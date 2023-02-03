Chris Brown has apologized to Robert Glasper after ripping into him over his win for Best R&B Album at the Grammys on Sunday. In a screenshot of a DM he sent Glasper on Instagram, Brown offered up some congratulations to Glasper for taking home the award. “Congratulations my brother.. I would like to apologize if you took offense to my reaction at the Grammys,” he wrote. “You were not the intended target and I know I came off really rude and mean. After doing my research I actually think your [sic] amazing… The organization isn’t doing us Blacks our due diligence. You and I should never be in the same [category].. two totally different vibes and genres.”

