ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

Kansas reaches $304M incentives deal with Integra for $1.8 billion semiconductor project

By Sherman Smith
Kansas Reflector
Kansas Reflector
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Hujtk_0kaoImIr00

Integra president and CEO Brett Robinson joins Gov. Laura Kelly during a news conference Thursday to announces plans for a $1.8 billion investment in computer chip manufacturing in Wichita. (Sherman Smith/Kansas Reflector)

TOPEKA — Kansas officials revealed a megadeal Thursday with Wichita-based Integra Technologies, which will receive $304 million in tax incentives over 10 years in exchange for a $1.8 billion investment in the manufacture of computer chips.

As part of the deal, Integra plans to add 1,994 jobs and build a million-square-foot facility in Wichita. The deal is contingent on the company securing an unspecified amount of additional tax incentives through the federal CHIPS Act.

The state employed the same legislation — Attracting Powerful Economic Expansion — that was passed last year to lure Panasonic’s $4 billion electric vehicle battery plant to De Soto.

Gov. Laura Kelly said the state was sending a message that this is a place where people can pursue a career.

“That’s essential if we want to keep our children and grandchildren in the state,” Kelly said. “And if we want to ensure that our communities and our state remain healthy and strong.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CBwXT_0kaoImIr00

Gov. Laura Kelly leads a meeting of the State Finance Council, where legislative leaders approved the secret incentives package behind closed doors. (Sherman Smith/Kansas Reflector)

Other officials said the Integra investment would be an economic game-changer for south-central Kansas and help bolster national security against supply chain disruptions.

Integra, which was founded in 1983, provides semiconductors for more than 100 U.S. Department of Defense projects, including air defense missiles, the F-35 aircraft and Apache helicopter. The company’s chips are also in the Mars rover, Hubble telescope, implantable defibrillators, cellphones, automobiles and gaming systems.

The company is already the nation’s largest provider of “outsourced semiconductor assembly and test” services, or OSATs.

“These plans will transform this country’s ability to provide these semiconductor services domestically,” said Brett Robinson, Integra president and CEO. “We saw the recent risks of not having chip manufacturing in the United States for national security and economy during the pandemic.”

Robinson said the company’s expansion wouldn’t be commercially viable without federal funding. The CHIPS Act, passed by Congress last year, provides $52.7 billion for the research and development of semiconductors in America, including $39 billion in manufacturing incentives.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=261hZk_0kaoImIr00

Senate President Ty Masterson expresses enthusiasm for the Wichita-based investment. (Sherman Smith/Kansas Reflector)

Senate President Ty Masterson, an Andover Republican, said it was exciting to have a company in Wichita that was committed to expanding in Kansas. Standing alongside the governor and members of her administration at a news conference at the Statehouse, he joked about the bipartisan support behind the project.

“Honestly, when it comes to economic development, probably the only thing we disagree on is actually who’s driving the train,” Masterson said. “Because it takes enabling legislation for any of it to happen, right. But as we fight over who gets credit, I’m just excited everybody’s on it.”

House Speaker Dan Hawkins, a Wichita Republican, said the region hasn’t seen a project “this transformative” in years.

“As a lifelong resident of south-central Kansas, I couldn’t be more excited about the Integra project,” Hawkins said.

Legislative leaders met with the governor behind closed doors Thursday to approve the secret incentives package. Under the terms of the APEX bill, the deal will automatically lower the corporate income tax rate for all businesses by a half-percent, starting in July 2024. That’s on top of a half-percent tax cut that will take effect this July as a result of the Panasonic deal.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gOgqo_0kaoImIr00

Lt. Gov. David Toland, front, says the APEX legislation is one of the nation’s most aggressive economic development tools. (Sherman Smith/Kansas Reflector)

Lt. Gov. David Toland, who serves as Commerce secretary, described the legislation as “one of the nation’s most aggressive economic development tools.”

“We want it to be known far and wide that Kansas is committed to building a robust semiconductor ecosystem right here in the middle of our country,” Toland said.

