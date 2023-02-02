Read full article on original website
Here’s 8 States That Have Longer And Harsher Winters Than Montana
Winter can be brutal here in Montana with lots of wind, snow, and temperatures well below zero. In fact, that alone should be a word of warning for those thinking of moving here from warmer climates. A lot goes into being prepared to live in a state with rough winters...
Killing Montana? Drugs Are Taking These Counties One At A Time
Montana has entered a state of crisis. I am scared for our state, our communities, our family, and for our children. The fight against drugs continues to grow throughout the United States, and Montana is continuously seeing an increase in drug-related overdoses as we enter 2023. In just a ten-day...
A 9 Year Old Girl Was Brought To The Hospital Pregnant, Doctors Screamed When They Discovered Who The Father Is
The welfare of the children is of utmost importance, and as parents, it is our duty to ensure that they are protected and have access to the care they need to grow and thrive. Unfortunately, in some cases, parents do not always provide this level of care and protection. This was the case for a 9-year-old girl who arrived at a local hospital pregnant.
Family found dead in Pennsylvania made a 'joint decision' to kill themselves, police say
A Pennsylvania family found shot dead in their backyard last week in what police say appears to be a suicide pact, included a mother and daughter who loved bowling and were devout Christian conservatives, people who knew them said. Morgan Daub, 26, and her parents, James Daub, 62, and Deborah...
This Famous Former First Daughter Spotted Having Fun In Montana.
Montana has its fair share of celebrity sightings, in fact, many of the rich and famous call Montana home, even if it's on a part-time basis. However, it's not every day that we have the offspring of a former President of the United States enjoying Big Sky Country. Tiffany Trump...
Missing Missouri children found in Florida grocery store nearly a year after abduction, police say
Police in High Springs, Florida, located two children who were allegedly abducted by their noncustodial mother last year in Missouri after a "routine" vehicle tag check.
A teenage girl was found dead after a mysterious phone call. Two decades later, the case is being reopened
Jessie Marie Twilight Song Crooks, known to those who loved her simply as Twilight, was a precocious teenage girl with a thousand-watt smile. Naturally athletic, she loved swimming and playing soccer. She spent her days as a sophomore hanging out with friends and socializing with peers at Greenwood High School in Bowling Green, Kentucky, where she was a straight-A student with dreams of attending Harvard University. “The world was really open to her,” her father, Bobby Crooks, told the Bowling Green Daily News in 2011, ten years after his daughter was found murdered near a dried-up pond in rural Warren...
OnlyInYourState
This Family Restaurant In Oregon Is Worth A Trip To The Country
If you’re hungry and find yourself looking for a meal that tastes like something your grandma would make for you, then you should head on out to the country to check out The Country Restaurant and Lounge. This country restaurant in Oregon is located in Estacada and is less than an hour from downtown Portland, but you’ll really feel like you got away from it all when you pay it a visit. It’s the perfect place for you and your family to have a relaxing meal. Read on to learn more about this special spot.
A woman found out she was dead after her parents told news outlets they were grieving her 'loss' by feeding ducks
Multiple news outlets reported that Alicia Rowe died 10 years ago. The problem is, she was very much alive.
Dharmesh Patel: Son of California doctor who allegedly drove family off cliff had 'no injuries' after fall
The 4-year-old son of Dharmesh Patel, a California doctor accused of driving his family off a cliff, had 'no injuries at all' after the crash, according to DA Steve Wagstaffe.
A Surprising Idaho Animal Was Just Found On The Bitter Surface of Mars
Idaho is famous for having an outstanding outdoor lifestyle. Much of that is because of the mountains, lakes, and valleys that create amazing places to hike, swim, fish, hunt, and ski. Our terrain also makes it the perfect home for wildlife. Idaho is known for grizzly bears, mountain lions, bison, deer, elk, bobcats, big horn sheep, caribou, wolverines, pygmy rabbits, moose, rattlesnakes, wolves, and coyotes.
The richest person in Idaho is giving away millions
To kick off 2023, I have been writing about people and organizations giving back to the community. Readers enjoy seeing uplifting, positive stories. So today, I wanted to write about a person in Idaho and the good he has done for the community.
