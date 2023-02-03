Look... I understand the need for certain things in the dress code like, uniform shirts, pants and even skirts/skorts but... the benefit have to out want the annoyance and cost on some of these things. Like hoodies. We are tired of having to buy them hats every week bc keeping up with them seems to be the kryptonite of all children for some weird reason.🙄 Belts are supposed to stop sagging but they don't. The boys who want to sag just loosen them enough to let it happen anyways. In the meantime the rest of us are on the "It's to damned early for this 💩" paniced belt hunt every other morning. Just give me a reason, man! Also, why in the world do I have to layer my child up like a "doing to much" subway sandwich just to keep him warm bc these "school approved" jackets are so thin?😵💫 ...And someone... ANYONE please explain to me why I'm getting emails from the school about how my son's long sleeve blue shirt "isn't navy enough" for them?🤨 I mean... make it make sense, people⁉️
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Perseverance To DefendUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Mudbugs Continue Slide With Fourth Consecutive LossUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Warriors End Mudbugs StreakUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Celebrities Born or Raised in Shreveport, LouisianaTed RiversShreveport, LA
Mudbugs Fire On Ice In NAHLUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Comments / 16