Paul Hughes, deputy secretary for business development at the Department of Commerce, told lawmakers in January that the state was pursuing megadeals with two semiconductor manufacturers. In an interview after Thursday’s news conference, he said the other project involves EMP Shield in Burlington, and that that project is still in the works.

The deal with Integra requires the company to invest at least $1.5 billion within five years and have at least 1,600 full-time employees every year for 10 years, or the company will have to repay all of the state’s incentives. The company has until Oct. 1 to secure CHIPS funding.

The $304 million in incentives include a 10-year 10% capital investment tax credit, an 8.5% payroll reimbursement for 10 years, $25 million for employee training over five years, $1 million per year for employee relocation for 10 years, and a sales tax exemption for construction materials and equipment for five years.

“It’s not only a game changer for our economy, it’s a game changer for our future,” said Wichita Mayor Brandon Whipple. “This is one of the types of intergenerational opportunities where my kids, when I worked in technology, they want to make computer chips, they don’t have to move to a coastal city. They can do it right here in Wichita. And that’s huge.”

The post Kansas reaches $304M incentives deal with Integra for $1.8 billion semiconductor project appeared first on Kansas Reflector .

Comments / 0

Related
Kansas Reflector

Resolution condemning lesser prairie chicken protection clears Kansas House

TOPEKA — The lesser prairie chicken is back on a symbolic chopping block. During a Wednesday House session, lawmakers passed Senate Concurrent Resolution 1602, formally disapproving the federal government’s listing of the lesser prairie chicken as a threatened species in Kansas and announcing support for efforts to remove the designation. Rep. Ken Rahjes, a Republican […] The post Resolution condemning lesser prairie chicken protection clears Kansas House appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
KANSAS STATE
Kansas Reflector

From this educator, a modest proposal for privatized Kansas schools

Two years ago I wrote an opinion piece for the Kansas Reflector in which I argued that the Legislature should be celebrating Kansas public schools, rather than trying to tear them apart through voucher plans. In the two years since, the fight has been ongoing, with no break in the Legislature’s efforts to destroy public […] The post From this educator, a modest proposal for privatized Kansas schools appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
KANSAS STATE
Kansas Reflector

Kansas faith leaders, environmentalists call for transparency around Keystone pipeline spill

TOPEKA — Faith leaders joined environmental advocates and Kansas legislators for a vigil Monday at the Statehouse to call attention to TC Energy’s lack of transparency regarding December’s Keystone pipeline spill, which dumped 588,000 gallons of crude oil in northern Kansas. TC Energy — the Canadian natural gas company that owns the Keystone pipeline — […] The post Kansas faith leaders, environmentalists call for transparency around Keystone pipeline spill appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
KANSAS STATE
Kansas Reflector

Kelly affirms commitment to voluntary water conservation rather than reliance on mandates

TOPEKA — Gov. Laura Kelly outlined for Kansas Farm Bureau members Tuesday the administration’s rural policy agenda by emphasizing a commitment to securing a water supply to sustain agriculture production without imposition of government mandates. “If we want family farms to be passed on to the next generation, we must act now,” Kelly said. “We’ll […] The post Kelly affirms commitment to voluntary water conservation rather than reliance on mandates appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
KANSAS STATE
Kansas Reflector

Proposed KPERS bond buyback program could save Kansas millions in interest

TOPEKA — A new finance bill would buy back bonds used to inject much-needed cash into the Kansas Public Employees Retirement System two years ago, potentially saving the state millions of dollars in future interest payments.  The House Financial Institutions and Pensions Committee had a Monday hearing on House Bill 2102. The bill would allocate […] The post Proposed KPERS bond buyback program could save Kansas millions in interest appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
KANSAS STATE
Kansas Reflector

