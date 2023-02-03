ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oakland, CA

CBS San Francisco

Suspect arrested in violent robbery spree in San Jose involving rear-ending victims

SAN JOSE -- Police arrested a suspect in a series of violent robberies in December and January which included intentionally rear-ending vehicles and then robbing the drivers at gunpoint.San Jose police said the first incident happened on December 27 in the area of Blue Mountain Drive and Mount McKinley Drive in East San Jose. The victim told officers she was intentionally rear-ended and then the suspect stole her personal property and threatened to shoot her if she followed him. Robbery detectives were able to identify the suspect in the incident as 22-year-old San Jose resident Brian Valverde. Police said during...
SAN JOSE, CA
CBS San Francisco

Armed ATM serial bandit suspect arrested in San Jose

SAN JOSE -- A 20-year-od San Jose man has been arrested for allegedly carrying out several violent armed ATM robberies the last week of January.San Jose police said Diego Mendoza-Ramirez has been booked into county jail on 12 felony charges and one misdemeanor count.According to investigators, between January 22nd and January 30th there were four robberies or attempted robberies in San Jose in which the suspect used a semi-automatic pistol to hold up ATM users.He often pistol whipped his victims before demanding their cash. On one occasion the suspect negligently discharged a firearm during the robbery.The suspect also used at...
SAN JOSE, CA
KRON4 News

5 teens arrested for string of armed robberies in Castro Valley

CASTRO VALLEY, Calif. (KRON) — Over the weekend, deputies with the Alameda County Sheriff’s Office arrested five teens suspected for three separate armed robberies in Castro Valley, police said. Police said the robberies were reported in the 4300 block of Omega Avenue, the 19700 block of Center Street and the 20300 block of Forest Avenue. […]
CASTRO VALLEY, CA
KRON4 News

US Marshals arrest Richmond BART assault suspect

RICHMOND, Calif. (KRON) — The United States Marshals Service arrested a suspect in an attack that happened at the Richmond BART station, BART police announced Tuesday. Daniel Jamin Nettles Sr., 45, was arrested at a home in Martinez in connection with the attack, which happened Jan. 2, police said. Nettles has been interviewed by investigators […]
RICHMOND, CA
KRON4 News

Three arrested for stealing mail from 34 households

OAKLEY, Calif. (KRON) – Three men who are accused of stealing mail from 34 households in Oakley and Antioch were arrested early Monday morning, according to the Oakley Police Department. Shortly before 3:30 a.m., an Oakley resident reported a suspicious black vehicle driving slowly through the 5000 block of Kelsey Lane. After responding to the […]
OAKLEY, CA
KTVU FOX 2

San Francisco District Attorney charges suspect in synagogue shooting

SAN FRANCISCO - San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins announced charges against the synagogue shooting suspect Wednesday. Dmitri Valerie Mishin, 51, is charged with multiple crimes after he fired blank rounds inside a Richmond District synagogue last week. Mishin entered the primarily Russian-speaking synagogue following a prayer service and pulled...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

4 teens accused of using dating app to rob UC Berkeley student at gunpoint

BERKELEY -- Berkeley police arrested four people, including two juveniles, accused of using a dating app to meet up with a UC Berkeley student and rob him at gunpoint in his apartment. According to police, the victim -- a man in his 20s -- and one of the suspects -- 19-year-old Oakland resident Nina Mendoza Nieves -- arranged a meetup on a dating app around 1 a.m. Tuesday.They met in front of his apartment complex on Prospect Street, not far from California Memorial Stadium, and left the door slightly open. Three other suspects came in and robbed the victim at gunpoint,...
BERKELEY, CA
KRON4 News

Parents of child found wandering alone in Fairfield found

Update (12.29 p.m.) — The parents of the toddler found wandering alone on Phoenix Drive in Fairfield have been found. FAIRFIELD, Calif. (KRON) — The Fairfield Police Department is looking for the parents of a toddler found wandering alone on Phoenix Drive Wednesday, according to police. Police said they found her on the 1400 block […]
FAIRFIELD, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Body found in Oakland manhole

Oakland police are investigating the death of a 41-year-old man whose body was found lodged in an Oakland sewer manhole on Feb. 4. The person was found at Broadway and Third Street in the Jack London Square section on Saturday morning. Oakland firefighters extricated the person, but the victim was...
OAKLAND, CA
KRON4 News

Four suspects arrested in Berkeley dating app home invasion

BERKELEY, Calif. (KRON) — Four suspects have been arrested in connection to a home invasion robbery that took place when the male victim arranged to meet a woman on a dating app. The Berkeley Police Department said they received a call at about 1:18 a.m. Monday morning. The victim had arranged to meet a woman […]
BERKELEY, CA
SFist

Day Around the Bay: Cliff House Getting A New Restaurant, But No One Knows What It Is

The state of California rejected Oakland’s housing element plan, adding it to the list of Bay Area cities that did not get their housing plans approved in time. Oakland’s plan to build 26,000 new units was deemed inadequate by the California Department of Housing and Community Development, which said the city wasn't adding enough low-income housing to wealthy neighborhoods. [Chronicle]
OAKLAND, CA
CBS San Francisco

San Jose police stalker charged with four counts of attempted murder

SAN JOSE -- A suspect who allegedly stalked San Jose police and wounded a SWAT officer in a flurry of gunfire outside the gunman's home last week was charged Wednesday with four counts of attempted murder.The Santa Clara County District Attorney's Office said Luis Alberto Cantu, who is also known as Noe Orlando Mendoza among other aliases, was formerly charged Wednesday afternoon.At a Tuesday news conference, Police Chief Anthony Mata said evidence has revealed that Cantu had been stalking police officers for hours at three different locations Friday night before a shootout early Saturday with the SWAT officers.Mendoza's car was...
SAN JOSE, CA

