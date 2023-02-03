Make sure you’re sitting down for this, but Penn State is going to start things out this early spring with Drew Allar as the No. 1 quarterback. “I think obviously, across the board, we would say that there is a clean slate to a degree,” Penn State coach James Franklin said on Tuesday. “But as you know, we’re going to have to put somebody out there first, based on how the season ended and Drew’s role last year, then that would be him. But we’re going to need both of those guys specifically… not only competing, but also taking on a significant leadership role. Again, no one cares that they’re young, they’re in that position. And a big part of that position is leadership. Sean [Clifford] did a great job with that. So you know for us I don’t want them to go from zero to 100, just start to work into that role and take responsibility and have a plan and be intentional like in everything else we do. But I think I think Drew and Beau are ready for that.”

1 DAY AGO