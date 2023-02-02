ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montana State

Comments / 4

Related
The Independent

A teenage girl was found dead after a mysterious phone call. Two decades later, the case is being reopened

Jessie Marie Twilight Song Crooks, known to those who loved her simply as Twilight, was a precocious teenage girl with a thousand-watt smile. Naturally athletic, she loved swimming and playing soccer. She spent her days as a sophomore hanging out with friends and socializing with peers at Greenwood High School in Bowling Green, Kentucky, where she was a straight-A student with dreams of attending Harvard University. “The world was really open to her,” her father, Bobby Crooks, told the Bowling Green Daily News in 2011, ten years after his daughter was found murdered near a dried-up pond in rural Warren...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
OnlyInYourState

This Family Restaurant In Oregon Is Worth A Trip To The Country

If you’re hungry and find yourself looking for a meal that tastes like something your grandma would make for you, then you should head on out to the country to check out The Country Restaurant and Lounge. This country restaurant in Oregon is located in Estacada and is less than an hour from downtown Portland, but you’ll really feel like you got away from it all when you pay it a visit. It’s the perfect place for you and your family to have a relaxing meal. Read on to learn more about this special spot.
ESTACADA, OR
KIDO Talk Radio

A Surprising Idaho Animal Was Just Found On The Bitter Surface of Mars

Idaho is famous for having an outstanding outdoor lifestyle. Much of that is because of the mountains, lakes, and valleys that create amazing places to hike, swim, fish, hunt, and ski. Our terrain also makes it the perfect home for wildlife. Idaho is known for grizzly bears, mountain lions, bison, deer, elk, bobcats, big horn sheep, caribou, wolverines, pygmy rabbits, moose, rattlesnakes, wolves, and coyotes.
IDAHO STATE
Saurabh

The boy who left his parents and returned to wilderness after being saved from Native Americans

On January 10, 1870, one of the most popular and widely circulated newspaper in the southwest, San Antonio Herald published a cry for help. On the first day of January, 1870, the son of the undersigned was stolen by the Indians at or near the settlement of Castell, Texas, on the Llano River. Description of the boy: age about 10 years and 8 months, height 4 feet 10 inches, light flaxen hair, grey eyes, broad face, high forehead, has a scar on his chin, speaks the German language exclusively. The undersigned, his father, prays that you use your efforts to recover the child. - Yours respectfully, Louis Korn, January 10, 1870.
CASTELL, TX
ComicBook

Yellowstone Star Was Killed Off in Order to Focus on Mayor of Kingstown

Fans of Taylor Sheridan's multiple TV shows know good and well he likes to work with some of the same people. Prior to the release of the hit Paramount+ series Mayor of Kingstown, Sheridan had enlisted his Wind River star Hugh Dillon to join the cast of Yellowstone as Sheriff Donnie Haskell, but when their Jeremy Renner-starring show finally got picked up to series, it meant that his time on the Kevin Costner-hit had to come to an end. Speaking with ComicBook.com in an exclusive interview, Dillon was quick to confirm that his death on Yellowstone was a necessity because of how quickly things were moving with development on Mayor of Kingstown.
UTAH STATE
OnlyInYourState

This Tiny Restaurant In Utah Always Has A Line Out The Door, And There’s A Reason Why

Located across the street from Liberty Park in Salt Lake City is Tradition, a small restaurant in Utah that is certainly making a name for itself. Here, you can not only enjoy the laid-back and casual atmosphere, but you can also enjoy some incredible comfort food. It’s a great place to think about your own traditions and maybe even start a few new ones while you dive into dishes that are seriously going to excite your taste buds.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
The Independent

Affidavit: Missing Oklahoma girl beaten to death, buried

A missing 4-year-old Oklahoma girl was beaten to death Christmas night by her caregiver, then buried, according to court documents released Tuesday.Athena Brownfield has been missing since Jan. 10 when a postal carrier discovered her 5-year-old sister alone outside the home the girls shared with the caregivers, Ivon Adams and Alysia Adams, in Cyril, about 70 miles (113 kilometers) southwest of Oklahoma City.The search for the child is now a “recovery operation," the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation said Monday.Ivon Adams, 36, was arrested in Arizona on murder and child neglect charges and awaits extradition. Alysia Adams, 31, is jailed...
CYRIL, OK
TheDailyBeast

‘Dances With Wolves’ Actor Turned Alleged Cult Leader Arrested in Nevada: Report

Nathan Lee Chasing His Horse, the Native American actor who starred alongside Kevin Costner in 1990’s Dances With Wolves, was arrested on Tuesday night on charges that he sexually abused girls within the ranks of a cult he headed up. Also known as Nathan Chasing Horse, the 46-year-old actor was taken into custody near the Las Vegas home he allegedly shares with as many as five wives, the Associated Press reported. Footage of the scene appeared to show SWAT officers and detectives sweeping the property in the aftermath of a raid on the house. Chasing Horse is alleged to be...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Outsider.com

What Boy Who Was Swept Away by Flood Said to His Mom

We have new details surrounding the tragic flooding incident that resulted in a five-year-old being swept away from his mother. As previously reported, a 5-year-old boy in California got lost from his mother earlier this week and remains missing as severe flooding and rainfall continue to batter the state. Before...
PASO ROBLES, CA
Field & Stream

The Biggest Mule Deer Bucks of 2022

The mule deer is an icon of the American West. With their ghostly white muzzles, big mule-like ears, and bounding gaits, these animals just seem to belong in the stunning type of terrain they so often inhabit. But what really sets mule deer bucks apart from their white-tailed brethren is their sheer size and the elegant configuration of their branch-antlered racks. Here are five of the biggest mule deer bucks taken during the 2022 season.
COLORADO STATE
AM 1450 KMMS

AM 1450 KMMS

Bozeman, MT
2K+
Followers
3K+
Post
584K+
Views
ABOUT

AM 1450 KMMS has the best news coverage for Bozeman, Montana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy