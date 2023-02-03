ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salt Lake City, UT

2 suspects wanted in connection to deadly Salt Lake City stabbing

By Ryan Marion
FOX 13 News
FOX 13 News
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HJTrp_0kaoHEWU00

One person is dead after a stabbing incident on Main Street in Salt Lake City Thursday afternoon and police are looking for two suspects in connection to the incident.

Police responded to the Palmer Court housing complex on Main Street on Thursday at 3:43 p.m. after they received reports of a stabbing.

When they arrived, officials found a man in critical condition and performed medical aid as paramedics were on their way.

The victim, who was later identified as 34-year-old Charles Alires, was pronounced dead at the scene.

On Friday, police announced they identified two suspects in connection to the stabbing.

Taddy Avalon Jackman,43, and Ivy Chase Grant, 26, are both wanted by officials as an investigation into the case continues.

Community members should not approach either man if located, and instead should call 911 to alert authorities.

While the cause of the stabbing is still under investigation, they believe the incident was not random.

Police are asking anyone with any information on the stabbing or the whereabouts of either man to call 801-799-3000 and reference case number 23–23556.

