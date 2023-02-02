The Nobles County Historical Society has several opportunities to get involved with both paid and volunteer positions. The historical society is currently seeking a digitizing contract worker. The NCHS is currently digitizing the photographic archives of the Daily Globe newspaper through a grant from the Minnesota State Historical Society Legacy Grants program and is looking for an individual to assist with this process. Previous digitization experience is not necessary, but candidates should have a working knowledge of computer functions and be detail-oriented. Also being sought is a caretaker who would oversee seasonal operations at Pioneer Village, which is open from Memorial Day to Labor Day. Duties include general upkeep of the grounds, including mowing and weed control measures, some light maintenance, interacting with visitors and collecting admission fees when volunteers are not present. NCHS also needs volunteers to staff the Pioneer Village office during open hours. Also wanted is a group or organization to provide monitoring duties for special events at Pioneer Village, most generally on weekends. The job involves being onsite for events such as weddings, graduations, reunions and other special events in the Village’s Big Barn. This can be a fund-raiser for an organization, as there is compensation for this service. For more information on any of these opportunities, call (507) 295-5397 or email nchsociety@gmail.com.

NOBLES COUNTY, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO