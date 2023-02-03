Read full article on original website
Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 7 Ohio State scores three times in final period, earns series split against No. 9 Penn StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Wrestling: No. 1 Penn State dominates No. 5 Buckeyes at homeThe LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Volleyball: No.13 Buckeyes split weekend against No. 2 UCLA, No. 10 USCThe LanternLos Angeles, CA
Men’s Ice Hockey: Wall’s goal in final minutes leads No. 9 Penn State past No. 7 Ohio StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Wrestling: No. 5 Ohio State looks to stay undefeated in Big Ten play against No. 1 Penn State, No. 14 NorthwesternThe LanternColumbus, OH
State College
Arts Festival Names New Executive Director
For the first time in nearly two decades, the Central Pennsylvania Festival of the Arts has a new leader. The festival’s board of directors has appointed Pamela Snyder Etters as executive director, effective Feb. 10, according to a news release on Tuesday. She succeeds Rick Bryant, who retired in January after 18 years in the role and more than 35 years with the organization as a volunteer and staff member.
State College
State College Area American Legion Post Reopens Amid Ownership Dispute
A State College area American Legion Post has reopened its club about a week after it suddenly closed amid a dispute between two related but separate entities over who owns it. American Legion Post 245, 1950 Pine Hall Road, wrote on its Facebook page on Tuesday that, “We are open...
State College
OLLI at Penn State Offers Black History Month Learning Opportunities
UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. — During Black History Month, OLLI at Penn State is offering diversity-themed courses as part of its winter semester. The online courses offer an opportunity for learners to explore the experiences of Black students at Penn State and the impact they have had on the University, and examine the relationship of two long-lost cousins, one Black and one white, who connected as they learned about their family’s past.
State College
State College Borough Council OKs Liquor License Transfer for Downtown Sports Bar and Grill
State College Borough Council on Monday voted 5-1 to approve a liquor license transfer for a new downtown sports bar and restaurant — without any conditions for a food-to-alcohol sales ratio or restrictions on alcoholic beverage sizes and happy hours, as had been originally proposed. Council member Peter Marshall...
State College
Mezeh Mediterranean Grill Set to Open in Downtown State College
Hummus, tzatziki and pita, oh my! Mediterranean food lovers can soon rejoice because Mezeh Mediterranean Grill expects to open in downtown State College on Friday, according to a representative for the restaurant. It originally planned to open in September. Located at 348 E. Calder Way on the ground level of...
State College
Plans in the Works for Long-Dormant State College Gas Station
A State College gas station that has sat dormant for nearly a decade may soon see new life. Local businessman Resham Dadra is looking to open a fueling station and convenience store at 605 University Drive, the site of the former Greg’s Sunoco. State College Borough Council held a public hearing Monday night on a conditional use permit application for a motor-vehicle-oriented business at the location.
State College
The Women of Penn State Football, Part 1: Operations
You hear a lot about head coaches, assistant coaches and the idea of ever-growing support staffs across college athletics. Football is as much an arms race to collect actual on-field talent as it is growing a small army behind that talent. Walk into Penn State’s Lasch Building and you’re just as likely to see someone who doesn’t play football as you are someone who does.
State College
Dershem Seeking Reelection as Centre County Commissioner
Centre County Commissioner Steve Dershem will run for another term on the county’s governing board, he said on Monday. The Republican incumbent will be seeking his sixth term as commissioner, having first been elected in 2003. “My approach to county government has always been one of teamwork,” Dershem said...
State College
Penn State Football: Allar No. 1 Early, but Room Not Set in Stone
Make sure you’re sitting down for this, but Penn State is going to start things out this early spring with Drew Allar as the No. 1 quarterback. “I think obviously, across the board, we would say that there is a clean slate to a degree,” Penn State coach James Franklin said on Tuesday. “But as you know, we’re going to have to put somebody out there first, based on how the season ended and Drew’s role last year, then that would be him. But we’re going to need both of those guys specifically… not only competing, but also taking on a significant leadership role. Again, no one cares that they’re young, they’re in that position. And a big part of that position is leadership. Sean [Clifford] did a great job with that. So you know for us I don’t want them to go from zero to 100, just start to work into that role and take responsibility and have a plan and be intentional like in everything else we do. But I think I think Drew and Beau are ready for that.”
