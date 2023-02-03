OMAHA, Neb. — The Better Business Bureau is partnering with the Nebraska chapter of the Alzheimer's Association to offer a webinar series called "The More You Know." The three-part series covers scam prevention and awareness efforts and resources for the vulnerable community. The Alzheimer's Association says there are currently 35,000 people in Nebraska living with Alzheimer's or dementia. More than 61,000 people care for loved ones with the disease.

