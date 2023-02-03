ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seaside, CA

KSBW.com

City of Monterey puts end to vital services for cruise ships

MONTEREY, Calif. — Monterey city leaders are putting an end to vital city services for cruise ships. During Tuesday night's city council meeting, passionate arguments were made about the economic versus environmental impacts of the cruise ships. The city does not have the authority to ban cruise ships into...
MONTEREY, CA
KSBW.com

Monterey's stolen Dennis the Menace statue recovered after anonymous tip

MONTEREY, Calif. — Law enforcement announced on Wednesday that the stolen Dennis the Menace statue was recovered. Video Player: Dennis the Menace statue stolen from Monterey park, again (2022) According to sheriff Tina Nieto, law enforcement received a tip about Dennis' location. Nieto said that their dive team found...
MONTEREY, CA
kazu.org

The stolen statue of Dennis the Menace is finally going home

Dennis the Menace is returning home to his namesake playground in Monterey, after rescue divers recovered the bronze statue of the infamous troublemaker that was stolen last August. Sheriff Tina Nieto called it a happy day for Monterey County. "And the reason it’s such a happy day is because, we...
MONTEREY, CA
addictedtovacation.com

Santa Cruz Secrets: The 5 Least Crowded Beaches in Santa Cruz

Santa Cruz County Beaches are known for being an outdoor lover’s playground, here are some of the most uncrowded options!. When looking for the least crowded beach in Santa Cruz, you won’t need to look far. Long expanses of shoreline offer enough space to spread out and get into your zen zone.
SANTA CRUZ, CA
KRON4 News

San Jose-based eBay announces layoff

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — San Jose-based eBay plans to slash its workforce by 4 percent, according to the company’s SEC filing. CEO Jamie Iannone wrote a letter to employees announcing that eBay is eliminating jobs in response to the global macroeconomic environment, CNBC reported. “As a result of these considerations and our future-forward plans, […]
SAN JOSE, CA
PP

9 Best Haunted Places in America - Your Ultimate Guide to the Scariest Spots

There are plenty of haunted places in America, and not all of them are located at a creepy old cabin in the woods. In fact, some of the most frightening spots are right in the middle of a large city. Many people tend to think that ghosts and other paranormal entities can only be found in old buildings or remote locations. However, there are some very eerie locations right here in our own backyards (no pun intended). We’ll take you on a tour through America’s spookiest spots to visit if you’re looking for something a bit more sinister than a standard hike. From famous hotels and houses to prisons and asylums, read on to learn about 9 haunted locations across the country that will give you goosebumps.
SAN JOSE, CA
Silicon Valley

Single-family residence sells in San Jose for $6.1 million

A 5,722-square-foot house built in 2012 has changed hands. The spacious and recently built property located in the 1400 block of Newport Avenue in San Jose was sold on Jan. 13, 2023 for $6,064,500, or $1,060 per square foot. The property features five bedrooms, six baths, a garage, and two parking spaces, as well as a pool in the backyard. The unit sits on a 0.6-acre lot.
SAN JOSE, CA
tourcounsel.com

Santana Row | Shopping mall in San Jose, California

Santana Row (abbreviated as SR or The Row) is a residential and commercial district of West San Jose in San Jose, California. Santana Row is intersected by Stevens Creek Boulevard, a major thoroughfare, and close to local landmarks like Westfield Valley Fair and the Winchester Mystery House. Santana Row derives...
SAN JOSE, CA
KSBW.com

Crews battle overnight fire in Salinas commercial building

SALINAS, Calif. — Several agencies responded to a fire at an abandoned commercial building on Sanborn Place in Salinas Wednesday morning. Smoke was first reported at 3:30 a.m. When crews arrived on scene they found the building was fully engulfed in flames. Police blocked one lane of traffic while crews worked to put out the fire.
SALINAS, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

Los Angeles murder suspect arrested in Hollister

HOLLISTER, Calif. (KION-TV)- The San Benito County Sheriff's Office said they arrested a murder suspect in their Hollister home on Friday. The suspect was wanted for murder in Los Angeles, per the sheriff's office. A warrant was served and several illegal firearms, magazines and ammunition were all taken. The suspect was taken to San Benito The post Los Angeles murder suspect arrested in Hollister appeared first on KION546.
HOLLISTER, CA
Lansing Daily

San Jose Church Stabbing Leaves 2 Killed, Others Wounded

Two people were killed and others seriously wounded in a stabbing at a California church on Sunday night. Officers found multiple stabbing victims at the Grace Baptist Church, located at 484 E San Fernando Street in San Jose, on Sunday evening, according to a tweet from the San Jose Police Department (SJPD) shortly before 9 … Read more div.content ol ol, ol ul, ul ul, ul ol { margin-top: 0 !important; margin-bottom: 0 !important; }
SAN JOSE, CA
Jordan Arthur

ZIPAIR Offering Low-Cost Tickets From California to Tokyo, Japan

The Japan-based airline ZIPAIR is offering low-cost tickets from San Jose, California, to Tokyo in Japan. ZIPAIR provides flight service from Los Angeles International Airport, San Jose International Airport, and Daniel K. Inouye International Airport in Honolulu, Hawaii. The airline travels to Tokyo-Narita International Airport, Soul-Incheon International Airport, Bangkok International Airport, and Singapore Changi International Airport.
SAN JOSE, CA
Silicon Valley

Single-family house sells for $3.8 million in Palo Alto

A spacious historic house built in 1922 located in the 1000 block of Waverley Street in Palo Alto has new owners. The 2,028-square-foot property was sold on Jan. 12, 2023. The $3,800,000 purchase price works out to $1,874 per square foot. The property features four bedrooms, three bathrooms, a garage, and one parking space. There’s also a pool in the backyard. The unit sits on a 5,000-square-foot lot.
PALO ALTO, CA
tourcounsel.com

Capitola Mall | Shopping mall in Capitola, California

Capitola Mall is a shopping mall located in Capitola, California. It was managed and owned by Macerich before being sold to Merlone Geier Partners in April 2016. The mall sits on the northern edge of the Monterey Bay in Santa Cruz County. Capitola Mall is located on 41st Avenue just off Highway 1 at Capitola Road in Capitola.
CAPITOLA, CA

