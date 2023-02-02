ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia Today: Family of killed protester speaks; antisemitism in Atlanta; Okefenokee to UNESCO

On the Monday Feb. 6 edition of Georgia Today: The family of the protester killed at 'Cop City' speaks, anti-Semitism in Atlanta, and protecting the Okefenokee. Peter Biello: Welcome to the Georgia Today podcast from GPB News. Today is Monday, Feb. 6. I'm Peter Biello. On today's episode, the family of the protester shot and killed by law enforcement at the planned police training center in Atlanta speaks out for the first time. Lawmakers react to antisemitic fliers found in some suburban Atlanta neighborhoods over the weekend. And the United Nations may make the Okefenokee a protected area. These stories and more are coming up on this edition of Georgia Today.
GEORGIA STATE
Dunwoody, Sandy Springs homes papered with antisemitic flyers

Residents in a half dozen Dunwoody subdivisions woke up Sunday morning to a slew of antisemitic flyers in their yards containing hateful tropes about the Jewish faith. Subdivisions affected include Oxford Chase, Meadowlake, and Dunwoody Club Forest, all neighborhoods located within walking distance from the Marcus Jewish Community Center and Congregation Ariel on Tilly Mill Road.
DUNWOODY, GA
