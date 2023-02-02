Read full article on original website
The Top 12 Words And Phrases That Should Be Banned In Montana.
It seems that every few years there are new phrases or words that become very popular. Growing up in the 80s', we had phrases like "Totally Awesome", "Totally Rad", and "Like, Totally". Nowadays we've become so lazy, that instead of actually saying the whole word we just started abbreviating them. Words such as deets, totes, and apps have replaced actual words like details, totally, and appetizers.
Massive Opportunity, Popular Small Town BBQ Spot Up For Sale
Have you ever wanted to own your own restaurant with a built-in clientele and a fantastic reputation? Here's your opportunity. When people think of Montana, delicious BBQ doesn't often come to mind. You'd be surprised to learn that many fantastic BBQ spots can be found throughout Montana. Whether you are in the mood for pulled pork, ribs, or whatever your heart desires, there are BBQ joints that will be perfect for you.
Montanans Will Be Delighted By This Iconic Drink
After a long day of work or if you are meeting up with friends for an adult beverage, this iconic drink is a perfect choice. Montana is known for several popular food items, including huckleberries and pork chop sandwiches, but what about beverages? Montana is passionate when it comes to adult beverages. Everywhere you go in Montana, you can find a craft brewery or a distillery in many cities and towns. So what is Montana's most iconic beverage?
11 Fascinating Treasures You’ll Find Hidden in Montana
There are a lot of reasons why Montana is known as the Treasure State. Throughout the state's storied history, several fascinating and valuable discoveries have been made. Here's a look at some of the most fascinating things you'll find in Montana. During the 1890s, Butte, Montana was providing over 25%...
20 Young Montanans Have Gone Missing So Far In 2023. Where Are These Kids?
We're barely a month into 2023 and the Montana Missing Persons database has 20 more names in it - many of them are teenage girls. Only two of the recently reported missing are over the age of 21. Most people know about the Missing Persons Database, but how long has...
Facts Are Facts. Montanan’s Are Top 10 Rudest For This
Well, well, it's not just a personal opinion anymore when there is a poll to back it up. You can't argue with the facts, right?. How do you decide which states have the rudest drivers? A poll produced by Insurify for 2022 shows what factors are used to figure out what states have the rudest drivers.
Thirsty? Here’s The Top 10 Drunkest Towns In Montana
Montanans do a lot of things well, and one of those things includes drinking. Each year a city or two from Montana will make the list of the drunkest cities in America (normally Bozeman or Missoula), it seems that most of the towns that make the national list are all in the northern part of the country. I'm guessing part of this is because up north, we have winter 6 months out of the year and sometimes that's enough to drive someone to drink.
Here’s The Top 10 Weirdest Town Names You’ll Find In Montana.
Each state has a town or two with a strange name. Something that kind of makes you scratch your head a little and think "who came up with that?" Case in point, I grew up in the south not too far from a little town named "Tightwad". Tightwad. The little village has a small population and there isn't a whole lot going on there, but it's a popular place to stop a get a picture or two. In fact, people come from all over just to get a selfie in front of the Bank of Tightwad.
6 Products You Absolutely Can Not Buy With Montana Food Stamps
In 2022, there were over 42 million United States residents using SNAP (Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program), formally known as food stamps; Montana ranks 38th in the United States for SNAP participants. There are certain rules and regulations when it comes to using SNAP, and certain things you can and can...
This Is A Bit Shocking! Montana Ranks In Top 5 For Worst…
From just walking around Bozeman and other parts of Montana, I would never have thought that Montana would rank so high for this. Then again, if you think about it for a minute, when is the last time YOU made an appointment?. Here is how the study works. WalletHub takes...
This Unique Place is the Best For Seeing Bald Eagles in Montana
If you want to see a lot of bald eagles in Montana, there's one place you can go during the winter that will blow your mind. When most people think of bald eagles, they think of a magnificent creature soaring through the air. After all, the bald eagle is the symbol of freedom. Seeing a bald eagle in Montana isn't a big deal for most people that live here. Don't get me wrong, it's still cool to see one, but it's fairly common.
“Meth is Still King,” Montana Meth Project Targets New Generation
While fentanyl and fentanyl overdose deaths are dominating headlines, "meth is still king." Meth is still king when it comes to the threats facing Montanans. That's how Amy Rue with the Montana Meth Project summed up the words shared by Montana's Attorney General Austin Knudsen (R-MT) at an event inside Montana's capitol Monday morning.
Here’s 8 States That Have Longer And Harsher Winters Than Montana
Winter can be brutal here in Montana with lots of wind, snow, and temperatures well below zero. In fact, that alone should be a word of warning for those thinking of moving here from warmer climates. A lot goes into being prepared to live in a state with rough winters...
Montana Has Impressive Number Of 2023 James Beard Semifinalists
The culinary masterminds of Montana should be very proud. The James Beard Foundation has just recognized it's 2023 semifinalists (nominees) and some of Montana's best have indeed been included. The best part of the announcement is the variety of towns that are noted. The James Beard Foundation is a nonprofit...
Day 2 of Our Montana Capitol Coverage
43 different interviews in two days. We got a chance to catch up with a lot of Montana lawmakers, concerned citizens, and think tank leaders during our two days of LIVE coverage from inside Montana's Capitol on Monday and Tuesday. On Tuesday's statewide show (9A hour), we talked housing policy...
One of the Best Female Singers of All Time Coming to Montana
This summer, you can see one of our generation's most iconic female vocalists at one of the best outdoor venues in Montana. Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee Bonnie Raitt will bring her Just Like That… Tour to Montana for a concert at KettleHouse Amphitheater on September 8, 2023. Raitt is performing in support of her critically acclaimed 21st album Just Like That. She earned four Grammy nominations for the album and she also received the Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award.
If You Are Traveling To England, You Need To Know This
When you travel internationally, you want things to go as smoothly as possible. Many Montanans are looking forward to traveling internationally in 2023 out of the Bozeman Yellowstone International Airport, and what's not to get excited about? You get to travel to a new place and experience new things. The...
Some Spud from Idaho Says They’re Better than Montana
Look. I'm all about talkin' trash. I grew up playing basketball in the 90s south of Chicago. So when someone tagged me in a LinkedIn post where some spud from Idaho was saying how Idaho was better than Montana- I was more than willing to jump in. Instead of trash...
White Lawmaker Tries to Shut Down Native Man at Hearing
You gotta see this video as a white Democrat lawmaker from Livingston tries to shut down the testimony of a Native American man at the Montana Legislature earlier this week. Not only did she try to stop his testimony from being heard, she later tried to have him thrown out of the room.
51 Common Items You Think Montana Goodwill Accepts, But Do not
If you are anything like me, you tend to have things laying around that you don't necessarily need or want anymore. Some are in good condition and have a little life left in them; some just need to go to the trash, where you will never see them again. When...
