Anniston High School held a College & Career Fair on Thursday morning for students 9-12th grades. Representatives from 25 colleges, 30 businesses, community resources and Greek organizations were on hand for the students. By Bill Wilson, Star Staff Writer, wwilson@annistonstar.com

The Anniston High School gym mall and parts of the gym itself were bustling with opportunity during the annual College & Career Fair Thursday morning.

“We have over 20 colleges and universities, over 30 employers and industries and we also have community resource agencies and the military present,” said AHS career coach Tamar Towns, noting that the event was open to all students in grades 9-12.