'Opportunity for broad support': Nebraska lawmaker proposes $1K Child Tax Credit
LINCOLN, Neb. — As the federal pandemic-boosted child tax credit drops from $3,600 to $2,000, one Nebraska lawmaker is proposing a similar state-level credit to help parents. LB-294, from Lincoln State Sen. Danielle Conrad, would give $1,000 per child to most parents in Nebraska in the form of a...
Omaha Public Schools opposes governor's funding bill
LINCOLN, Neb. — The governor's plan to add $300 million a year to public schools draws support in Lincoln, but some districts including the state's largest one testified against it. Gov. Jim Pillen told lawmakers LB 583 is pivotal to his education package. "It is time for the state...
Iowa House passes increase in public school funding
In a 59-40 vote, the Iowa House on Tuesday passed a 3% increase in public school funding. The increase represents about $107 million that would go to Iowa schools. The plan now heads to the governor’s desk to be signed into law. Gov. Kim Reynolds had previously recommended a...
Supporters, opponents testify on bill aimed at transgender youth at Nebraska legislature
LINCOLN, Neb. — The Nebraska legislature oversaw a heated discussion Wednesday over the"Let Them Grow" act. If passed, the bill would ban medical professionals from performing gender-altering procedures for Nebraskans under the age of 19. Lawmakers listened to hours of testimony at the state capitol, where even people in...
ACLU puts out 'Equality, Respect and Dignity' video ahead of new proposed bills
OMAHA, Neb. — Eight Nebraskans who identify as transgender, nonbinary and two spirit explained what 'equality, respect and dignity' mean to them in a new video from the ACLU Nebraska. It's timely, as advocates push back against two bills in the state legislature, the Let them Grow act and...
Nebraska Hospital Association warns of delay in patient discharges
The head of the Nebraska Hospital Association said they're reaching a crisis point because of a delay in inpatient discharges. According to a survey, there have been more than 220 patients waiting more than a week to be transferred for five months in a row. In January, 104 patients waited...
'It's Nebraska history': Nonprofit tells untold stories from most successful, longest-lasting all-Black settlement
OMAHA, Neb. — During this month of Black history, The Durham Museum unveiled its latest exhibit called The Descendants of DeWitty. It's a 27-picture exhibit that looks at the largest and longest-lasting African American settlement in Nebraska. "William P. Walker is my great, great, great, great, great grandfather," Denise...
Better Business Bureau, Nebraska chapter of the Alzheimer's Association partner for webinar series
OMAHA, Neb. — The Better Business Bureau is partnering with the Nebraska chapter of the Alzheimer's Association to offer a webinar series called "The More You Know." The three-part series covers scam prevention and awareness efforts and resources for the vulnerable community. The Alzheimer's Association says there are currently 35,000 people in Nebraska living with Alzheimer's or dementia. More than 61,000 people care for loved ones with the disease.
Inmate assaults Nebraska Department of Corrections staff member, breaks their nose
LINCOLN, Neb. — An inmate punched a Nebraska Department of Corrections staff member in the face and broke their nose. The assault happened on Saturday at the Reception and Treatment Center, according to the department. Corrections officials said an inmate refused to return to their holding cell after being...
Iowa sailor who died 82 years ago at Pearl Harbor identified
The Pentagon says they've identified a teenager who died 82 years ago at Pearl Harbor. Nineteen-year-old Donald Stott was serving on board the USS Oklahoma when it was attacked on Dec. 7, 1941. DNA tests recently identified Stott's remains. Stott will be returned to Iowa. He will be buried in...
'It's really disturbing': Semi found falling apart just one of thousands taken off the roads
Neb. — Iowa Troopers say this is one for the books, a tractor-trailer nearly in pieces. It was on the way from Omaha to Chicago when a trooper pulled it over near Des Moines. Troopers here in Nebraska say it's not surprising. They took thousands of commercial trucks...
Nebraska National Guard troop deploys to Middle East
Sunday morning, 99 Nebraska Army National Guard soldiers left the state, heading to Texas for training. The Beatrice-based guard unit was sent off by Gov. Jim Pillen and Sen. Pete Ricketts as they were surrounded by family and friends. Soon, they'll deploy overseas to Kuwait, a country in the Arabian...
