Clayton News Daily
Super Bowl injury report: Patrick Mahomes practices fully
The Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles are relatively healthy in the leadup to the Super Bowl. In post-practice injury reports released by the NFL on Wednesday, only one player, Chiefs wide receiver Kadarius Toney, did limited work due strictly to injury issues. Toney is dealing with ankle and hamstring ailments.
Clayton News Daily
Eagles' D faces ultimate test in Super Bowl: Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes
Patrick Mahomes is on the verge of becoming the youngest quarterback to start three Super Bowls, but the Kansas City Chiefs star is more interested in becoming the 13th to earn multiple Super Bowl rings. Mahomes will be playing in his third Super Bowl in the past four campaigns, and...
Clayton News Daily
NFLPA head DeMaurice Smith wants to end combine
NFLPA chief DeMaurice Smith proposed Wednesday to abolish the annual NFL scouting combine and replace it with regional pro days. Smith made the comments at the NFLPA's annual Super Bowl conference in Phoenix. Smith took aim at the timing of the combine along with draft prospects' having to waive their...
Look: Russell Wilson Has 9-Word Message For Sean Payton
On Monday, the Denver Broncos introduced Sean Payton as their new head coach. Naturally, their quarterback had a reaction to it. Taking to Twitter, Wilson needed only a few words to describe how he was feeling. He said he's looking forward to working with Payton. "Excited to get to work. ...
Clayton News Daily
Report: Brock Purdy set for surgery on torn UCL
San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy has elected to have surgery later this month to repair his torn UCL, a procedure that allows him to be ready for training camp, NFL Network reported Wednesday. Purdy will have the surgery Feb. 22 in Dallas, one day after meeting with Texas Rangers...
Clayton News Daily
Roger Goodell says NFL officiating never better
NFL commissioner Roger Goodell said Wednesday that the officiating in the league has never been better. Goodell made the assertion at his annual news conference in Phoenix ahead of Super Bowl LVII -- his state of the NFL address. Goodell touched on several other flashpoints -- including minority hiring, player...
Clayton News Daily
Trey Lance favored to open '23 as 49ers' starter over Brock Purdy
The San Francisco 49ers avoided a worst-case scenario with quarterback Brock Purdy, who will have surgery to repair his torn ACL rather than Tommy John surgery. Rather than being sidelined up to a year, Purdy is expected to miss six months and be ready for training camp. That still means...
Clayton News Daily
Eagles' Jalen Hurts focuses on consistency ahead of Super Bowl
If it ain't broke, don't fix it. That's the attitude Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts is taking as he approaches his Super Bowl LVII clash with the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday in Glendale, Ariz. Despite being just days away from the biggest game of his career, Hurts is focused...
