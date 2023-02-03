ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

WLKY.com

Meijer rolls out new points system for Kentucky shoppers

Meijer shoppers in Kentucky can start taking advantage of the grocery store's new point system. The grocery chain announced Tuesday that it is revamping its "mPerks" to allow for more personalized rewards and savings. That includes gaining points for every dollar spent. They had been using the new system in...
KENTUCKY STATE
WLKY.com

VOA expanding operations, fight against drug addiction in Kentucky

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The light resonating within Chaly Downs now was once a dark place. The 38-year-old's life spiraled due to addiction to painkillers and opioids, but her turning point that led her to Volunteers of America's Freedom House in Louisville was her children being taken away. “I utilized...
KENTUCKY STATE
WLKY.com

These are the names to know in the murder trial against Alex Murdaugh

Video above: Judge allows financial crime evidence, caregiver discredits Alex Murdaugh's alibi. The murder trial of disgraced South Carolina attorney Alex Murdaugh is underway at the Colleton County Courthouse in Walterboro, a small town about 40 miles west of Charleston. The case goes back to June 2021, when Murdaugh's wife and son were found shot to death at the family's Islandton property, known as Moselle.
WALTERBORO, SC
WLKY.com

Weekly weather planner: A mild and active week for the Louisville area

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Monday will have a mix of clouds and sun with mild temperatures in the low to mid-50s. A few spots, mainly north of Louisville may stay in the upper 40s. A few showers arrive on Tuesday, mainly north of the city. If showers develop in the metro, it will likely be during the afternoon and mainly light showers. Highs will be in the 50s north, 60s south.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Police arrest two men in connection to 1975 cold case in Indiana

ALBION, Ind. (Video above: WPTA via CNN) — Police in Indiana arrested two men this week in connection to a murder that occurred nearly 50 years ago. "This is a huge hurdle for us to get over, and we've gotten over it, but we're about halfway there," Capt. Kevin Smith of the Indiana State Police told WPTA.
INDIANA STATE

