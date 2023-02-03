ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pet Of The Week: Meet Coco!

CHARLOTTE, NC — In this week’s Pet of the Week, CMPD Animal Care & Control is featuring Coco! Coco is 13 weeks old and loves other dogs. If you are interested in adopting Coco or any of the other available animals at CMPD Animal Care & Control, please visit animals.cmpd.org.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Charlotte woman opens health clinic in honor of late mother

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - One of Charlotte’s most under-served areas is getting more access to healthcare. Rhonda Cooper Bridget, a family nurse practitioner, said she was inspired to open up her health clinic called Cooper Health Services after her mother passed away from heart disease. “My mom had high...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

SWAT team cleared from Revolutionary Trail in southwest Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Members of the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department’s SWAT team have been cleared following a situation in southwest Charlotte early Wednesday morning, officials said. According to the CMPD, members of the SWAT team were on an active warrant service on Revolutionary Trail. That’s near South Tryon...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Last-minute decision leads to $1 million prize for Gastonia man

GASTONIA, N.C. (WBTV) - A Gastonia man’s last-minute decision to buy a scratch-off ticket led to a $1 million prize. “I was going to walk out the door, but something told me to just go ahead and get it,” Ronnie Woods said. Woods, a 66-year-old former member of...
GASTONIA, NC
Queen City News

Passenger in Ballantyne Commons Parkway crash succumbs to injuries

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A passenger in a Ballantyne Commons Parkway car crash from last October has succumbed to her injuries, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said Tuesday. Officers responded to calls regarding the accident around 2:15 p.m. Tuesday near 10500 Ballantyne Commons Parkway. Mythili Mulpuru, 73, was found suffering from injuries and was transported to […]
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

WBTV News at Noon - VOD - clipped version

It’s the 12th homicide in Charlotte so far in 2023. District unveils program for students to become future Union County teachers. North Carolina has 5,500 teacher vacancies and Union County has 79. Mecklenburg County’s first Black female prosecutor, community advocate Shirley Fulton dies. Updated: 4 hours ago. Fulton...
CHARLOTTE, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Spring Is Just Weeks Away, But Pollen Levels Are Already Rising

CHARLOTTE, NC — Ahhh the sunshine and the warmth! Most of us love it, some of us cannot stand it because that means the dreaded pollen. Pollen counts are already on the rise across the Carolinas with Spring just weeks away. Medium levels of tree pollen, particularly Elm, will...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Has spring sprung? Not quite, but it’ll feel like it

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Temperatures will bring a taste of spring this week with rain chances returning Thursday and Friday. First Alert Weather Day Thursday & Friday: Rain returns. Today will feature lots of sunshine with high temperatures in the middle 60s. Overnight, temperatures will drop to the low to...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Charlotte school employee charged with inappropriately touching student

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools employee has been arrested and charged with inappropriately touching a student, police said Wednesday. According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department (CMPD), a school resource officer at Wilson STEM Academy notified police of the alleged incident shortly after 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday. On Wednesday,...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Iconic A&W Root Beer opening restaurant inside SC Walmart

ROCK HILL, S.C. — A&W Restaurants is coming to the Charlotte area with the iconic brand's first-ever location inside a Walmart store in Rock Hill. A&W, the iconic brand known for its root beer served in frosty mugs, plans to open several new locations in the Carolinas, including the newest inside the Walmart at 4875 Old York Road in Rock Hill. Franchisees Ronald and Nadyne Jennings have signed to open three new locations in the Charlotte market, including the new Rock Hill location.
ROCK HILL, SC
WBTV

Changes coming to Charlotte’s CATS routes, LYNX Blue Line schedule

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Charlotte Area Transit System buses and the LYNX Blue Line are seeing some major changes Monday morning in an effort to improve on-time performance. These CATS routes will be adjusted to improve on-time performance:. 24 – Nations Ford Road. 56 – Arrowood. 40x –...
CHARLOTTE, NC
qcnews.com

Green Book Legacy: Charlotte's Original Chicken n' Ribs

Long before Yelp or customer reviews, there was a different tool to help people of color find spots where all races were welcome. Green Book Legacy: Charlotte’s Original Chicken n’ …. Long before Yelp or customer reviews, there was a different tool to help people of color find...
