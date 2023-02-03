ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntsville, AL

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

WAAY-TV

Alabama bill aims to make mandatory microchipping of employees illegal

A Huntsville lawmaker is among those behind a proposed ban on mandatory microchipping of employees in Alabama. Rep. Anthony Daniels, who represents a portion of Madison County, is one of the representatives backing House Bill 4. If passed in the upcoming legislative session, the bill will make it illegal and a Class D felony for employers to require implanted microchips in their employees.
ALABAMA STATE
WAAY-TV

Concrete truck slams into Huntsville business

A concrete truck crashed into a Huntsville business near McCullough Avenue and Andrew Jackson Way Tuesday morning. Huntsville Police said the vehicle malfunctioned before it slammed into Victoria's Interiors. No one was hurt and traffic was not affected.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAAY-TV

Redstone Rocket takes you behind the gates of Redstone Arsenal

Have you ever wondered what happens on Redstone Arsenal? If you have, then you'll be pleased to know the answer can be found inside the Redstone Rocket. For 82 years, Redstone Arsenal — originally called Huntsville Arsenal — has been a driving force of innovation and economic growth.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAAY-TV

Huntsville City Councilman Devyn Keith out on bond for theft charges

Jail records allege a Huntsville city councilman's shoplifting incident was not just a one-time thing. Devyn Keith is now charged with four counts of misdemeanor theft of property. He turned himself in about 1 a.m. Wednesday and quickly bonded out. Huntsville Police first arrested Keith last week for stealing a...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAFF

Alabama residents cross state lines for chance at Tennessee lottery

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Powerball fever continues to rise and so does the jackpot as many Alabama residents rushed to get their shot at the $747 million prize. In Ardmore, TN, a local lottery store was packed with cars, but many of those vehicles displayed an Alabama state tag. State residents voiced their frustration over Alabama’s lack of a lottery to WAFF 48.
ALABAMA STATE
tourcounsel.com

Madison Square Mall | Shopping mall in Huntsville, Alabama

Madison Square Mall was a shopping mall in Huntsville, Alabama, United States. The largest in the city, it encompassed over 929,993 sq ft (86,399.2 m2). It was also the oldest extant enclosed shopping mall (after the Heart of Huntsville Mall closed) in the city until its closure in 2017. The mall was located on the corner of University Drive (US 72) and Research Park Boulevard (SR-255).
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAAY-TV

Neighbor of Devyn Keith speaks out on the councilman's latest charges

A few district one residents Devyn Keith has made a tremendous impact in the area. The news of four misdemeanor theft charges coming out hurts some of his biggest and closest supporters. According to Keith's Facebook post, he will make his final statement at Thursday's city council meeting which is...
WHNT-TV

Three Charged With Trafficking Fentanyl-Laced Drugs (News 19 at 4)

Officers with the Decatur Police Department (DPD) made three arrests after multiple complaints about drug sales and activity at a home on 5th Avenue. Three Charged With Trafficking Fentanyl-Laced Drugs …. Officers with the Decatur Police Department (DPD) made three arrests after multiple complaints about drug sales and activity at...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
AL.com

National discount retailer opening 2 Alabama locations

Discount retailer Ollie’s will open its newest location in Decatur Wednesday. The new store will be located at 1682 Beltline Road S.W. in a former T.J. Maxx location. The grand opening begins at 9 a.m. The Pennsylvania-based chain of more than 460 stores in 29 states is also opening...
DECATUR, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Obituary: Margaret Brown Hale

Margaret Brown Hale, a resident of Cullman, Alabama, was born September 8, 1947, in Barbour County, Alabama. She departed this life on Feb. 2, 2023, at the age of 75. A devoted homemaker, loyal wife, and loving mother and grandmother, Ms. Hale dedicated her life to taking care of her family. She was preceded in death by her husband of 26 years, James Eddie Hale of Cullman, Alabama; her parents, Lloyd Quention Brown and Marie Norton Brown; and her sister Carolyn Carroll (A.B.). Ms. Hale is survived by a son, James Edward Hale of Cullman, Alabama (Margaret Alice (Mallie)); a granddaughter, Alice...
CULLMAN, AL
WAAY-TV

Illinois murder suspect caught in Huntsville

An Illinois murder suspect has been caught in Huntsville. William Jones was booked into the Madison County Jail about 1:44 a.m. Saturday on a fugitive from justice warrant and other charges. According to the Rockford Police Department, Jones is wanted in connection with a January murder in that Illinois city....
HUNTSVILLE, AL

