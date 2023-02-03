LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Monday will have a mix of clouds and sun with mild temperatures in the low to mid-50s. A few spots, mainly north of Louisville may stay in the upper 40s. A few showers arrive on Tuesday, mainly north of the city. If showers develop in the metro, it will likely be during the afternoon and mainly light showers. Highs will be in the 50s north, 60s south.

