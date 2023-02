(The Center Square) – Operations must stop at an Iowa environmental remanufacturing company where an explosion and fire occurred in December. C6-Zero's facility in Marengo, about 30 miles southwest of Cedar Rapids, must follow Iowa Department of Natural Resources’ emergency order. The Iowa DNR’s emergency order said the explosion and fire injured nearly half of all employees on the site and required the surrounding community to evacuate.

MARENGO, IA ・ 7 HOURS AGO