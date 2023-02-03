Read full article on original website
Leading discount retailer opening new store in AlabamaKristen WaltersDecatur, AL
Oakwood Avenue Has Been Repaved Between Andrew Jackson Way to Maysville Road, & Will Likely Go From 4 Lanes to 3 LanesZack LoveHuntsville, AL
This Town in Alabama Has Been Ranked as One of the Best Places To Live in the United StatesJoe MertensHuntsville, AL
4 Amazing Pizza Places in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
Register Your Kids in Athen's Park and Rec Sports LeaguesJameson StewardAthens, AL
WAAY-TV
A 43-year career at Redstone Arsenal, fueled by an editor's love for the story
Each week, the Redstone Rocket delivers all things Redstone Arsenal and beyond. Often, the writers are just as inspiring as the stories they share, fueled by a passion much bigger than themselves. It's no different for longtime editor, Skip Vaughn. Vaughn never envisioned himself as a public affairs specialist for...
WAAY-TV
Alabama bill aims to make mandatory microchipping of employees illegal
A Huntsville lawmaker is among those behind a proposed ban on mandatory microchipping of employees in Alabama. Rep. Anthony Daniels, who represents a portion of Madison County, is one of the representatives backing House Bill 4. If passed in the upcoming legislative session, the bill will make it illegal and a Class D felony for employers to require implanted microchips in their employees.
WAAY-TV
Huntsville City Council member Devyn Keith to give 'final statement' on recent arrests
Huntsville City Councilman Devyn Keith says he won't be discussing his ongoing legal situation anymore, on the advice of his legal counsel. However, he does plan to give his "final statement" at Thursday's city council meeting. Keith announced the decision Wednesday on social media, about 12 hours after he was...
Gov. Ivey awards $1 million to create 250 jobs in North Alabama
Governor Kay Ivey has awarded a $1 million grant to help expand a North Alabama airport and bring a new industry to the area.
WAAY-TV
Concrete truck slams into Huntsville business
A concrete truck crashed into a Huntsville business near McCullough Avenue and Andrew Jackson Way Tuesday morning. Huntsville Police said the vehicle malfunctioned before it slammed into Victoria's Interiors. No one was hurt and traffic was not affected.
WAAY-TV
Redstone Rocket takes you behind the gates of Redstone Arsenal
Have you ever wondered what happens on Redstone Arsenal? If you have, then you'll be pleased to know the answer can be found inside the Redstone Rocket. For 82 years, Redstone Arsenal — originally called Huntsville Arsenal — has been a driving force of innovation and economic growth.
WAAY-TV
Huntsville City Councilman Devyn Keith out on bond for theft charges
Jail records allege a Huntsville city councilman's shoplifting incident was not just a one-time thing. Devyn Keith is now charged with four counts of misdemeanor theft of property. He turned himself in about 1 a.m. Wednesday and quickly bonded out. Huntsville Police first arrested Keith last week for stealing a...
WAFF
Alabama residents cross state lines for chance at Tennessee lottery
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Powerball fever continues to rise and so does the jackpot as many Alabama residents rushed to get their shot at the $747 million prize. In Ardmore, TN, a local lottery store was packed with cars, but many of those vehicles displayed an Alabama state tag. State residents voiced their frustration over Alabama’s lack of a lottery to WAFF 48.
WAAY-TV
Elementary school in Athens takes on Kids Heart Challenge in honor of late student
For FAME Academy at Brookhill Elementary, the annual Kids Heart Challenge is even more meaningful this year. The school in Athens hopes to raise $8,500 for the American Heart Association in honor of a first-grade classmate, Will Brooks, who died just eight weeks ago. Will was born with hypoplastic left...
tourcounsel.com
Madison Square Mall | Shopping mall in Huntsville, Alabama
Madison Square Mall was a shopping mall in Huntsville, Alabama, United States. The largest in the city, it encompassed over 929,993 sq ft (86,399.2 m2). It was also the oldest extant enclosed shopping mall (after the Heart of Huntsville Mall closed) in the city until its closure in 2017. The mall was located on the corner of University Drive (US 72) and Research Park Boulevard (SR-255).
WAAY-TV
Neighbor of Devyn Keith speaks out on the councilman's latest charges
A few district one residents Devyn Keith has made a tremendous impact in the area. The news of four misdemeanor theft charges coming out hurts some of his biggest and closest supporters. According to Keith's Facebook post, he will make his final statement at Thursday's city council meeting which is...
WHNT-TV
Three Charged With Trafficking Fentanyl-Laced Drugs (News 19 at 4)
Officers with the Decatur Police Department (DPD) made three arrests after multiple complaints about drug sales and activity at a home on 5th Avenue. Three Charged With Trafficking Fentanyl-Laced Drugs …. Officers with the Decatur Police Department (DPD) made three arrests after multiple complaints about drug sales and activity at...
WAAY-TV
Missing Alabama girl may be with 'extremely dangerous' person
DeKalb County officials seek help finding Ella Grace Woodall, 14. DeKalb County investigators seek teen girl possibly with 'extremely dangerous' person. Ella Grace Woodall was last seen around 9 p.m. Tuesday at her home in Fyffe.
National discount retailer opening 2 Alabama locations
Discount retailer Ollie’s will open its newest location in Decatur Wednesday. The new store will be located at 1682 Beltline Road S.W. in a former T.J. Maxx location. The grand opening begins at 9 a.m. The Pennsylvania-based chain of more than 460 stores in 29 states is also opening...
From a trailer park to television, this Athens native is proof positive good things can come from a small city.
ATHENS, Ala. — East Limestone High School welcomed back one of their very own as a part of Black History Month. Chauncy Glover is an Emmy award winning journalist who is back home to speak to students at his alma mater while emphazing the importance of his village. "This...
Black family claims their land, well was stolen by Alabama officials decades ago
A family in Huntsville says 10 acres of property near UAH was stolen from them in the 1950s.
Obituary: Margaret Brown Hale
Margaret Brown Hale, a resident of Cullman, Alabama, was born September 8, 1947, in Barbour County, Alabama. She departed this life on Feb. 2, 2023, at the age of 75. A devoted homemaker, loyal wife, and loving mother and grandmother, Ms. Hale dedicated her life to taking care of her family. She was preceded in death by her husband of 26 years, James Eddie Hale of Cullman, Alabama; her parents, Lloyd Quention Brown and Marie Norton Brown; and her sister Carolyn Carroll (A.B.). Ms. Hale is survived by a son, James Edward Hale of Cullman, Alabama (Margaret Alice (Mallie)); a granddaughter, Alice...
WAAY-TV
A look at the investigative process after an officer-involved shooting in Alabama
Over the weekend, North Alabama saw two officer-involved shootings: one in Cherokee, and the other in Huntsville. Since both cases are under investigation, the officers involved are on paid administrative leave. Everette Johnson is president of the Alabama Fraternal Order of Police. He did not get into any specifics about...
WAAY-TV
Illinois murder suspect caught in Huntsville
An Illinois murder suspect has been caught in Huntsville. William Jones was booked into the Madison County Jail about 1:44 a.m. Saturday on a fugitive from justice warrant and other charges. According to the Rockford Police Department, Jones is wanted in connection with a January murder in that Illinois city....
ABC 33/40 News
Notices placed on doors of Gadsden Mall regarding policy of 'unsupervised youth'
There are notices place on the doors of the Gadsden Mall enforcing a policy. The mall's management said the policy is nothing new, however recent incidents led to the restrictions being reinforced. The policy states that anyone under the age of 18 but be out of the mall by 4...
