ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

MARTA officials say mayor’s concerns about $1 billion deficit are ‘incorrect’

By Elizabeth Rawlins
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mOYWz_0kaoJKkQ00

MARTA officials are reprioritizing their projects after Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens says they have a $1 billion deficit in the budget.

Earlier this week, Mayor Andre Dickens raised concerns about the shortcomings in the budget.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks ]

“The prioritization will have to change if you have a billion dollars missing,” said Mayor Dickens.

Channel 2′s Elizabeth Rawlins has learned that this could potentially impact at least 17 existing projects, including expanding the streetcar and the Clifton Corridor.

TRENDING STORIES:

Rawlins asked Marta CEO Collie Greenwood if he felt the mayor’s portrayal of their situation was inaccurate.

“If the mayor repeated that, it is premature information and because it’s incorrect,” said Greenwood.

Greenwood says MARTA officials will have a to take a hard look at the numbers before they can know for sure exactly what the deficit looks like.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter ]

IN OTHER NEWS:

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Rough Draft Atlanta

Atlanta to return $10M in emergency rental assistance to federal government

The city of Atlanta will return $10 million in emergency rental assistance funding to the federal government after the money wasn’t provided to needy residents before the December 2022 deadline. The money was meant to help people with housing costs during the pandemic, through COVID-19 relief packages. The city received $21 million in additional rental […] The post Atlanta to return $10M in emergency rental assistance to federal government appeared first on Rough Draft Atlanta.
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Citizens voice concern over Atlanta returning $10 million in rental assistance

ATLANTA - Atlanta leaders will try to secure new funding for rental assistance. That is what chief finance official Mohamed Balla told Atlanta City Council members. Those local legislators were peppered with questions on Monday about $10 million of COVID relief funds that did not get distributed to families facing eviction.
ATLANTA, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Gwinnett County lawmaker says Georgia’s arrest record prevents minorities from getting jobs

A Gwinnett County lawmaker told Channel 2 Action News Georgia’s arrest record system is preventing many poor and black and brown people from getting jobs. Channel 2′S Gwinnett County Bureau Chief Matt Johnson spoke to the lawmaker who said the system needs to change. Representative Gregg Kennard introduced a bill for those who have been arrested but never charged and sometimes never even convicted but still have criminal records. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Atlanta, GA
229K+
Followers
157K+
Post
78M+
Views
ABOUT

WSB-TV Channel 2 is serving Atlanta, Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wsbtv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy