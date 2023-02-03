Students fearful of bill allowing guns on school campuses

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Some East Tennessee State University students are concerned about a bill that would allow guns on school property.

Sen. Joey Hensley (R-Hohenwald) introduced a bill that would allow bringing guns on college and K-12 school campuses, deleting where it prohibits it in current code.

This has students worried, including former marine Caleb Worley.

“Like, if I was inside the Culp [Center], I would probably be a little on edge if multiple people were just walking around carrying guns, if I don’t know them especially,” Worley said.

Some are worried guns could get into the wrong hands.

“I think that would make me uncomfortable knowing that [the gun’s] there because if it were to get in the hands of the wrong person, I feel like it would be a lot easier for that to happen,” said ETSU freshman Lidija Cline. “Unfortunately today, that’s happening a lot and I feel like it’s not something we should be making more accessible to people.”

A situation like this makes students especially worried if the person is under any mental distress.

“You never know what that person might be going through,” said student David Sani.

Students say they would feel better with firearm education which can help in bad situations.

“There are going to be instances where bad people could have this and take advantage of it, but at the same time, if bad people are taking advantage of something like this then good, more good people with the same advantage could potentially stop something really bad from happening because there’s such a quick response time to the action,” Worley said.

“As the Tennessee General Assembly conducts its work, we will continue to follow their progress and review potential legislation,” ETSU said in a statement.

Several area school districts refused to comment on the bill saying it is still very new and their respective school boards need to review it.

If the bill is approved, it will go into effect in July.

