Detroit police looking for suspect who jumped out of Jeep, opened fire on house with 14-year-old girl inside

By Wwj Newsroom
WWJ News Radio
WWJ News Radio
 6 days ago

DETROIT (WWJ) – The search is on for a suspect who fired shots at a Detroit home with a 14-year-old girl inside in the middle of the afternoon last month.

The incident unfolded just before 2 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 13  in the 8100 block of Lauder, near Tireman and Hubbell on the city’s west side, according to Detroit police.

A man wearing a gray hoodie got out of the passenger side of a gray, newer model Jeep Cherokee with tinted windows and black rims, police officials said. He then fired multiple shots at a house.

The suspect then jumped back in the Jeep, which fled westbound on Belton from Lauder.

Officials say a 14-year-old girl inside the home at the time of the shooting was not injured.

Authorities have not said why the suspect may have opened fire or whether it was a targeted incident.

Detroit police released a photo of the suspect’s Jeep on Thursday. Officials are asking anyone who recognizes it or knows something about the shooting to call the Detroit Police Department’s Second Precinct at 313-596-5240 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

Cathy Brown
5d ago

that's good the 14-year-old female was not injured but the suspect that was doing the shooting at the home the police authorities need to find whoever that was.

Reply
3
 

