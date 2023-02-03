Read full article on original website
Related
WLKY.com
Bill filed aims to help ease health care worker shortage in Kentucky
FRANKFORT, Ky. — Addressing the crippling health care worker shortage here in Kentucky — that's the goal of House Bill 200, filed by Louisville Republican Ken Fleming. As the regional director of global medical response, Paul Phillips knows firsthand what an EMT shortage can do to a community.
WLKY.com
Senate approves bill to reduce Kentucky income tax to 4%; headed to gov. now
FRANKFORT, Ky. — Kentucky residents could soon see less money taken out of their paychecks. On Wednesday afternoon, the senate gave final approval of House Bill 1. The vote was 30 to 5. The measure would lower the personal income tax rate in the state by a half percentage,...
WLKY.com
Meijer rolls out new points system for Kentucky shoppers
Meijer shoppers in Kentucky can start taking advantage of the grocery store's new point system. The grocery chain announced Tuesday that it is revamping its "mPerks" to allow for more personalized rewards and savings. That includes gaining points for every dollar spent. They had been using the new system in...
WLKY.com
Customers demand reimbursement for dangerous carbon monoxide mistake in southern Indiana
JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. — CenterPoint Energy customers want to know if they will be reimbursed for a costly mistake made by the company. The natural gas company admitted a mistake at its Jeffersonville plant caused dangerous levels of carbon monoxide in homes on Christmas Eve. The situation sickened dozens of...
WLKY.com
Kentucky lawmaker files legislation for health benefits to cover cancer testing
FRANKFORT, Ky. — A Kentucky lawmaker wants to ensure more cancer patients can survive the disease. Rep. Kim Moser (R) filed legislation that would require health benefits to cover biomarker testing. The costly screening looks for genes, proteins and other substances that can provide information about the cancer. This...
WLKY.com
Humana gives $120,000 grant to support maternal health of Black mothers in Kentucky
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Alexa Hughes is the executive director and founder of Granny's Birth Initiative. The organization provides transportation for Humana members who are expectant moms and supports doula drivers. “Transportation most definitely does put a barrier on people getting to their appointments which I think most definitely of...
WLKY.com
Meet Gabriel Carothers, New Mexico's youngest African-American pilot
Gabriel Carothers, 17, is the youngest pilot in New Mexico after completing his private pilot check ride on Aug. 8, 2022. He's also the youngest African American in New Mexico history to ever do so. “I wasn't thinking about making history. I was thinking about flying and doing what I...
WLKY.com
Constitutional amendment could be next move for private school vouchers in Kentucky
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A new bill in Frankfort aims to change Kentucky's Constitution to pave the way for legislation that would allow public money to be used for private school tuition. If House Bill 174 passes, voters would decide in 2024 whether or not to approve the constitutional amendment.
WLKY.com
Norton's 'Just for Kids' transport team served record number of patients in 2022
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Whether it was by air, or by land, Norton Healthcare's 'Just for Kids' transport team broke records in 2022. The team transported 2,986 patients from across Kentucky and southern Indiana to their specialty children's hospital. That's 500 more than 2021, and 1,000 more than 2020. Kelly...
WLKY.com
Kentucky Humane Society takes in 30 cats from large neglect situation in Mississippi
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — After being in a large neglect situation, 30 cats from Mississippi are being taken in by the Kentucky Humane Society. KHS said that the 30 they are taking in come from a group of 176 cats. The 176 cats were reportedly found in a squalid home...
WLKY.com
Hearing on Kentucky teacher shortage devolves into argument on 'woke agenda'
FRANKFORT, Ky. — A hearing on Kentucky's teacher shortage devolved into allegations of a "woke" agenda on Tuesday in Frankfort, exposing starkly different beliefs about what has caused the crisis and what state lawmakers should do about it. Nevertheless, the chair of the House education committee, Rep. James Tipton,...
WLKY.com
Wednesday’s Child: Book-loving teen looking for love, support in forever family
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Andrew, 16, is a book-loving yogi who loves to spend time with friends. “He’s not actually your typical teenage boy, he’s very calm, very mellow,” said Andrea Scott, one of Andrew’s social services specialists. “He loves yoga, he loves Zen, quiet things.”
WLKY.com
Leaders across Kentucky gather at Capitol to celebrate Black History Month
FRANKFORT, Ky. — A celebration of Black history brought leaders from across the state to the Capitol rotunda in Frankfort on Tuesday. The Kentucky Black Legislative Caucus hosted the event. Speakers included Gov. Andy Beshear as well as Democratic and Republican lawmakers. The theme for this year's celebration was...
WLKY.com
VOA expanding operations, fight against drug addiction in Kentucky
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The light resonating within Chaly Downs now was once a dark place. The 38-year-old's life spiraled due to addiction to painkillers and opioids, but her turning point that led her to Volunteers of America's Freedom House in Louisville was her children being taken away. “I utilized...
WLKY.com
These are the names to know in the murder trial against Alex Murdaugh
Video above: Judge allows financial crime evidence, caregiver discredits Alex Murdaugh's alibi. The murder trial of disgraced South Carolina attorney Alex Murdaugh is underway at the Colleton County Courthouse in Walterboro, a small town about 40 miles west of Charleston. The case goes back to June 2021, when Murdaugh's wife and son were found shot to death at the family's Islandton property, known as Moselle.
WLKY.com
Weekly weather planner: A mild and active week for the Louisville area
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Monday will have a mix of clouds and sun with mild temperatures in the low to mid-50s. A few spots, mainly north of Louisville may stay in the upper 40s. A few showers arrive on Tuesday, mainly north of the city. If showers develop in the metro, it will likely be during the afternoon and mainly light showers. Highs will be in the 50s north, 60s south.
WLKY.com
Police arrest two men in connection to 1975 cold case in Indiana
ALBION, Ind. (Video above: WPTA via CNN) — Police in Indiana arrested two men this week in connection to a murder that occurred nearly 50 years ago. "This is a huge hurdle for us to get over, and we've gotten over it, but we're about halfway there," Capt. Kevin Smith of the Indiana State Police told WPTA.
WLKY.com
Cold case arrests: 2 Indiana men charged in 1975 slaying of 17-year-old girl
NORTH WEBSTER, Ind. — It's been 47 years and six months since 17-year-old Laurel Jean Mitchell left for work in Indiana and never came back. On Tuesday, Indiana State Police said they've finally arrested two men in connection to her death. Police said Mitchell went to work on Aug....
Comments / 0