House education panel advances Kansas school voucher program

TOPEKA — Rep. Kristey Williams defended her proposal Wednesday for redirecting public money to non-public schools as a way to facilitate competition for educating children. Her K-12 Education Budget Committee passed a modified version of House Bill 2218, including an amendment from Williams that would delay full implementation of the voucher program for four years. […] The post House education panel advances Kansas school voucher program appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
KANSAS STATE
5NEWS

Recreational cannabis legal in Missouri, what that means for Arkansas

NEOSHO, Mo. — Missouri dispensaries received more business than usual as recreational marijuana is now available. Friday, the state distributed recreational marijuana licenses, allowing dispensaries around Missouri to sell the legalized plant. According to Mark Hendren of Flora Farms, recreational marijuana could bring $1.2 billion dollars into Missouri's economy.
MISSOURI STATE
Kansas Reflector

Kansas lawmakers unveil bill to incentivize private education with public funds

TOPEKA — A new education bill would funnel money into unregulated, unaccredited private schools, with lawmakers saying the legislation would protect parental authority. The bill was promoted by lawmakers on the committee as a way for more Kansas students to access higher-quality education, but opponents say the bill is just the latest in a series […] The post Kansas lawmakers unveil bill to incentivize private education with public funds appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
KANSAS STATE
Kansas Reflector

House Republicans explore new way to punish low-income, aging Kansans seeking food

TOPEKA — A Florida-based lobbying group that fights government assistance programs wants Kansas lawmakers to impose new restrictions on federal food support for low-income people in their 50s. The House Welfare Reform Committee considered testimony Tuesday on House Bill 2140, which would require Kansans between the ages of 49 and 60 to enroll in job training […] The post House Republicans explore new way to punish low-income, aging Kansans seeking food appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
KANSAS STATE
Kansas Reflector

Statehouse scraps: Secrecy shrouds semiconductor deal, counting a community, silver screen plans

Somehow we just wrapped the fourth week of the 2023 Kansas legislative session. Tracking lawmakers’ antics sometimes feels like pounding a half-dozen slushies and taking a ride on a tilt-a-whirl. The individual experiences might be fun, exhilarating even, but you need a cast-iron stomach to prevent the worst. Like previous weeks, this one saw exceptionally […] The post Statehouse scraps: Secrecy shrouds semiconductor deal, counting a community, silver screen plans appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
KANSAS STATE
Kansas Reflector

As Kansas politicians pander to plutocrats, bills unraveling our shared freedoms can’t be dismissed

For years if not decades, commentators had an easy answer to questions about radical bills in state legislatures or the ridiculous lawmakers hawking them. These were just distractions, we would say. Pay attention to the real action: tax policy changes, handouts to the wealthy, new regulations meant to benefit big business. That still holds true, […] The post As Kansas politicians pander to plutocrats, bills unraveling our shared freedoms can’t be dismissed appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
KANSAS STATE
Kansas Reflector

New Kansas bill would set cap on insulin prices, restrict costs for diabetes equipment

TOPEKA — Rep. Heather Meyer is familiar with the battle between lifesaving medication and crippling medical debt. Meyer, who was diagnosed with type 1 diabetes at the age of 12, grew up with a single father who also had type 1 diabetes. With finances tight and health insurance unaffordable, the two had to ration bottles […] The post New Kansas bill would set cap on insulin prices, restrict costs for diabetes equipment appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
KANSAS STATE
Kansas Reflector

Kansas Reflector

7K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Kansas Reflector is a nonprofit news operation providing in-depth reporting, diverse opinions and daily coverage of state government and politics. This public service is free to readers and other news outlets. Through its opinion section, Kansas Reflector works to amplify voices of people whose lives are affected by public policies but who might typically be left out of public debate. We seek to increase Kansans’ awareness of how decisions made by elected representatives and other public servants affect our day-to-day lives. We hope to empower and inspire greater participation in democracy throughout Kansas. Launched in July 2020, Kansas Reflector is an affiliate of States Newsroom, a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit supported by grants and a coalition of donors and readers. Kansas Reflector retains editorial independence.

 https://kansasreflector.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy