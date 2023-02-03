The City of Goleta soon will be enforcing 90-minute timed parking restrictions in Old Town Goleta in an attempt to improve parking availability and turnover. Beginning this spring, street parking along Hollister Avenue in Old Town between Orange Avenue and Kinman Avenue, as well as the first block of side streets, will be restricted to 90 minutes from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday, except for holidays. After the 90 minutes, the driver will need to move their vehicle at least one block to avoid a parking citation.

GOLETA, CA ・ 22 HOURS AGO