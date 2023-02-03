People who are eligible for the Supplemental Nutritional Assistance Program in Iowa City may have fewer food options to choose from in the future. A proposed bill in the Iowa legislature, House File 3, would reduce benefits and increase restrictions for those who receive government food and health assistance in the state. The legislation was introduced in the Iowa House on Jan. 11 and is currently in committee deliberation.

IOWA CITY, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO