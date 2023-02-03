Margaret Brown Hale, a resident of Cullman, Alabama, was born September 8, 1947, in Barbour County, Alabama. She departed this life on Feb. 2, 2023, at the age of 75. A devoted homemaker, loyal wife, and loving mother and grandmother, Ms. Hale dedicated her life to taking care of her family. She was preceded in death by her husband of 26 years, James Eddie Hale of Cullman, Alabama; her parents, Lloyd Quention Brown and Marie Norton Brown; and her sister Carolyn Carroll (A.B.). Ms. Hale is survived by a son, James Edward Hale of Cullman, Alabama (Margaret Alice (Mallie)); a granddaughter, Alice...

CULLMAN, AL ・ 4 DAYS AGO