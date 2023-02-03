Read full article on original website
physiciansweekly.com
Prediction of ILD Related to Rheumatoid Arthritis by Autoantibodies against Citrullinated and Native Proteins
The following is a summary of “Autoantibodies against citrullinated and native proteins and prediction of rheumatoid arthritis-associated interstitial lung disease: a nested case–control study,” published in the February 2023 issue of Rheumatology by Kronzer, et al. Interstitial lung disease (ILD) is a common complication of rheumatoid arthritis...
High cholesterol can attack more than just your heart, it can destroy your beautiful face (Opinion Piece)
Have you seen people with raised bumps around their eyes and wondered what they were?. This condition may be caused by hypercholesteremia. The raised bumps are called xanthelasmas. Xanthelasmas are soft, cholesterol-filled raised “bumps” that develop under the skin, on or around your eyelids, and close to your nose. These yellow-raised deposits are a side effect of having high levels of lipids in your blood. Xanthelasmas may not be harmful initially, but they can gradually worsen, cause pain, and detract from your good looks!
Urgent warning to shoppers as Walmart under investigation for supplements – see if you’re affected
WALMART is allegedly under investigation due to recent questions about their dietary supplements. These inquiries specifically have to do with magnesium products. Attorneys for Top Class Actions believe that Walmart may be mislabeling the magnesium supplements that are under the retail chain's Equate brand, according to Best Life. Magnesium is...
legalexaminer.com
Another Blood Pressure Drug Recalled Due to Possible Cancer-Causing Risk
Heart disease is the world’s leading cause of death. There are 116 million Americans who suffer from hypertension, also called high blood pressure. About 40 percent of them rely on medication to treat it. Unfortunately, recent issues with several of these drugs are cause for concern. Over the last...
The One Beverage You Should Be Drinking Everyday For Better Gut Health And Weight Loss
We all have our daily rituals. Whether you like to start your day with a big cup of coffee or like to unwind with some meditation each night, our habits can make a big difference in our health over time–which is why wellness is all about making healthy decisions every day. This is especially true when it comes to gut health and weight loss, which, as it turns out, go hand in hand. Luckily, there are several healthy habits you can implement into your daily practices that can help you improve your digestive health and slim down at the same time, including drinking one anti-inflammatory beverage: ginger tea.
My palpitations were dismissed as anxiety — turns out I have a deadly disease
It was all in vein. After doctors reportedly told Jade Cooke three times that her heart palpitations were anxiety, she was shocked to learn she actually suffered from a life-threatening condition. The 35-year-old Brit said she did yoga up to five times a week — until she started having trouble breathing in early 2019. Despite clinicians apparently shrugging off her concerns and writing them off as anxiety, an X-ray revealed what was really brewing. “When I initially went to my [general practitioner] with concerns, I was fobbed off three times, with them saying it was anxiety,” she told SWNS. “My mom came with...
EatingWell
What Happens to Your Body When You Eat Bananas Every Day
Bananas are a popular go-to snack. They're delicious, convenient and accessible but have also been the subject of controversy from time to time. Are they worthy of praise for being a good source of potassium or deserving of criticism for having too much sugar? Is it healthy to eat them daily? If so, how many?
studyfinds.org
Taking vitamin D supplements regularly reduces risk of developing melanoma, study says
KUOPIO, Finland — Sun exposure and vitamin D go hand-in-hand, but too much sun also increases the risk of burning and skin cancer. Now, researchers from the University of Eastern Finland, Kuopio University Hospital, and experienced dermatologists have found that getting this nutrient through other sources can protect against skin cancer. They found that taking vitamin D supplements displayed a link to fewer cases of melanoma.
2 Morning Mistakes That Can Damage Your Heart Health, According To Doctors
How you start your morning can make or break your whole day–and over time, your morning habits can also have a major effect on your overall health. From choosing a healthy breakfast that can nourish your body and help you lose weight to exercising to...
Here's Exactly What a Blood Clot Feels Like, According to Doctors
Plus, what to do if you think you have one.
This Is the Healthiest Kind Of Bread You Can Actually Lose Weight Eating
When it comes to the best foods to eat for weight loss, bread likely isn’t one of the first things that pops into your mind. In fact, you’ve probably heard time and time again that bread is one of the worst culprits that can lead to weight gain. And while that’s true for highly processed varieties (hi, white bread!), we’re happy to share that it’s not always the case. In fact, there’s one type of tasty, fiber-filled bread that experts say you can actually eat regularly and still lose weight: sprouted bread.
What It Means When You Have Mucus In Your Stool
It's normal to have mucus in your stool -- in small amounts. But when there's a large amount in your stool, it could be a sign of an underlying health issue.
WNYT
Warning signs of Vitamin D deficiency
Sunny days are in short supply with winter here, and that means many people aren’t getting enough Vitamin D. Warning signs of Vitamin D deficiency include mood changes, muscle weakness, fatigue and bones becoming thin or brittle. Research is also being conducted on the role Vitamin D plays in...
Saltine Crackers might be good for what is ailing you
Sometimes in life, it can be something simple that makes all the difference like drinking more water to prevent urinary tract infections or eating more veggies and fruits to increase fiber intake. These simple choices may save money from being spent on prescription meds and a doctor or hospital visit. There is one inexpensive food product that is found in most homes that may be the answer for some things that cause you discomfort and it's saltine crackers AKA soda crackers.
2minutemedicine.com
Metformin use in Type 2 Diabetes associated with decreased risk of joint replacement
1. For patients with type 2 diabetes mellitus (T2DM), metformin use was associated with a significant reduction in risk of total knee replacement (TKR) and total hip replacement (THR). Evidence Rating Level: 2 (Good) Study Rundown: Osteoarthritis (OA) is one of the primary causes of chronic pain and disability, leading...
Dysarthria can be the 'first' symptom of a stroke which can appear a week before the attack
Many people die from strokes because the brain cannot survive without a constant supply of oxygenated blood. Therefore, it is very crucial to treat medical emergencies as soon as possible. Fortunately, some people can get warning signs in the days leading up to a stroke.
Harvard Health
Vitamin D benefits linked to body weight
New research finds vitamin D may metabolize differently in those considered overweight, resulting in diminished health benefits. The study, which appears in JAMA Network Open, is a new analysis of data from the VITAL trial, a large nationwide clinical trial led by Brigham and Women’s Hospital researchers that investigated whether taking vitamin D or marine omega-3 supplements could reduce the risk of developing cancer, heart disease, or stroke.
A woman went to the doctor because she'd put on weight and her stomach hurt. Doctors found an 86-pound tumor growing from her ovary.
A 62-year-old woman in Italy had stomach pain and unexplained weight gain. It was a rare form of ovarian cancer.
According to the research, not brushing your teeth can increase cancer risk by 75%
Researchers at Queen's University Belfast found that poor oral hygiene increased the risk of developing liver cancer by a significant amount. Those with conditions such as painful or bleeding gums, mouth ulcers, and loose teeth were 75 percent more likely to develop hepatocellular carcinoma according to research published in the United European Gastroenterology journal. Primary liver cancer of this type is the most common type.
People Who Live Longer Eat These Specific Foods, According to a Major 36-Year Study
A 36-year study shows that these foods and diets reign supreme.
