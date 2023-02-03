Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Blue box with baby's ashes washes ashore after botched burial at seaTracey FollyDaphne, AL
Make money offline in USA for high lifestyleBhawna AroraMobile, AL
In 2012, a 14-year-old girl went to visit her father. She hasn't been seen since. Where is Brittany Robinson?Fatim HemrajMobile, AL
An Alabama Man Found a Blue Box on the Shore in Daphne. He Thought it was a Tacklebox. Inside, he Finds Human Baby AshesZack LoveDaphne, AL
USPS Temporarily Suspends Service in Parts of AlabamaBryan DijkhuizenMobile, AL
Sean Payton Gives Seahawks Ex Russell Wilson 'The Denver Boot'
"That's foreign to me," new Broncos coach Sean Payton said of former Seahawks QB Russell Wilson's entourage having access to the team's facility. "That's not going to take place here.''
Jalen Hurts had awesome gift with secret message for Eagles teammates on the way to Super Bowl
Jalen Hurts got his teammates a great Super Bowl gift with a, so far, secret message included. Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts has quickly become one of the quarterbacks you point to and say, “That’s the standard” in the NFL. Not only with his on-field play, but with his resilience playing through injuries and his off-field leadership.
Saints much-needed answer at QB walking right through their door
Quarterback has been an issue for the New Orleans Saints since Drew Brees retired, but Derek Carr is about to walk right through their door. Two things that we know for certain are that the New Orleans Saints need a quarterback and that the Las Vegas Raiders are going to trade Derek Carr this offseason. Whether the stars align for the two franchises to put the obvious puzzle piece in place remains to be seen. It’s sure looking like it, though.
Colts appear to be done with Saturday on Sundays
The Indianapolis Colts are not likely to remove the interim tag on Jeff Saturday as head coach. In a matter of seconds, Ian Rapoport delivered absolute gold on the Indianapolis Colts‘ one-of-one coaching search to the boys of The Pat McAfee Show. Rapoport is a regular guest on the...
Former Tennis Star Dies Suddenly at Age 31
Teammates and coaches are mourning the loss of a former collegiate tennis star who died suddenly at the age of 31 over the weekend. Former University of Georgia standout Lilly Kimbell reportedly died on Sunday, according to her family. Kimbell's family says that she had been experiencing kidney issues that led to a heart attack. CPR was performed at her home and she was transported to the hospital, but her family tragically were forced to make the decision to take her off of life support.
Patrick Mahomes got trolled epically with Rihanna fake-out
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes thought he received praise from music star Rihanna, only to find out that it was a fake-out. The Kansas City Chiefs are in Arizona preparing for Super Bowl 57, where they take on the Philadelphia Eagles. Super Bowl Sunday is one of the biggest days not just in sports, but also in entertainment. As has been tradition, there will be halftime performance. For Super Bowl 57, it is none other than singer Rihanna.
Michael Thomas took a shot at Saints reporter in cryptic deleted Tweet
Michael Thomas doesn’t appear to be on the best of terms with one of the most notable New Orleans Saints beat reporters. Weeks ago, just before the final game of the New Orleans Saints season, the team restructured wide receiver Michael Thomas’s contract to give him a nearly million-dollar bonus for the last game of the year and to virtually guarantee that his time in New Orleans was over.
Eagles versus Chiefs: Super Bowl subplots and matchups to watch
We’re nearing territory where we’ve come close to analyzing the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs from every possible angle. We most certainly aren’t done. There’s plenty left in the tank, but trust us on this one. By the time we all settle in for the game and Super Bowl LVII kicks off, you’re going to feel like your brain is on overload. What else would we expect though? This is the biggest game in all of the professional sports.
Roger Goodell has a plan for TNF that fans will love and teams will hate
NFL commissioner Roger Goodell revealed his eventual plans for Thursday Night Football, which fans will love, and teams will probably hate. The 2022 NFL season is set to officially end on Sunday, when the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles battle in Super Bowl 57. While there were some great games throughout the season, there were also some bad ones, that just so happened to take place in primetime. Thursday Night Football, in their very first year on Amazon Prime Video, featured some unexciting and bad football games.
MLB Insider: SF Giants agree to contract with veteran outfielder
The Giants, who have already signed Mitch Haniger and Michael Conforto, have agreed to sign a third veteran outfielder, sources say. Outfielder Stephen Piscotty and the San Francisco Giants are in agreement on a minor-league contract that includes an invite to spring training, according to a source familiar with the deal. The deal pays Piscotty $1 million if he’s in the majors.
