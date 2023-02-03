Not enough data to show that the Super Bowl is largest sex trafficking event

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Gay dads told to "Stay Away" from daughter's Queen Creek schoolTimothy RawlesQueen Creek, AZ
"Pro-life Spider-Man" arrested after climbing the 483-foot Chase Tower without a harness for a Super Bowl stuntJalyn SmootPhoenix, AZ
Popular food chain opening new Arizona locationKristen WaltersChandler, AZ
California Reportedly Suggests Cutting Off Major Cities from Water SupplyDaily News NowCalifornia State
A Tall Order! Man Climbs Building for Pro-Life GroupMarcus RingoPhoenix, AZ
Related
Phoenix police updating surveillance around downtown ahead of Super Bowl LVII
Phoenix Police Department has dozens of cameras in the downtown area, but the quality of the cameras has deteriorated over the years, which is why authorities have worked to update them.
New podcast disputes account of murder of journalist Don Bolles
Nearly 50 years later, Sikorski and his team believe they have more information to offer about the notorious case.
Man killed in shooting near 67th Avenue and McDowell Road
Phoenix officials say the incident took place near 67th Avenue and McDowell Road in west Phoenix Wednesday morning.
Doorbell video catches couple being run over by a truck in Glendale neighborhood
A neighbor spoke to ABC15 after her surveillance camera caught a couple being struck by a truck in a Glendale neighborhood.
Jill Biden expected to visit Arizona Monday to talk about jobs
First Lady Jill Biden will be traveling to Arizona following the State of the Union Address and will highlight the administration's commitment to a growing Arizona economy.
First Arizona Black-owned wine bar to open in Tempe
Chic Chef 77 Bistro & Wine Bar, Arizona's first Black-owned wine bar, will open in Tempe on February 8.
Man dead after motorcycle crash near 35th Avenue and Camelback Road late Tuesday
A man is dead after a motorcycle crash near 35th Avenue and Camelback Road in west Phoenix late Tuesday night.
Scottsdale resort ranked by US News as second-best hotel in the country
Three Arizona hospitality properties made the top 100 on the 2023 U.S. News & World Report list of the best hotels in America, with each of them also ranking in the top 100 list of resorts.
Super Bowl draws epic air show of private planes to Phoenix
Officials expect over 1,000 additional planes to descend on metropolitan Phoenix's eight airports due to Super Bowl LVII and the Phoenix Open.
Luxury Scottsdale penthouse to be auctioned at Big Game Big Give charity event
The architect and developer of the Icon at Silverleaf luxury condominium is auctioning his last available penthouse at the Big Game Big Give star-studded charity event and party on Feb. 11.
Phoenix looks to bolster its existing water supplies
The city of Phoenix wants to implement new water conservation policies for future development as its continues attracting residents, companies and big projects to the Valley.
Street improvement projects coming to Sunnyslope community
Neighbors will soon feel safer walking in the Sunnyslope community as the city of Phoenix announced a pair of improvement projects coming to busy streets in the area.
ABC15 gets a peek behind the Waste Management Phoenix Open technology curtain
ABC15 got a behind-the-scenes look at the technology helping the Waste Management Phoenix Open event possible.
Woman found shot and killed inside truck near 27th Avenue and Indian School Road
A woman is dead after she was reportedly found in a truck with a gunshot wound near 27th Avenue and Indian School Road in west Phoenix.
Local businesses, including Phoenix Coqui, given super boost ahead of Super Bowl
A super boost ahead of the Super Bowl. That's exactly what PepsiCo awarded to five Valley businesses, as part of their effort to help Hispanic-owned small businesses.
One dead, two hurt in shooting near 15th Avenue and Van Buren Street
One man is dead and two others are hurt following a shooting early Saturday morning near 15th Avenue and Van Buren Street.
From festivals to family fun, here are the Valley's biggest events this February
Other than the Super Bowl and WMPO, there’s lots to do in the Phoenix Metro area this February! The list includes: Jurassic Quest, Arizona Renaissance Festival, Innings Festival and more.
Buckeye approves spending $80 million for water rights
The city of Buckeye approved purchasing $80 million worth of groundwater rights to support the growth of its water portfolio.
Phoenix real estate market falls out of the top 10
For the fifth straight month, the Case Shiller index for the Phoenix market has fallen. Even with the most recent fall, home prices are still higher than at the same time last year.
Valley's first Libeskind-designed building to break ground in Roosevelt Row
Lev Libeskind — son of internationally renowned architect Daniel Libeskind — is designing his first property in the Valley.
ABC15 Arizona
23K+
Followers
3K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
Read the latest Phoenix, Arizona news and weather from ABC15 Arizona, updated throughout the day.https://www.abc15.com/
Comments / 0