The boy who left his parents and returned to wilderness after being saved from Native Americans
On January 10, 1870, one of the most popular and widely circulated newspaper in the southwest, San Antonio Herald published a cry for help. On the first day of January, 1870, the son of the undersigned was stolen by the Indians at or near the settlement of Castell, Texas, on the Llano River. Description of the boy: age about 10 years and 8 months, height 4 feet 10 inches, light flaxen hair, grey eyes, broad face, high forehead, has a scar on his chin, speaks the German language exclusively. The undersigned, his father, prays that you use your efforts to recover the child. - Yours respectfully, Louis Korn, January 10, 1870.
ComicBook
Yellowstone Star Was Killed Off in Order to Focus on Mayor of Kingstown
Fans of Taylor Sheridan's multiple TV shows know good and well he likes to work with some of the same people. Prior to the release of the hit Paramount+ series Mayor of Kingstown, Sheridan had enlisted his Wind River star Hugh Dillon to join the cast of Yellowstone as Sheriff Donnie Haskell, but when their Jeremy Renner-starring show finally got picked up to series, it meant that his time on the Kevin Costner-hit had to come to an end. Speaking with ComicBook.com in an exclusive interview, Dillon was quick to confirm that his death on Yellowstone was a necessity because of how quickly things were moving with development on Mayor of Kingstown.
OnlyInYourState
This Tiny Restaurant In Utah Always Has A Line Out The Door, And There’s A Reason Why
Located across the street from Liberty Park in Salt Lake City is Tradition, a small restaurant in Utah that is certainly making a name for itself. Here, you can not only enjoy the laid-back and casual atmosphere, but you can also enjoy some incredible comfort food. It’s a great place to think about your own traditions and maybe even start a few new ones while you dive into dishes that are seriously going to excite your taste buds.
Clue Left at Idaho Murders May Be Clever Move by Bryan Kohberger: Professor
"Would a highly-skilled, intelligent student who is teaching criminology, a Ph.D. student, have made such a basic error?"
Affidavit: Missing Oklahoma girl beaten to death, buried
A missing 4-year-old Oklahoma girl was beaten to death Christmas night by her caregiver, then buried, according to court documents released Tuesday.Athena Brownfield has been missing since Jan. 10 when a postal carrier discovered her 5-year-old sister alone outside the home the girls shared with the caregivers, Ivon Adams and Alysia Adams, in Cyril, about 70 miles (113 kilometers) southwest of Oklahoma City.The search for the child is now a “recovery operation," the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation said Monday.Ivon Adams, 36, was arrested in Arizona on murder and child neglect charges and awaits extradition. Alysia Adams, 31, is jailed...
‘Dances With Wolves’ Actor Turned Alleged Cult Leader Arrested in Nevada: Report
Nathan Lee Chasing His Horse, the Native American actor who starred alongside Kevin Costner in 1990’s Dances With Wolves, was arrested on Tuesday night on charges that he sexually abused girls within the ranks of a cult he headed up. Also known as Nathan Chasing Horse, the 46-year-old actor was taken into custody near the Las Vegas home he allegedly shares with as many as five wives, the Associated Press reported. Footage of the scene appeared to show SWAT officers and detectives sweeping the property in the aftermath of a raid on the house. Chasing Horse is alleged to be...
What Boy Who Was Swept Away by Flood Said to His Mom
We have new details surrounding the tragic flooding incident that resulted in a five-year-old being swept away from his mother. As previously reported, a 5-year-old boy in California got lost from his mother earlier this week and remains missing as severe flooding and rainfall continue to batter the state. Before...
The Biggest Mule Deer Bucks of 2022
The mule deer is an icon of the American West. With their ghostly white muzzles, big mule-like ears, and bounding gaits, these animals just seem to belong in the stunning type of terrain they so often inhabit. But what really sets mule deer bucks apart from their white-tailed brethren is their sheer size and the elegant configuration of their branch-antlered racks. Here are five of the biggest mule deer bucks taken during the 2022 season.
