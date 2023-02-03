Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Small California Town was just Named One of the Coolest in the U.S.Travel MavenOjai, CA
A 5th Climber Dies in PatagoniaExplorersWebVentura, CA
Here's Everything you Should be Eating at The Habit Burger Grill right now!Caroline at EatDrinkLASanta Barbara, CA
Did Britney Spears fans go too far or is she to blameCheryl E PrestonVentura, CA
California witness says bright object appeared after night sky lit up orangeRoger MarshCalifornia State
Related
Noozhawk
Rainfall Replenishes Santa Barbara Water Supplies, But Planners Say Conservation Remains Key
Santa Barbara has enough water for at least the next three years, but city officials warn that the next drought is just around the corner. The City Council accepted a formal water update from the staff Tuesday, but the council also plans to return in the spring to rescind the Stage 2 Water Shortage Condition.
Noozhawk
Hundreds of Santa Barbara County Residents Apply for Storm-Related Federal Disaster Assistance
More than 1,000 residents have applied for storm-related FEMA assistance in Santa Barbara County, Emergency Management Director Kelly Hubbard said Tuesday. About $1.2 million has been approved so far, which is low compared with the number of applicants, and is expected to increase, she added. The Jan. 9 storm caused...
Noozhawk
Mark Baird: Here’s How French Drains Can Keep Your House Dry
Q: Our home in Toro Canyon is cut into the slope of the hill and there is a cement wall against the hill that our wall is built on top of. During last month’s rains we had quite a bit of water flowing into our living room area under the baseboards that are against this wall.
Noozhawk
Solvang Planning Commission Approves Sansum Clinic Medical Building Project
A two-story building for Sansum Clinic‘s expanded medical services into the Santa Ynez Valley received the Solvang Planning Commission’s approval on Monday night after a brief discussion about the building’s design. Commissioners voted 4-0 to approve the project’s development plan and other matters, with Aaron Petersen recusing...
Noozhawk
Santa Barbara Talks Podcast: Steve Fort Breaks Down County Housing Element, Glen Annie Golf Club, La Cumbre Plaza
Senior Planner Steve Fort offers an expert view into Santa Barbara County’s proposed housing sites, and talks the benefits of a La Cumbre Plaza specific plan, and the role the California Coastal Commission plays in the housing conversation, in the latest episode of Santa Barbara Talks with Josh Molina.
Noozhawk
All Saints-by-the-Sea Church Giving $65,000 to Assist Transition House
All Saints-by-the-Sea Episcopal Church of Montecito is making a $65,000 donation along with a volunteer commitment toward supporting Transition House of Santa Barbara’s Three Stage Housing Program. The housing program provides assistance to local homeless families by offering shelter for those in immediate need, and teaching the life skills...
Noozhawk
Historic Landmarks Commission Finally Gets Chance to Weigh in on Outdoor Dining Structures on State Street
On Jan. 1, 2024, the outdoor dining parklets on State Street in downtown Santa Barbara go away. The Santa Barbara Historic Landmarks Commission met last week to discuss what State Street should look like during the time when the Economic Recovery Extension and. Transition Ordinance expires Dec. 31, 2023, and...
Noozhawk
Goleta Soon to Enforce 90-Minute Parking Restrictions in Old Town
The City of Goleta soon will be enforcing 90-minute timed parking restrictions in Old Town Goleta in an attempt to improve parking availability and turnover. Beginning this spring, street parking along Hollister Avenue in Old Town between Orange Avenue and Kinman Avenue, as well as the first block of side streets, will be restricted to 90 minutes from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday, except for holidays. After the 90 minutes, the driver will need to move their vehicle at least one block to avoid a parking citation.
Noozhawk
Dinner Pays Tribute to Jim Clendenen, While Raising $100,000 for Local Charities
The Jim Clendenen Tribute Dinner and Santa Barbara Wine Auction, hosted Feb. 4 by Jami and Frank Ostini of the Hitching Post 2 in Buellton, raised $100,000 for Direct Relief and the Community Health Centers of the Central Coast. The event was attended by 110 guests from as far away...
Noozhawk
David G. Kronen of Santa Barbara, 1959-2022
David Gregory Kronen, 63, died in peace at his home in Hope Ranch on Dec. 30, 2022, after a brave and prolonged battle with progressive supranuclear palsy, an aggressive neuromuscular disorder. He transitioned to a better place while surrounded by his loving family. Born in Caracas, Venezuela, Dave moved with...
Noozhawk
Goleta City Council to Consider Allowing Evening Events at Stow House
The Goleta City Council on Tuesday will consider a request from the Goleta Valley Historical Society to host private events as late as 10 p.m. at Stow House, the historic structure and grounds where events are currently not allowed to take place past sunset. According to the city staff report,...
Noozhawk
Utility Work Starts on Ekwill Street and Fowler Road Extensions, and Hollister Avenue Bridge Project
Two Goleta City Capital Improvement projects, the Ekwill Street & Fowler Road Extensions and Hollister Avenue Bridge Relocation, are getting closer to becoming a reality. On Monday, Feb. 6, construction work will begin to relocate utilities that are in conflict with the projects. When completed, the Ekwill Street & Fowler...
Noozhawk
Ray Estrada of Santa Barbara, 1952-2023
Raymond Estrada, Jr. died Feb. 3, 2023 in Santa Barbara after a short illness. He was 70. Ray was born on Dec. 21, 1952 to Melinda (Morentin) Byrd and Ray Estrada, Sr. in Oceanside, California, the third of four children. He grew up in Santa Ana, California, apart for three years when his family lived in Jacksonville, Florida, when his father was stationed there in the early 1960s with the United States Marine Corps.
Noozhawk
Larry J. Feinberg to Retire as Head of Santa Barbara Museum of Art
Larry J. Feinberg, the Robert and Mercedes Eichholz director and CEO of the Santa Barbara Museum of Art (SBMA), will retire after 15 years at SBMA, the museum has announced. Feinberg will retire later this year, but will continue in his position through a transition process that will start with a formal search for his successor.
Noozhawk
Learn About Westmont Nursing Program
Westmont ASBN Nursing invites those who are interested to an information session, 5:30-7 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 15 at the Westmont Downtown Nursing Campus, 26 W. Anapamu St., Santa Barbara. During the event, participants will meet with program faculty and staff, tour the facilities, and ask questions relevant to the program,...
Noozhawk
Age Has Its Privileges: Free Entry Days for Seniors at Santa Barbara Botanic Garden
For the eighth consecutive, Santa Barbara Botanic Garden is offering six free-admission days to seniors ages 60 and older. Last year, more than 1,370 seniors attended the Senior Days, a new record. The free days, which are made possible by Welch-Ryce-Haider Funeral Chapels, include docent tours, talks about native plant,...
Noozhawk
Probation Chief Joining County Executive Office to Oversee Public Safety, Health-Related Departments
Probation Chief Tanja Heitman is leaving the department for a new position in the Santa Barbara County Executive Office, where she’ll oversee the public safety and health and human services departments. Her new position includes responsibilities held by former assistant CEO Barney Melekian, a former undersheriff and police chief...
Noozhawk
Bicyclist Struck by Truck, Critically Injured Near Los Olivos
A bicyclist suffered major injuries Monday afternoon when he was struck by a vehicle in the Santa Ynez Valley. At approximately 2:25 p.m., personnel from the Santa Barbara County Fire Department and California Highway Patrol were dispatched to the area of Ballard Canyon Road and Bison Lane near Los Olivos, according to fire Capt. Scott Safechuck.
Noozhawk
Margo Ann ‘Peggy’ Kahler of Santa Barbara, 1940-2023
Margo Ann “Peggy” Kahler went to be with her Lord and Savior on Jan. 29, 2023, peacefully in her sleep at 12:38 at Comforts of Home Senior Care. Peggy was born Nov. 25, 1940 at Abington Hospital in Abington, Pennsylvania, in Montgomery County. She grew up on Willow Brook Farm as the only daughter of Margaret H. White and Harry Lewis Kahler, (PhD. in chemistry).
Noozhawk
Allan Hancock College Unleashes Bulldog Bow-WOW Event for Students
Students at Allan Hancock College can have fun while learning about programs and services at a Bulldog Bow-WOW event, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Feb. 8 at the Mechanics Bank Student Center (bldg. G) on the Santa Maria campus, 800 S. College Drive. Bulldog Bow-WOW offers new and current Hancock students a...
Comments / 0