Patch Kids on Instagram for a chance to win a limited-edition Sour Hearts Social Club kit, filled with the all-new Sour Patch Kids Black Raspberry Sour Hearts candy and décor, to create your own Sour Hearts Social Club experience at home.

Sour Hearts Social Club kit winners will be contacted the week of February 6. Visit the sweepstakes website to learn more or to read the terms and conditions.

For more traditional Valentine's Day sweets, be sure to check out Dunkin's month-long holiday menu , DQ's new limited-edition Valentine's Day Blizzard flavors , Chick-fil-A 's Heart Trays , Krispy Kreme's lovable confections and the V-Day exclusives at Baskin-Robbins .