On the Monday Feb. 6 edition of Georgia Today: The family of the protester killed at 'Cop City' speaks, anti-Semitism in Atlanta, and protecting the Okefenokee. Peter Biello: Welcome to the Georgia Today podcast from GPB News. Today is Monday, Feb. 6. I'm Peter Biello. On today's episode, the family of the protester shot and killed by law enforcement at the planned police training center in Atlanta speaks out for the first time. Lawmakers react to antisemitic fliers found in some suburban Atlanta neighborhoods over the weekend. And the United Nations may make the Okefenokee a protected area. These stories and more are coming up on this edition of Georgia Today.

