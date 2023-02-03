ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Daily Iowan

Iowa baseball setting high expectations for 2023

The Iowa baseball team and head coach Rick Heller expressed high expectations for the 2023 season at the Hawkeyes’ annual media day on Wednesday at Duane Banks Field. After losing out on a NCAA regional appearance last season, the Hawkeyes are determined to redeem themselves. “It’s time to get...
IOWA CITY, IA
Daily Iowan

Iowa Athletics amends contract of Hawkeye football offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz

Iowa athletic director Gary Barta announced Monday that the Hawkeye football program has amended offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz’s contract for the 2023 season. Iowa football had one of the worst offensive seasons of the Kirk Ferentz era in 2022, averaging just 17.7 points per game — 123rd in the FBS. Iowa ranked second-to-last in total offense with just 251.6 yards per game.
IOWA CITY, IA
Daily Iowan

Golden Gloves amateur boxing tournament coming to Iowa City

The Golden Gloves boxing tournament is coming to Iowa City’s Graduate Hotel on the first weekend in April after the Iowa City City Council amended its amateur boxing ordinance on Tuesday. The council unanimously voted to amend a city ordinance and allow amateur boxing matches sponsored by USA Boxing,...
IOWA CITY, IA
Daily Iowan

COGS union to participate in first-ever Iowa Troublemakers School

The University of Iowa Campaign to Organize Graduate Students union is bringing the first Iowa Labor Notes Troublemakers School to campus. The event will bring together union members, labor activists, and local officers from across Iowa on April 22, according to the announcement. The Troublemakers School will serve as a networking event to inspire unionizers and activists.
IOWA CITY, IA
Daily Iowan

Iowa rest areas get adult changing rooms to help caregivers of people with disabilities

Adult changing rooms will soon be available for use in Johnson County on Interstate 380 to assist caregivers of people with disabilities. The Iowa Department of Transportation is adding adult changing rooms to four interstate rest areas this year, including on Interstate 380 northbound between Iowa City and Cedar Rapids and on Interstate 80 westbound near Tiffin.
JOHNSON COUNTY, IA
Daily Iowan

UI COGS gears up for contract agreements

The University of Iowa Campaign to Organize Graduate Students (COGS) is once again hoping to see an increase in wages and stipends as its meeting with the state Board of Regents approaches. The organization plans to negotiate for specifically a 10 percent wage increase and parental leave, along with other...
IOWA CITY, IA
Daily Iowan

SpareMe vs. Colonial Lanes: Pinning down Iowa City’s only two bowling alleys

Iowa City has two bowling alleys: SpareMe and Colonial Lanes. But location isn’t the only thing that separates the two. These competitors provide completely different environments and experiences, each catering to different audiences. SpareMe opened in August 2021, gifting Iowa City another option for bowling night. It’s located in...
IOWA CITY, IA
Daily Iowan

Cracken’s Grill ‘n Chill to open in Iowa City in early February

Cracken’s Grill ‘n Chill, a new restaurant in eastern Iowa City, is set to open on Wednesday. Located at 2221 Rochester Ave., customers can expect a counter service and grab-and-go styled restaurant. The menu will consist of ice cream cones, twisters, shakes, burgers, chicken sandwiches, chicken tenderloins, corn dogs, and more.
IOWA CITY, IA
Daily Iowan

Iowa City Community School District requests expanded preschool program

The Iowa City Community School District is requesting Johnson County help fund a preschool expansion program. The county, under the school district’s proposal, would be responsible for between $8,300 and $21,147 of the funding, depending on which estimate is used. The district proposed that funds could be raised by raising taxes, including the use of local-option sales tax (LOST).
IOWA CITY, IA
Daily Iowan

Point/Counterpoint | Should laptops be allowed in the classroom?

Opinion writers Naomi Rivera Morales and Gabriel Arboleda debate whether laptops should be allowed in University of Iowa classrooms. Columns reflect the opinions of the authors and are not necessarily those of the Editorial Board, The Daily Iowan, or other organizations in which the author may be involved. Laptops should...
Daily Iowan

Iowa City citizens, organizations concerned about food assistance cuts

People who are eligible for the Supplemental Nutritional Assistance Program in Iowa City may have fewer food options to choose from in the future. A proposed bill in the Iowa legislature, House File 3, would reduce benefits and increase restrictions for those who receive government food and health assistance in the state. The legislation was introduced in the Iowa House on Jan. 11 and is currently in committee deliberation.
IOWA CITY, IA
Daily Iowan

Gilbert Street to close for four months for bridge construction

Gilbert Street will be closed for roughly four months this spring while the Gilbert Street Bridge is being repaired, according to information provided by Iowa City officials. The project, estimated to cost $2.9 million, is set to begin in April and will be completed in October according to Tuesday’s Iowa City City Council meeting agenda.
IOWA CITY, IA
Daily Iowan

UI COGS protest for higher wages on the Pentacrest

Campaign to Organize Graduate Students, the University of Iowa’s graduate student union, picketed on the Pentacrest Monday afternoon to advocate for higher wages for graduate workers. The picketing surrounded the union’s upcoming meeting with the state Board of Regents to negotiate permissive topics, specifically a 10 percent wage increase...
IOWA CITY, IA
Daily Iowan

Review | ‘Braided Sorrow’ a tribute women silenced by femicide in Mexico

Blue light bruised the dark stage where a young girl sat on a small box. She ran her fingers over her long braid before slicing it off with scissors. The play “Braided Sorrow,” originally written by Marisela Treviño Orta and directed by Natalie Villamonte Zito, opened Feb. 5 in the University of Iowa Theatre Building’s David Thayer Theatre.
IOWA CITY, IA

