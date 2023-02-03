ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Barbara, CA

Noozhawk

Solvang Planning Commission Approves Sansum Clinic Medical Building Project

A two-story building for Sansum Clinic‘s expanded medical services into the Santa Ynez Valley received the Solvang Planning Commission’s approval on Monday night after a brief discussion about the building’s design. Commissioners voted 4-0 to approve the project’s development plan and other matters, with Aaron Petersen recusing...
SOLVANG, CA
Noozhawk

All Saints-by-the-Sea Church Giving $65,000 to Assist Transition House

All Saints-by-the-Sea Episcopal Church of Montecito is making a $65,000 donation along with a volunteer commitment toward supporting Transition House of Santa Barbara’s Three Stage Housing Program. The housing program provides assistance to local homeless families by offering shelter for those in immediate need, and teaching the life skills...
MONTECITO, CA
Noozhawk

Goleta Soon to Enforce 90-Minute Parking Restrictions in Old Town

The City of Goleta soon will be enforcing 90-minute timed parking restrictions in Old Town Goleta in an attempt to improve parking availability and turnover. Beginning this spring, street parking along Hollister Avenue in Old Town between Orange Avenue and Kinman Avenue, as well as the first block of side streets, will be restricted to 90 minutes from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday, except for holidays. After the 90 minutes, the driver will need to move their vehicle at least one block to avoid a parking citation.
GOLETA, CA
Noozhawk

David G. Kronen of Santa Barbara, 1959-2022

David Gregory Kronen, 63, died in peace at his home in Hope Ranch on Dec. 30, 2022, after a brave and prolonged battle with progressive supranuclear palsy, an aggressive neuromuscular disorder. He transitioned to a better place while surrounded by his loving family. Born in Caracas, Venezuela, Dave moved with...
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Noozhawk

Goleta City Council to Consider Allowing Evening Events at Stow House

The Goleta City Council on Tuesday will consider a request from the Goleta Valley Historical Society to host private events as late as 10 p.m. at Stow House, the historic structure and grounds where events are currently not allowed to take place past sunset. According to the city staff report,...
GOLETA, CA
Noozhawk

Ray Estrada of Santa Barbara, 1952-2023

Raymond Estrada, Jr. died Feb. 3, 2023 in Santa Barbara after a short illness. He was 70. Ray was born on Dec. 21, 1952 to Melinda (Morentin) Byrd and Ray Estrada, Sr. in Oceanside, California, the third of four children. He grew up in Santa Ana, California, apart for three years when his family lived in Jacksonville, Florida, when his father was stationed there in the early 1960s with the United States Marine Corps.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Noozhawk

Larry J. Feinberg to Retire as Head of Santa Barbara Museum of Art

Larry J. Feinberg, the Robert and Mercedes Eichholz director and CEO of the Santa Barbara Museum of Art (SBMA), will retire after 15 years at SBMA, the museum has announced. Feinberg will retire later this year, but will continue in his position through a transition process that will start with a formal search for his successor.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Noozhawk

Learn About Westmont Nursing Program

Westmont ASBN Nursing invites those who are interested to an information session, 5:30-7 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 15 at the Westmont Downtown Nursing Campus, 26 W. Anapamu St., Santa Barbara. During the event, participants will meet with program faculty and staff, tour the facilities, and ask questions relevant to the program,...
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Noozhawk

Bicyclist Struck by Truck, Critically Injured Near Los Olivos

A bicyclist suffered major injuries Monday afternoon when he was struck by a vehicle in the Santa Ynez Valley. At approximately 2:25 p.m., personnel from the Santa Barbara County Fire Department and California Highway Patrol were dispatched to the area of Ballard Canyon Road and Bison Lane near Los Olivos, according to fire Capt. Scott Safechuck.
LOS OLIVOS, CA
Noozhawk

Margo Ann ‘Peggy’ Kahler of Santa Barbara, 1940-2023

Margo Ann “Peggy” Kahler went to be with her Lord and Savior on Jan. 29, 2023, peacefully in her sleep at 12:38 at Comforts of Home Senior Care. Peggy was born Nov. 25, 1940 at Abington Hospital in Abington, Pennsylvania, in Montgomery County. She grew up on Willow Brook Farm as the only daughter of Margaret H. White and Harry Lewis Kahler, (PhD. in chemistry).
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Noozhawk

Allan Hancock College Unleashes Bulldog Bow-WOW Event for Students

Students at Allan Hancock College can have fun while learning about programs and services at a Bulldog Bow-WOW event, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Feb. 8 at the Mechanics Bank Student Center (bldg. G) on the Santa Maria campus, 800 S. College Drive. Bulldog Bow-WOW offers new and current Hancock students a...
SANTA MARIA, CA

