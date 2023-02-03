Read full article on original website
Albany State Hosts Annual Basketball Homecoming Vs. FVSU
ALBANY, Ga. – The Albany State University (ASU) Golden Rams will face Fort Valley State University (FVSU) on the court this weekend in the Annual Homecoming Basketball games at the Jones Brothers HPER Complex on East Campus. The Battle of the Blue and Gold will take place on Saturday,...
Dougherty splits with Thomasville, to host Carver Friday
THOMASVILLE — The No. 8-tanked Dougherty Trojans (13-10, 9-0) escaped Thomasville (11-13, 4-5) with a 45-41 win Tuesday night to remain unbeaten in Region 1-AAA with one game remaining on the regular season schedule. The Trojans led at the end of each quarter and stayed in control throughout the...
Campaign violation charges against Black Voters Matter in Albany dropped
ATLANTA — Black Voters Matter celebrated Wednesday a State Board of Elections ruling that BVM and its partners were not in violation of [O.C.G.A. 21-2-414(a)(1)(3)] for illegal campaigning in Albany. The ruling confirms a Feb. 1 determination by Georgia’s Secretary of State in which he reversed his preliminary finding...
Comedian Rickey Smiley reschedules Albany appearance
ALBANY — Due to the tragic death of his son, Rickey Smiley’s planned “A Valentine’s Day Weekend Celebration with Rickey Smiley and Friends” at the Albany Municipal Auditorium has been rescheduled. Smiley has rescheduled his Albany performance for March 24. All tickets purchased for “A...
South Georgia police officer becomes state’s first to die in the line of duty in 2023
Master Patrol Officer Clarence “CJ” Williams, who served the small, South Georgia town of Cairo, died Saturday while cha...
DEA brings drug exhibit to Albany
ALBANY — Ever wonder how methamphetamine affects the body? A set of photos detailing the progression of a female user paints a vivid picture. Or how about the impact of opioids? And more importantly, how to prevent the young from taking up a drug habit or getting help for a friend or family member who has a problem?
GBI makes arrest in Americus aggravated assault case
AMERICUS — Taris Hollomon Jr., 27, of Americus, has been arrested and charged with two counts of aggravated assault, three counts of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, one count of possession of a firearm during commission of a felony, and one count of criminal damage to property.
Pair gets prison sentences on drug trafficking charges
ALBANY — Two individuals associated with an 18-defendant armed drug trafficking network centered in Tifton were sentenced to prison for their crimes recently resulting from an Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Force (OCDETF) operation. Juanjava Boggerty, aka “Jay,” 49, of Tifton, was sentenced to serve 235 months in prison...
