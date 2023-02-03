MARTA officials say mayor’s concerns about $1 billion deficit are ‘incorrect’

MARTA officials are reprioritizing their projects after Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens says they have a $1 billion deficit in the budget.

Earlier this week, Mayor Andre Dickens raised concerns about the shortcomings in the budget.

“The prioritization will have to change if you have a billion dollars missing,” said Mayor Dickens.

Channel 2′s Elizabeth Rawlins has learned that this could potentially impact at least 17 existing projects, including expanding the streetcar and the Clifton Corridor.

Rawlins asked Marta CEO Collie Greenwood if he felt the mayor’s portrayal of their situation was inaccurate.

“If the mayor repeated that, it is premature information and because it’s incorrect,” said Greenwood.

Greenwood says MARTA officials will have a to take a hard look at the numbers before they can know for sure exactly what the deficit looks like.

