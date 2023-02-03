Read full article on original website
Black-Owned Coffee Shop Expands to Bring Bold Flavors to San Jose
San Jose’s Nirvana Soul is expanding! The Black-owned coffee company announced on Instagram that they will be opening a new location on the first floor of the MLK Library on the San Jose State University campus.
Silicon Valley
Creative offices are eyed at prime downtown San Jose site, retail tenants exit
SAN JOSE — A dramatic revamp of a prime site in downtown San Jose has begun to take shape as a project that will bring creative offices to the property, yet also oust existing tenants ahead of the wide-ranging redevelopment. Paseo Place is poised to reshape a key stretch...
KSBW.com
City of Monterey puts end to vital services for cruise ships
MONTEREY, Calif. — Monterey city leaders are putting an end to vital city services for cruise ships. During Tuesday night's city council meeting, passionate arguments were made about the economic versus environmental impacts of the cruise ships. The city does not have the authority to ban cruise ships into...
These Northern Calif. counties are 'hot spots' for disease-carrying ticks
Local tick populations could explode following this winter's storms.
KSBW.com
Monterey's stolen Dennis the Menace statue recovered after anonymous tip
MONTEREY, Calif. — Law enforcement announced on Wednesday that the stolen Dennis the Menace statue was recovered. Video Player: Dennis the Menace statue stolen from Monterey park, again (2022) According to sheriff Tina Nieto, law enforcement received a tip about Dennis' location. Nieto said that their dive team found...
kazu.org
The stolen statue of Dennis the Menace is finally going home
Dennis the Menace is returning home to his namesake playground in Monterey, after rescue divers recovered the bronze statue of the infamous troublemaker that was stolen last August. Sheriff Tina Nieto called it a happy day for Monterey County. "And the reason it’s such a happy day is because, we...
addictedtovacation.com
Santa Cruz Secrets: The 5 Least Crowded Beaches in Santa Cruz
Santa Cruz County Beaches are known for being an outdoor lover’s playground, here are some of the most uncrowded options!. When looking for the least crowded beach in Santa Cruz, you won’t need to look far. Long expanses of shoreline offer enough space to spread out and get into your zen zone.
San Jose-based eBay announces layoff
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — San Jose-based eBay plans to slash its workforce by 4 percent, according to the company’s SEC filing. CEO Jamie Iannone wrote a letter to employees announcing that eBay is eliminating jobs in response to the global macroeconomic environment, CNBC reported. “As a result of these considerations and our future-forward plans, […]
Silicon Valley
Single-family residence sells in San Jose for $6.1 million
A 5,722-square-foot house built in 2012 has changed hands. The spacious and recently built property located in the 1400 block of Newport Avenue in San Jose was sold on Jan. 13, 2023 for $6,064,500, or $1,060 per square foot. The property features five bedrooms, six baths, a garage, and two parking spaces, as well as a pool in the backyard. The unit sits on a 0.6-acre lot.
tourcounsel.com
Santana Row | Shopping mall in San Jose, California
Santana Row (abbreviated as SR or The Row) is a residential and commercial district of West San Jose in San Jose, California. Santana Row is intersected by Stevens Creek Boulevard, a major thoroughfare, and close to local landmarks like Westfield Valley Fair and the Winchester Mystery House. Santana Row derives...
KSBW.com
Crews battle overnight fire in Salinas commercial building
SALINAS, Calif. — Several agencies responded to a fire at an abandoned commercial building on Sanborn Place in Salinas Wednesday morning. Smoke was first reported at 3:30 a.m. When crews arrived on scene they found the building was fully engulfed in flames. Police blocked one lane of traffic while crews worked to put out the fire.
Los Angeles murder suspect arrested in Hollister
HOLLISTER, Calif. (KION-TV)- The San Benito County Sheriff's Office said they arrested a murder suspect in their Hollister home on Friday. The suspect was wanted for murder in Los Angeles, per the sheriff's office. A warrant was served and several illegal firearms, magazines and ammunition were all taken. The suspect was taken to San Benito The post Los Angeles murder suspect arrested in Hollister appeared first on KION546.
Lansing Daily
San Jose Church Stabbing Leaves 2 Killed, Others Wounded
Two people were killed and others seriously wounded in a stabbing at a California church on Sunday night. Officers found multiple stabbing victims at the Grace Baptist Church, located at 484 E San Fernando Street in San Jose, on Sunday evening, according to a tweet from the San Jose Police Department (SJPD) shortly before 9 … Read more div.content ol ol, ol ul, ul ul, ul ol { margin-top: 0 !important; margin-bottom: 0 !important; }
ZIPAIR Offering Low-Cost Tickets From California to Tokyo, Japan
The Japan-based airline ZIPAIR is offering low-cost tickets from San Jose, California, to Tokyo in Japan. ZIPAIR provides flight service from Los Angeles International Airport, San Jose International Airport, and Daniel K. Inouye International Airport in Honolulu, Hawaii. The airline travels to Tokyo-Narita International Airport, Soul-Incheon International Airport, Bangkok International Airport, and Singapore Changi International Airport.
Silicon Valley
Single-family house sells for $3.8 million in Palo Alto
A spacious historic house built in 1922 located in the 1000 block of Waverley Street in Palo Alto has new owners. The 2,028-square-foot property was sold on Jan. 12, 2023. The $3,800,000 purchase price works out to $1,874 per square foot. The property features four bedrooms, three bathrooms, a garage, and one parking space. There’s also a pool in the backyard. The unit sits on a 5,000-square-foot lot.
Firefighters extinguish fire at abandoned building in Salinas
Multiple fire engines responded to a structure fire at an abandoned building along Sanborn Place in Salinas early Wednesday morning. The post Firefighters extinguish fire at abandoned building in Salinas appeared first on KION546.
California witness says ball of white light followed by helicopters flew over home
A California witness at San Jose reported watching a huge ball of white light followed by two helicopters that moved over their home at 8:50 p.m. on February 16, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
tourcounsel.com
Capitola Mall | Shopping mall in Capitola, California
Capitola Mall is a shopping mall located in Capitola, California. It was managed and owned by Macerich before being sold to Merlone Geier Partners in April 2016. The mall sits on the northern edge of the Monterey Bay in Santa Cruz County. Capitola Mall is located on 41st Avenue just off Highway 1 at Capitola Road in Capitola.
KTVU FOX 2
Missing Bay Area diver found dead, remembered as young man who made impact in his community and beyond
PEBBLE BEACH, Calif. - A 27-year-old Bay Area diver, who was found dead almost a week after he went missing off the Monterey County Coast, was being remembered as a beloved, impactful member of his community who made friends wherever he went and lived life fully. Zachary Nelson, of Newark,...
