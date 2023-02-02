Derek Carr jokes about his playing career with Las Vegas Raiders at Pro Bowl Games

Derek Carr was a late substitution for the first Pro Bowl Games , and he immediately made an impression with a stellar display of football throwing in the precision passing event.

Replacing Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow — who is missing the Pro Bowl Games for undisclosed reasons — Carr put forth a 31-point effort that earned the AFC three valuable points in the event. After that performance, Carr — whose time with the Las Vegas Raiders seems to have come to an end — was asked if he's "ever been that hot in Las Vegas" by ESPN "roaming announcer" Ryan Clark.

Carr had a hilarious response.

"Not that hot," Carr said. "Probably why I'm going somewhere else."

In case you missed it in real time, here's a highlight of Carr's noteworthy precision passing display:

The Raiders benched Carr — who has spent all nine years of his NFL career with the team — ahead of Week 17 in favor of Jarrett Stidham . Carr finished the 2022 season throwing for 3,522 yards, with 14 touchdowns and 14 interceptions for a 86.3 passer rating. The Raiders lost both of their games with Stidham at the helm.

The Carr-for-Burrow swap meant that none of the original AFC quarterbacks selected to the Pro Bowl would be in Vegas. The Kansas City Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes has Super Bowl duties, and was replaced by the Jacksonville Jaguars' Trevor Lawrence. In one of the most puzzling Pro Bowl substitutions ever, Baltimore Ravens backup quarterback Tyler Huntley replaced the Buffalo Bills' Josh Allen , who opted to play golf .

Derek Carr competes in the precision passing event during the Pro Bowl Games. Gregory Payan, AP

Derek Carr, Raiders face Feb. 15 deadline

Carr was not in a joking mood when discussing a Feb. 15 deadline for when the Raiders must trade or release the quarterback, or Carr’s contract will become guaranteed and the team will have to pay him $40.4 million over the next two seasons.

Carr said Thursday that he would not extend beyond that date to help facilitate a trade from the Raiders.

Because a trade wouldn’t be official until March 15 when the new league year begins, a team could renege on a deal made before then. Carr would have to agree to extend the mid-February deadline to ensure any agreements remained in place.

"I don't think that would be best for me," said Carr, who has a no-trade clause in his contract.

The Raiders have not given Carr or his agent, Tim Younger, permission to speak with other teams regarding a potential deal.

"I'm just abiding by the rules," Carr said. "If it gets to that date, then it gets to that date, and I'll be able to talk to all my friends."

Contributing: The Associated Press

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Derek Carr jokes about his playing career with Las Vegas Raiders at Pro Bowl Games