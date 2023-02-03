Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Aspen Times
Aspen mayoral candidate Tracy Sutton felt she had to step up
When Tracy Sutton learned in December that Aspen incumbent Mayor Torre might run unopposed, she saw it as an opportunity to step up for her community. This campaign is her first run for public office, and she feels confident she is the right Aspenite to hold the title of mayor.
Aspen Times
Lai: Good path ahead for Armory
I would like to express publicly my great appreciation to the mayor and council of the city of Aspen for the meeting Monday regarding future plans for the Armory. In their deliberations, the council clearly embraced public priorities in support of a citizen proposal that the historic landmark — perhaps better known to some as the old city hall building — be returned to its historic use as a community meeting center and also a a festive marketplace offering locally-produced goods and low-cost food and drinks.
Aspen Times
Alexander: Slow and steady expansion for Buddy Program
Mentorship has been identified as such a critical protector for youth mental health and outcomes that January is recognized as National Mentoring Month. Experts in the field of youth development repeatedly point out that having a trusted adult can significantly change the trajectory of a child’s life. Since 1973,...
Aspen Times
Cruz: A different slalom in town
The pothole slalom on Main Street and Highway 82 has become something that only Mikaela Shiffrin can navigate in comfort.
Aspen Times
Hunter: We’d choose trolleys, surely
We live in a car culture that was the intentional creation of the energy and car companies. Much of our country depends on individual cars to function. Years ago, many communities, including Denver, had trolley systems. They were bought up and removed, as the trolleys were competing with cars. Car-dependent...
Aspen Times
Siegel: Need to frame the issue correctly
The recent letter “Trust the transit experts” needs factual context. The Record of Decision process sought to find the best transit and incremental transportation management program. Screening 43 alternatives against that perspective, the proposed solution — if fully built to finality — was two lanes of cars and a light rail transit track. Bus lanes were temporary because the thrust was toward light rail. That was the bias built into the screening process leading to the Preferred Alternative.
Aspen Times
Wright: Here’s the truth
I have truly been amazed by our hunger for drama that we are willing to believe anything that is said or that is printed. I find myself in a situation that I believe no matter what I say, it will be the wrong thing and, ultimately, will be judged harshly. I will be the first to say that I believe public servants, especially those in public safety, should be held to a higher standard. I am no exception. Against the advice of the DA and my current command to speak out, I want you to know the truth.
Aspen Times
Skarvan: I cannot remain silent
Referring to Lo’s amusing column in the Aspen Daily News, “Putting the S back in Highlands Bowl,” considering all historical and modern references to our favorite bowl — except one placard which Lo rests his ski hat on — the “S” isn’t happening, except for truth deniers. I believe ASC shares my sentiment.
Aspen Times
Magoon: Something must be done
I was taken with the letter to the editor by Curt Lyon (“Get me off this plane!”). I love Aspen and my life here, but the airport is a nightmare. On a recent Saturday, the sun was not up in either Aspen or Denver, and I landed in Denver at 11:25. My flight back, which was scheduled to leave at 2, instead left at 5:30. I would have driven if my flight had been cancelled earlier, but every hour, it was delayed for another hour.
Aspen Times
Veazy III: Requiems and other memories
There are several requiems for Ann McLaughlin Korologos across our land, including from the RAND Corp. and The Washington Post. Because she was a board trustee at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library Foundation and Institute in Simi Valley, California, I am sure there shall be a special requiem for her there in which her fellow trust board members — including multi-billionaire Rick Caruso, Steve Forbes, K. Rupert Murdoch, and the Hon. Pete Wilson — will participate. Also, I am sure Nancy Reagan’s pals Ralph Lauren and Johnny Mathis will be in attendance.
Comments / 0