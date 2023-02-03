Read full article on original website
Kevin Costner’s ‘Yellowstone’ Ending After Actor’s Wife Pleaded For Him To Leave Show, Sources Claim
Kevin Costner’s Yellowstone will be coming to an end and the actor’s future with the show is up in the air, RadarOnline.com has learned. Earlier today, Deadline broke the story, Paramount + and Yellowstone creator Taylor Sheridan have come up with a plan to end Yellowstone. The parties have decided to launch a Matthew McConaughey-lead spin-off which will continue with the majority of the cast. Sources revealed that Costner has been refusing to commit to a lengthy shooting schedule. Deadline said that Costner originally had agreed to 65 days of shooting for the show. However, for the first part of...
Leonardo DiCaprio Isn’t Dating 19-Year-Old Model Despite Speculation, Per Insider
Leonardo DiCaprio is single. Last week, reports surfaced that the Titanic actor was dating 19-year-old model Eden Polani after the two were spotted hanging out together at a music release party in Los Angeles. However, a source has told TMZ they’re not romantically involved. According to the outlet, DiCaprio...
Will Smith Bowed Out of Grammys Hip-Hop Tribute as Surprise Guest Due to ‘Bad Boys 4’ Shoot
The Grammys celebrated the 50th anniversary of hip-hop with a star-studded performance that nearly included Will Smith. Once known as the Fresh Prince before cementing his status as one of the biggest mainstream rappers in the 1990s, Smith had to drop out of the performance at the last minute over a scheduling conflict.
Watch Jay-Z Join DJ Khaled, Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, and More for “God Did” Grammys Performance
“God Did” was brought to the Grammys stage on Sunday night. As promised mere days before the Trevor Noah-hosted Recording Academy ceremony, Jay-Z joined DJ Khaled and more for the performance of the song, which serves as the title track to last year’s God Did album. Also hitting the stage were Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, John Legend, and Fridayy.
Ray J Says 50 Cent Went for a ‘Dump’ in the Middle of a Pitch Meeting
Ray J had quite the meeting with 50 Cent. While on the Breakfast Club, Ray J said 50 hit the toilet to handle his business in the middle of a pitch meeting. “I had multiple conversations with 50,” he said about past pitch meetings between the two. “One conversation me and Jackie [Long] had with 50, [he] was moving around. I don’t know if he didn’t like our idea, or he liked it and he was just like, ‘I gotta get it in before I get on the plane.’ Fif, don’t be mad at me, but Fif just took a shit in our meeting.”
Snoop Dogg Calls Attention to His Lack of Grammy Wins Despite Numerous Nominations
Snoop Dogg is again calling attention to the fact that he’s not yet been the recipient of a Grammy, despite a slew of nominations. On Monday, one day after the 2023 edition of the Recording Academy’s annual ceremony, Snoop shared an Instagram post highlighting a list of fellow rap artists’ career wins, including Jay-Z (who has 24 Grammy trophies to his name) and Kendrick Lamar (who has 17).
‘Late Late Show’ Reportedly Set to Be Swapped Out With ‘@midnight’ Reboot After Corden Exit
Could Comedy Central’s @midnight be poised for a return to TV?. That’s the word from Deadline, which alleged this week that CBS is set to replace Late Late Show with a new version of the former Comedy Central series after James Corden’s exit. As announced last April, Corden is now mere months away from ending his host of the franchise, previous hosts of which have included Craig Kilborn and Craig Ferguson.
Keyla Monterroso Mejia Represents the Future of Comedy
After getting calls to work with comedy greats like Larry David and Quinta Brunson, it was only a matter of time before Netflix came knocking on Keyla Monterroso Mejia’s door. While David represents the comedic legends of Hollywood and Brunson represents the now, Mejia is the future. After a...
Chris Brown Apologizes for Insulting Robert Glasper Over Best R&B Album Grammy Loss
Chris Brown has apologized to Robert Glasper after ripping into him over his win for Best R&B Album at the Grammys on Sunday. In a screenshot of a DM he sent Glasper on Instagram, Brown offered up some congratulations to Glasper for taking home the award. “Congratulations my brother.. I would like to apologize if you took offense to my reaction at the Grammys,” he wrote. “You were not the intended target and I know I came off really rude and mean. After doing my research I actually think your [sic] amazing… The organization isn’t doing us Blacks our due diligence. You and I should never be in the same [category].. two totally different vibes and genres.”
‘You People’ Actor Claims Jonah Hill and Lauren London Kiss Was Made With CGI
You People cast member Andrew Schulz alleges the wedding sequence where Jonah Hill and Lauren London kiss was done using CGI. “There’s a hilarious thing, I don’t even know if I should share this shit, but the final scene, they don’t even kiss. It’s CGI. Swear to god, son,” Schulz said on the Brilliant Idiots podcast, which the comedian co-hosts with Charlamagne tha God.
Super Bowl 2023 Commercials: Diddy, Doja Cat, Pete Davidson, Snoop Dogg, and More
Rihanna is set to unite the globe this Sunday, complete with some generous opening and closing entertainment from two football teams, with her headlining performance as part of the Apple Music Super Bowl Halftime Show. But this piece isn’t about that. Instead, we’re going to take an exhaustive look at...
‘Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania’ First Reactions Are In
Marvel Studios kicked off Phase 5 this week with its premiere of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. Quantumania is the third film in the Ant-Man trilogy, following 2015’s Ant-Man and 2018’s Ant-Man and the Wasp. The third installment stars Paul Rudd, Evangeline, Lilly, Jonathan Majors, Michelle Pfeiffer, and Michael Douglas, alongside a supporting cast that David Dastmalchian, William Jackson Harper, Katy O’Brian, and Bill Murray.
