ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah State

Comments / 0

Related
KUTV

Bill clarifying conversion therapy ban unanimously clears House committee

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The LGBTQ rights group Equality Utah no longer opposes a bill surrounding conversion therapy for minors after compromise language was agreed to between the organization and the bill sponsor. House Bill 228, sponsored by Rep. Mike Petersen (R-North Logan), passed unanimously out of the...
UTAH STATE
Daily News Now

Senator Accused of Major Ethics Violations

Several advocacy groups have reportedly filed an ethics complaint against Senator Kyrsten Sinema, alleging that the Arizona senator has been using her staff to conduct tasks that are unrelated to their jobs and instructing them to advance their own money for her personal purchases.
ARIZONA STATE
KUTV

Gov. Greg Abbott planning to ban TikTok in Texas, citing security risks

WASHINGTON (TND) — Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said he plans to ban TikTok in order "to guide state agencies on managing personal and state-issued devices used to conduct state business." He made the announcement on Monday, citing security risks. The security risks associated with the use of TikTok on...
TEXAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy