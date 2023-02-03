Read full article on original website
13 WHAM
City hosts 'R-Connect' community job fair
Rochester, N.Y. — The City of Rochester is reaching to keep job seekers connected to new opportunities. Wednesday marked the first R-Connect job fair at the Edgerton R-Center. The job fair featured various employers, including municipal and private entities, all hanging up the help wanted sign for hard-working men...
13 WHAM
Local donation drive being held for earthquake victims
Rochester, N.Y. — Monroe County leaders are urging people to donate to a relief drive, to help those impacted by the devastating earthquake in Turkey and Syria. Collection boxes will be placed in multiple locations through Friday, February 10. One will be at the Monroe County Office Building on...
13 WHAM
Arc of Ontario receives grant to support jobs at bottling operation
Hopewell, N.Y. — The Arc of Ontario has received a state grant to help expand employment opportunities. The $25,000 grant will be used to upgrade and streamline an established bottling operation, which has included hygiene products, for more than 25 years. Michael McMillin was just hired last week and...
13 WHAM
A thrill on the hill for Mary Cariola Center
Walworth, N.Y. (WHAM) — It was a thrill on the hills of The Links at Greystone for families Tuesday evening. The golf course transformed its driving range into a multi-lane snowtubing run and hosted an event to support the Mary Cariola Center. Dozens of people paid $30 each to...
13 WHAM
Students earn high school credits with new program at Jewish Senior Life
Rochester, N.Y. — A group of student scholars completed their first year of a new program that helps introduce high school students to heathcare careers on Wednesday. The students took part in an internship at Jewish Senior Life, allowing them to explore careers in aging services while getting high school credit.
13 WHAM
Rochester Academy Charter School celebrates grand opening of gymnasium
Greece, N.Y. — Rochester Academy Charter School unveiled its long-awaited new high school gymnasium Tuesday night. The new building also includes three science labs, a weight room and two locker rooms. The gym will host sports and other school-related events. "I play volleyball here, so having our own gym...
13 WHAM
13WHAM sponsoring Cares for Kids Radiothon benefiting Golisano Children's Hospital
Rochester, N.Y. — 13WHAM is a proud sponsor of the Cares for Kids Radiothon, benefiting Golisano Children's Hospital. The drive is coming up Thursday and Friday, with proceeds going toward comfort and quality care for patients, training health care professionals, and research. Those interested in donating can click here...
13 WHAM
Local advocates push NYS lawmakers to boost funding for early intervention services
Rochester, N.Y. — Local parents and care providers delivered a collective call Tuesday in Albany to further help infants and toddlers with developmental disabilities. 13WHAM has learned 326 children in Monroe County have been waiting for early intervention services, with most of those children waiting longer than one month.
13 WHAM
Bright Spot: Putting their best feet forward
Canandaigua, N.Y. - Our bright spot shines on the Reliant Credit Union, and their donations of sneakers to area organizations and school districts. They handed out 260 pairs of shoes in a handful of towns, including a place called The Spot in Canandaigua, which provides free school supplies, clothing, food, and shoes to students in need.
13 WHAM
City of Rochester's Housing Quality Task Force shares update on progress
Rochester, N.Y. — The City of Rochester's Housing Quality Task Force gave an update Wednesday on the progress it has been making. The task force is focused on four main agenda issues: code enforcement, facilitating responsible home ownership, repair and improvement programs, and increasing the supply of quality housing.
13 WHAM
Bright Spot: A Valentine from the heart
Penfield, N.Y. — Our Bright Spot shines on a Valentine from the heart!. It is truly a labor of a special Valentine love- Sam Lublin makes handmade Valentines for military moms and wives. "I just write a couple words of encouragement - just knowing that we're still thinking about...
13 WHAM
Students experience hands-on careers through virtual reality
Rochester, N.Y. — Exploring professional career paths- through virtual reality. Encompass hosted several Rochester teens Wednesday night to try out 20 different careers - all under one roof- through the lens of a virtual reality headset,. Simulations ranged from carpentry to crane operating, to even firefighting. Representatives say bringing...
13 WHAM
British-based firm Edwards coming to Western NY to support semiconductor industry, Micron
ALBANY, N.Y. — Gov. Kathy Hochul announced Tuesday that Edwards, a British-based world leader in vacuum and abatement equipment in the semiconductor industry, received economic development awards by the New York Power Authority (NYPA) Board of Trustees. It was announced in November that Edwards would build a new facility...
13 WHAM
RPO celebrates Black History Month
Rochester, N.Y. — The Rochester Philharmonic Orchestra is celebrating Black History Month. Wednesday, the RPO rehearsed for this week's concerts called Rooted in Rochester: A Celebration of Black Composers. The concerts feature prolific works of Black composers with direct ties to Rochester. The concert was commissioned by the Baltimore...
13 WHAM
Doug Emblidge, Ginny Ryan to serve as grand marshals of Rochester St. Patrick's Day Parade
Rochester, N.Y. — A pair of familiar faces will host the upcoming Rochester St. Patrick's Day Parade,. Longtime 13WHAM anchors Doug Emblidge and Ginny Ryan will serve as honorary grand marshals for the event, which starts at 12:30 p.m. Saturday, March 11. BACKGROUND: Doug Emblidge signs off after 39...
13 WHAM
Miracle Kids: Alexander Wilson
Rochester, N.Y. — Logan Davis-Wilson had an uncomplicated pregnancy for her third child, at least until she went into labor. Her newborn, Alexander, went into respiratory distress due to meconium aspiration. "He came out and he wasn’t breathing," Craig Davis said. "From the beginning, he shouldn’t have made...
13 WHAM
'Confused': RG&E customer describes utility billing experience
Rochester, NY. — New questions are being raised for RG&E, as the utility faces heated customer complaints about bills and services and as the state conducts public hearings into customer complaints about RG&E and NYSEG. George Lord said that for the last year and a half, he's been overpaying...
13 WHAM
Miracle Kids: Abby Quinn
Rochester, N.Y. — It all started with some pain in her joints, and then— "She caught a cold that turned into a horrible, horrible cold," said Colleen Quinn. "Sore throat, she was lethargic." Quinn said a trip to the pediatrician showed markers of inflammation in her daughter Abby's blood.
13 WHAM
Miracle Kids: Callan DiAntonio
Rochester, N.Y. — Just like most toddlers, 2 1/2-year-old Callan DiAntonio is full of energy care carefree. But his start in life was anything but easy, after a visit to the hospital for a high fever turned into a terrifying diagnosis. "At a very young age, 4 months old,...
13 WHAM
Historically low snow this year in Rochester
Rochester, N.Y. (WHAM) - I'm sure that this won't come as much of a surprise to you, but this has been a historically slow snow season for Rochester. Through February 5th the National Weather Service (NWS) in Rochester has only recorded 21.2" of snow. This snow amount is more than 40" below normal. Through this point this is the 5th least snowy winter in Rochester since 1926.
