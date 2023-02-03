Read full article on original website
KUTV
Bill clarifying conversion therapy ban unanimously clears House committee
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The LGBTQ rights group Equality Utah no longer opposes a bill surrounding conversion therapy for minors after compromise language was agreed to between the organization and the bill sponsor. House Bill 228, sponsored by Rep. Mike Petersen (R-North Logan), passed unanimously out of the...
KUTV
Signature-gathering candidates could be eliminated at convention if new bill passes
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A Utah House Republican wants to allow candidates who win more than 70 percent of the vote at their party’s convention to become the nominee outright – even eliminating other candidates who may have gathered signatures to land on the primary ballot.
Trump shares photos of DeSantis alleging he partied and drank with high school girls when he was a teacher
Trump, who is known for nasty smears against his opponents, has ramped up his attacks against the the governor.
‘Hot air’: Marjorie Taylor Greene in State of the Union balloon stunt
Republican extremist appears to reference Chinese surveillance dirigible by parading halls of Congress with white balloon
Senator Accused of Major Ethics Violations
Several advocacy groups have reportedly filed an ethics complaint against Senator Kyrsten Sinema, alleging that the Arizona senator has been using her staff to conduct tasks that are unrelated to their jobs and instructing them to advance their own money for her personal purchases.
KUTV
Gov. Greg Abbott planning to ban TikTok in Texas, citing security risks
WASHINGTON (TND) — Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said he plans to ban TikTok in order "to guide state agencies on managing personal and state-issued devices used to conduct state business." He made the announcement on Monday, citing security risks. The security risks associated with the use of TikTok on...
KUTV
Former Utah National Guard says Biden account on China balloon 'doesn't make sense'
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The former head of the Utah National Guard, retired Adjutant General Jeff Burton, has questions over the suspected Chinese spy balloon that was shot down over the weekend---but so far, is not satisfied with answers from the Biden Administration. "Why would we allow a...
KUTV
Father who lost two sons to suicide calls for mental health screenings in Utah schools
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — In 2013, Troy Slaymaker lost his 14-year-old son, Chance, to suicide. Three years later, his world was shattered once again when his oldest son, Travis, also took his own life. "You don't heal from this, you just try to learn to cope," Slaymaker said.
