The US Navy Has Released Photos of the Mission to Recover the Downed Chinese Spy BalloonThe Veracity ReportMyrtle Beach, SC
4 Amazing Seafood Places in South CarolinaAlina AndrasMyrtle Beach, SC
U.S. Navy is Still Recovering Parts of a Downed Chinese Spy Balloon After it Was Shot Down off the Coast of Myrtle BeachZack LoveMyrtle Beach, SC
Update: US FAA and DoD Close Airspace, Grounding Planes at Charleston, Myrtle Beach, and Wilmington to Down Spy BalloonBR RogersWilmington, NC
FAA Issues Ground Stop for North Carolina and South Carolina as Chinese Surveillance Balloon is now over South CarolinaThe Maine WriterSurfside Beach, SC
WMBF
Horry County Democrats, Republicans say DNC move to SC stresses diversity, could bring more candidates
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The Democratic National Committee is making South Carolina the first state in the Democratic primaries. President Biden proposed the change in December, saying states with more racially diverse populations should have a say earlier on in elections. For several election cycles, Democratic voters in Iowa and New Hampshire have been the first to cast their ballots.
WMBF
Day 13: Nonprofit joins search for missing boater Tyler Doyle, SCDNR says
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Agencies and volunteers continue to actively search the water for a missing 22-year-old boater who was last seen nearly two weeks ago. SCDNR officially confirmed Tuesday that the name of the missing boater is Tyler Doyle. On Wednesday, the agency said Wisconsin-based nonprofit Wings...
WMBF
Myrtle Beach officails warning of vendor fees scam ahead of Spring Fest
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Myrtle Beach officials are warning of a new scam ahead of April’s Spring Fest. The city took to Facebook Wednesday, saying that it was aware of someone pretending to take vendor fees for the event. The city said it does not accept vendor applications or fees through a third party, such as Facebook, Venmo or PayPal.
WMBF
Are you a winner? $50,000 winning lottery ticket sold in Murrells Inlet
MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WMBF) – Three Powerball tickets sold in South Carolina won big during Monday night’s drawing, and one of those tickets was bought in Murrells Inlet. A ticket that was sold at the 7-Eleven along Highway 707 won $50,000 dollars. Another ticket bought in Fountain Inn...
WMBF
Day 11: Two agencies continue search for boater missing from North Myrtle Beach area
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Two agencies continue to actively search the water for the 23-year-old boater who went missing on Jan. 26. The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources and Brunswick County will continue the search on its 11th day. SCDNR will have a boat searching the water...
WMBF
Day 12: SCDNR officially identifies missing 22-year-old boater; search continues along N.C. coast
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Agencies continue to actively search the water for a missing 22-year-old boater who was last seen nearly two weeks ago. SCDNR officially confirmed on Tuesday that the name of the missing boater is Tyler Doyle. On Jan. 26, rescue crews were called out to...
WMBF
Grand Strand fire station continues rebuild nearly 5 months after Hurricane Ian
GARDEN CITY, S.C. (WMBF) - The Murrells Inlet-Garden City Fire Station 2 was emptied out in September when Hurricane Ian flooded the building. However, FEMA has one final inspection this week and then remodeling can begin. Hurricane Ian destroyed all the station’s appliances, knocked out electricity, drenched its drywall and...
WMBF
Surfside Beach parking for non-residents, non-owners sells out on registration opening day
SURFSIDE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Registration for Surfside Beach parking opened Monday, and only a few hours later the town announced it had sold out of non-resident/non-owner parking. The town implemented a new program this year, car decals will now be a thing of the past and the parking system...
WMBF
North Myrtle Beach Police Department launches new program to curb trespassing
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The North Myrtle Beach Police Department recently launched its Trespassing Authorization Program after an uptick in trespassing calls. The new program gives officers permission to ticket or arrest anyone on your property even when you’re not there. This is different from the typical...
WMBF
Margaritaville brand expands in Grand Strand with boutique-style hotel
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Margaritaville is expanding its brand in the Grand Strand with two new hotel projects, including a boutique-style hotel in North Myrtle Beach. The Compass by Margaritaville hotel will break ground in North Myrtle Beach in the coming months and will feature about 150 guestrooms,...
WMBF
Horry County police close Highway 90 in search for bank robbery suspect in Conway area
WMBF
The World Putting League Tournament is coming to Myrtle Beach
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The US Pro MiniGolf Association and Pro League Network are launching a new MiniGolf competition: The World Putting League. The first event is taking place here in Myrtle Beach at Aloha Mini Golf in Myrtle Beach starting February 27th. They will offer a first prize...
WMBF
Report: Chase reached 135 mph in Horry County; suspect drove on wrong side of Highway 31
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Dashcam video showed a dangerous situation that unfolded on Highway 31 on Monday afternoon. Allen Ramsey sent a video to WMBF News, showing a white car speeding past his wife’s car in the wrong direction along the highway. “I’ve never seen anything like...
WMBF
Deputies: Nearly 100 grams of crack cocaine seized in Horry County, arrest made
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A man was recently arrested after deputies said nearly 100 grams of crack cocaine was seized during an investigation. The Horry County Sheriff’s Office said deputies found the drugs along with $4,700 in cash and multiple firearms. Anthony Nealey, 43, was then arrested as...
WMBF
Fight between juveniles turns deadly in Mullins, police say
MULLINS, S.C. (WMBF) - A fight between two juveniles turned deadly in part of the Pee Dee on Wednesday. The Mullins Police Department said a “physical altercation” turned deadly in the area of Mayers Street. A suspect is still at large, according to police. Anyone with information is...
WMBF
Car overturns along Highway 17 Bypass in Murrells Inlet area; injuries reported
MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WMBF) – A crash is causing back-ups near Huntington Beach State Park in the Murrells Inlet area. Midway Fire Rescue said it is responding Tuesday night to the wreck that happened along Highway 17 Bypass near Wesley Road. First responders said one car is reported overturned...
WMBF
PHOTOS: Navy releases pictures of Chinese surveillance balloon recovery off Myrtle Beach coast
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – The U.S. military w Tuesday along the Grand Strand coast searching for remnants of a Chinese surveillance balloon. Military officials said they will continue their search until every piece of debris is collected from the balloon that was shot down Saturday along the Myrtle Beach coast.
WMBF
Coroner: 35-year-old woman killed by vehicle while walking in Georgetown County
GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WMBF) - The Georgetown County Coroner identified the 35-year-old woman who died after an auto-pedestrian collision in Georgetown County Sunday night. Troopers say it happened around 10:45 p.m. Sunday night on Highmarket Street near Redick Road. The Georgetown County Coroner said Wanda Michelle Chavis, 35, of Georgetown, was...
WMBF
Incident report identifies man accused of robbing Little River bank
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – An incident report provided the name of the man accused of robbing a bank in Little River. The report lists 38-year-old Thomas Patrick Sheils as the suspect in the case. Officers were called around 1:30 p.m. Monday to the United Community Bank on Highway...
WMBF
HCPD: Little River bank robbery suspect taken into custody after search in Conway area
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Horry County police are investigating a bank robbery near the Little River area. Police said the robbery took place Monday afternoon at a bank in the 3000 block of Highway 9 East. WMBF News reporter Eric Richards found police officers still out at the...
