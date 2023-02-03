Read full article on original website
Pet Of The Week: Meet Coco!
CHARLOTTE, NC — In this week’s Pet of the Week, CMPD Animal Care & Control is featuring Coco! Coco is 13 weeks old and loves other dogs. If you are interested in adopting Coco or any of the other available animals at CMPD Animal Care & Control, please visit animals.cmpd.org.
WBTV
Charlotte woman opens health clinic in honor of late mother
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - One of Charlotte’s most under-served areas is getting more access to healthcare. Rhonda Cooper Bridget, a family nurse practitioner, said she was inspired to open up her health clinic called Cooper Health Services after her mother passed away from heart disease. “My mom had high...
wfmynews2.com
North Carolina woman spreading love on Valentine's Day by surprising widows with flowers
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A Charlotte woman is spreading love, surprising widows with flowers on Valentine’s Day. She started with one woman in 2020. This year, volunteers will deliver to 800. Ashley Manning just wants to spread love. "That's what it’s all about," Manning said. So she’s building...
WBTV
SWAT team cleared from Revolutionary Trail in southwest Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Members of the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department’s SWAT team have been cleared following a situation in southwest Charlotte early Wednesday morning, officials said. According to the CMPD, members of the SWAT team were on an active warrant service on Revolutionary Trail. That’s near South Tryon...
WBTV
Charlotte family loses everything, fortunate to be alive after arson fire
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A family says they are fortunate to be alive after a fire ravaged their home over the weekend. Almost everything they owned was destroyed by flames. But what makes this unnerving is how and why the fire started. Charlotte police call it a case of arson.
WBTV
Last-minute decision leads to $1 million prize for Gastonia man
GASTONIA, N.C. (WBTV) - A Gastonia man’s last-minute decision to buy a scratch-off ticket led to a $1 million prize. “I was going to walk out the door, but something told me to just go ahead and get it,” Ronnie Woods said. Woods, a 66-year-old former member of...
Passenger in Ballantyne Commons Parkway crash succumbs to injuries
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A passenger in a Ballantyne Commons Parkway car crash from last October has succumbed to her injuries, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said Tuesday. Officers responded to calls regarding the accident around 2:15 p.m. Tuesday near 10500 Ballantyne Commons Parkway. Mythili Mulpuru, 73, was found suffering from injuries and was transported to […]
WBTV
It’s the 12th homicide in Charlotte so far in 2023. District unveils program for students to become future Union County teachers. North Carolina has 5,500 teacher vacancies and Union County has 79. Mecklenburg County’s first Black female prosecutor, community advocate Shirley Fulton dies. Updated: 4 hours ago. Fulton...
WBTV
Mother-in-law’s color choice wins Cabarrus County woman $200,000
MONROE, N.C. (WBTV) - Amanda Wood of Concord has her mother-in-law to thank after a $5 scratch-off purchase led to a $200,000 prize. “I gave her the money and she chose the ticket for me,” Wood said. Wood’s mother-in-law said she chose the Ruby Red 7′s ticket because she...
wccbcharlotte.com
Spring Is Just Weeks Away, But Pollen Levels Are Already Rising
CHARLOTTE, NC — Ahhh the sunshine and the warmth! Most of us love it, some of us cannot stand it because that means the dreaded pollen. Pollen counts are already on the rise across the Carolinas with Spring just weeks away. Medium levels of tree pollen, particularly Elm, will...
WBTV
Has spring sprung? Not quite, but it’ll feel like it
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Temperatures will bring a taste of spring this week with rain chances returning Thursday and Friday. First Alert Weather Day Thursday & Friday: Rain returns. Today will feature lots of sunshine with high temperatures in the middle 60s. Overnight, temperatures will drop to the low to...
Gastonia woman says she was charged $10K for cosmetic procedure she never had
A Gastonia woman said she was charged $10,000 for a cosmetic procedure she never had.
Tractor-trailer crash on I-485 closes multiple lanes for several hours
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A crash involving a tractor-trailer on Wednesday afternoon impacted traffic on I-485 for several hours. Mecklenburg EMS said one person was taken to a nearby hospital to be treated for serious injuries after a tractor-trailer was seen flipped over on I-485 near S Tryon Street. For...
WBTV
Top Charlotte leader calls for changes to MEDIC dispatch policy after in-custody death
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Charlotte Mayor pro Tem Braxton Winston reiterated his call to re-evaluate how ambulances are dispatched in the wake of MEDIC’s response in the case of Jovontay Williams. Williams died in police custody in June of last year. He was arrested by CMPD officers responding to...
School bus wreck leaves 7 students, driver hurt, Rowan-Salisbury Schools reports
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. — Authorities are responding after a school bus crash outside of Salisbury Tuesday afternoon. For the latest breaking news, weather and traffic alerts, download the WCNC Charlotte mobile app. A representative for Rowan-Salisbury Schools told WCNC Charlotte the district is aware that the bus crashed along...
WBTV
Mecklenburg County’s first Black female prosecutor, community advocate Shirley Fulton dies
Kannapolis Police dealing with murders of two teens, three suspects are all juveniles in unrelated cases. A 14 and a 16-year-old have been charged with a murder in Kannapolis that happened on January 22. Four vehicles stolen off of east Charlotte car dealership lot. Updated: 3 hours ago. The thieves...
WBTV
Charlotte school employee charged with inappropriately touching student
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools employee has been arrested and charged with inappropriately touching a student, police said Wednesday. According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department (CMPD), a school resource officer at Wilson STEM Academy notified police of the alleged incident shortly after 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday. On Wednesday,...
Iconic A&W Root Beer opening restaurant inside SC Walmart
ROCK HILL, S.C. — A&W Restaurants is coming to the Charlotte area with the iconic brand's first-ever location inside a Walmart store in Rock Hill. A&W, the iconic brand known for its root beer served in frosty mugs, plans to open several new locations in the Carolinas, including the newest inside the Walmart at 4875 Old York Road in Rock Hill. Franchisees Ronald and Nadyne Jennings have signed to open three new locations in the Charlotte market, including the new Rock Hill location.
WBTV
Changes coming to Charlotte’s CATS routes, LYNX Blue Line schedule
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Charlotte Area Transit System buses and the LYNX Blue Line are seeing some major changes Monday morning in an effort to improve on-time performance. These CATS routes will be adjusted to improve on-time performance:. 24 – Nations Ford Road. 56 – Arrowood. 40x –...
qcnews.com
Green Book Legacy: Charlotte's Original Chicken n' Ribs
Long before Yelp or customer reviews, there was a different tool to help people of color find spots where all races were welcome. Green Book Legacy: Charlotte’s Original Chicken n’ …. Long before Yelp or customer reviews, there was a different tool to help people of color find...
