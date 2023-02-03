ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nebraska State

KETV.com

Omaha Public Schools opposes governor's funding bill

LINCOLN, Neb. — The governor's plan to add $300 million a year to public schools draws support in Lincoln, but some districts including the state's largest one testified against it. Gov. Jim Pillen told lawmakers LB 583 is pivotal to his education package. "It is time for the state...
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

Iowa House passes increase in public school funding

In a 59-40 vote, the Iowa House on Tuesday passed a 3% increase in public school funding. The increase represents about $107 million that would go to Iowa schools. The plan now heads to the governor’s desk to be signed into law. Gov. Kim Reynolds had previously recommended a...
IOWA STATE
KETV.com

Nebraska Hospital Association warns of delay in patient discharges

The head of the Nebraska Hospital Association said they're reaching a crisis point because of a delay in inpatient discharges. According to a survey, there have been more than 220 patients waiting more than a week to be transferred for five months in a row. In January, 104 patients waited...
NEBRASKA STATE
KETV.com

Better Business Bureau, Nebraska chapter of the Alzheimer's Association partner for webinar series

OMAHA, Neb. — The Better Business Bureau is partnering with the Nebraska chapter of the Alzheimer's Association to offer a webinar series called "The More You Know." The three-part series covers scam prevention and awareness efforts and resources for the vulnerable community. The Alzheimer's Association says there are currently 35,000 people in Nebraska living with Alzheimer's or dementia. More than 61,000 people care for loved ones with the disease.
NEBRASKA STATE
KETV.com

Iowa sailor who died 82 years ago at Pearl Harbor identified

The Pentagon says they've identified a teenager who died 82 years ago at Pearl Harbor. Nineteen-year-old Donald Stott was serving on board the USS Oklahoma when it was attacked on Dec. 7, 1941. DNA tests recently identified Stott's remains. Stott will be returned to Iowa. He will be buried in...
IOWA STATE
KETV.com

Nebraska National Guard troop deploys to Middle East

Sunday morning, 99 Nebraska Army National Guard soldiers left the state, heading to Texas for training. The Beatrice-based guard unit was sent off by Gov. Jim Pillen and Sen. Pete Ricketts as they were surrounded by family and friends. Soon, they'll deploy overseas to Kuwait, a country in the Arabian...
Nebraska State

