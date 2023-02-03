ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lafayette, LA

LHSAA 2023 soccer playoff brackets

By Seth Lewis
KATC News
KATC News
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JeX0z_0kaoJ3pK00

GIRLS SOCCER

Division I

No. 17 New Iberia at No. 16 Hahnville
No. 25 Central Lafourche at No. 8 Lafayette
No. 29 Acadiana at No. 4 C.E. Byrd
No. 23 Benton at No. 10 Southside

Division II

No. 32 Northwood-Shreve at No. 1 St. Thomas More
No. 24 Academy of Our Lake at No. 9 David Thibodaux
No. 30 South Lafourche at No. 3 Teurlings Catholic
No. 19 Beau Chene at No. 14 Ruston
No. 22 North Vermilion at No. 11 Tioga
No. 7 Terrebone 6, No. 26 Comeaux 0

Division III

No. 32 St. Martinville at No. 1 Archbishop Hannan
No. 28 Kaplan at No. 5 E.D. White
No. 29 Morgan City at No. 4 St. Louis Catholic
No. 19 Ursuline at No. 14 Cecilia
No. 7 Vandebilt Catholic 8, No. 26 Erath 0

Division IV

No. 17 Dunham at No. 16 Catholic - New Iberia
No. 24 St. Frederick at No. 9 Episcopal of Acadiana
No. 28 Highland Baptist at No. 5 Covenant Christian
No. 20 Acadiana Renaissance at No. 13 Ouachita Christian
No. 19 Opelousas Catholic at No. 14 Houma Christian
No. 22 Ascension Episcopal at No. 11 Westminster
No. 27 Vermilion Catholic at No. 6 Newman
No. 26 Lafayette Christian at No. 7 St. Thomas Aquinas

BOYS SOCCER

Division I

No. 32 New Iberia at No. 1 Catholic B.R.
No. 19 H.L. Bourgeois at No. 14 Lafayette
No. 18 Acadiana at No. 15 Southside

Division II

No. 24 Beau Chene at No. 9 Caddo Magnet
No. 21 Lakeshore at No. 12 Teurlings
No. 23 Riverdale at No. 10 David Thibodaux
No. 18 South Lafourche at No. 15 North Vermilion
No. 2 St. Thomas More 8, No. 31 North Desoto 0

Division III

No. 17 Erath at No. 16 Cecilia
No. 24 St. Martinville at No. 9 Parkview Baptist
No. 20 Morgan City at No. 13 Kenner Discovery

Division IV

No. 17 Lafayette Christian at No. 16 Catholic N.I.
No. 24 Calvary Baptist at No. 9 Ascension Episcopal
No. 20 Westminster Christian at No. 13 Loyola Prep
No. 30 Fisher at No. 3 Episcopal of Acadiana
No. 22 Vermilion Catholic at No. 11 Pope John Paul II
No. 27 Acadiana Renaissance at No. 6 Grace Christian

------------------------------------------------------------
