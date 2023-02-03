Read full article on original website
KTVU FOX 2
'No recourse:' Catalytic converter thieves hit victims over and over in Bay Area
OAKLAND, Calif. - Curt Schacker got into his Toyota Prius earlier this month outside his home in Oakland and heard an abrasively loud road from underneath his car. After having his catalytic converter stolen five previous times, he knew exactly what had happened. "It's just a very sinking feeling," Schacker...
SFist
Oakland Unveils 100-Person Tiny-Home Village at Troubled Wood Street Encampment
What was once northern California’s largest homeless encampment at Wood Street in Oakland now has a collection of tiny homes to house 100 people. But on the flip side, the clearing of the encampment continues. West Oakland’s Wood Street encampment has been a years-long headache for the city of...
Suspect arrested in violent robbery spree in San Jose involving rear-ending victims
SAN JOSE -- Police arrested a suspect in a series of violent robberies in December and January which included intentionally rear-ending vehicles and then robbing the drivers at gunpoint.San Jose police said the first incident happened on December 27 in the area of Blue Mountain Drive and Mount McKinley Drive in East San Jose. The victim told officers she was intentionally rear-ended and then the suspect stole her personal property and threatened to shoot her if she followed him. Robbery detectives were able to identify the suspect in the incident as 22-year-old San Jose resident Brian Valverde. Police said during...
Armed ATM serial bandit suspect arrested in San Jose
SAN JOSE -- A 20-year-od San Jose man has been arrested for allegedly carrying out several violent armed ATM robberies the last week of January.San Jose police said Diego Mendoza-Ramirez has been booked into county jail on 12 felony charges and one misdemeanor count.According to investigators, between January 22nd and January 30th there were four robberies or attempted robberies in San Jose in which the suspect used a semi-automatic pistol to hold up ATM users.He often pistol whipped his victims before demanding their cash. On one occasion the suspect negligently discharged a firearm during the robbery.The suspect also used at...
5 teens arrested for string of armed robberies in Castro Valley
CASTRO VALLEY, Calif. (KRON) — Over the weekend, deputies with the Alameda County Sheriff’s Office arrested five teens suspected for three separate armed robberies in Castro Valley, police said. Police said the robberies were reported in the 4300 block of Omega Avenue, the 19700 block of Center Street and the 20300 block of Forest Avenue. […]
US Marshals arrest Richmond BART assault suspect
RICHMOND, Calif. (KRON) — The United States Marshals Service arrested a suspect in an attack that happened at the Richmond BART station, BART police announced Tuesday. Daniel Jamin Nettles Sr., 45, was arrested at a home in Martinez in connection with the attack, which happened Jan. 2, police said. Nettles has been interviewed by investigators […]
Three arrested for stealing mail from 34 households
OAKLEY, Calif. (KRON) – Three men who are accused of stealing mail from 34 households in Oakley and Antioch were arrested early Monday morning, according to the Oakley Police Department. Shortly before 3:30 a.m., an Oakley resident reported a suspicious black vehicle driving slowly through the 5000 block of Kelsey Lane. After responding to the […]
KTVU FOX 2
San Francisco District Attorney charges suspect in synagogue shooting
SAN FRANCISCO - San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins announced charges against the synagogue shooting suspect Wednesday. Dmitri Valerie Mishin, 51, is charged with multiple crimes after he fired blank rounds inside a Richmond District synagogue last week. Mishin entered the primarily Russian-speaking synagogue following a prayer service and pulled...
4 teens accused of using dating app to rob UC Berkeley student at gunpoint
BERKELEY -- Berkeley police arrested four people, including two juveniles, accused of using a dating app to meet up with a UC Berkeley student and rob him at gunpoint in his apartment. According to police, the victim -- a man in his 20s -- and one of the suspects -- 19-year-old Oakland resident Nina Mendoza Nieves -- arranged a meetup on a dating app around 1 a.m. Tuesday.They met in front of his apartment complex on Prospect Street, not far from California Memorial Stadium, and left the door slightly open. Three other suspects came in and robbed the victim at gunpoint,...
Parents of child found wandering alone in Fairfield found
Update (12.29 p.m.) — The parents of the toddler found wandering alone on Phoenix Drive in Fairfield have been found. FAIRFIELD, Calif. (KRON) — The Fairfield Police Department is looking for the parents of a toddler found wandering alone on Phoenix Drive Wednesday, according to police. Police said they found her on the 1400 block […]
KTVU FOX 2
Body found in Oakland manhole
Oakland police are investigating the death of a 41-year-old man whose body was found lodged in an Oakland sewer manhole on Feb. 4. The person was found at Broadway and Third Street in the Jack London Square section on Saturday morning. Oakland firefighters extricated the person, but the victim was...
KTVU FOX 2
San Mateo County pays $4.5M after man dies following Taser deployments
MILLBRAE, Calif. - San Mateo County has agreed to pay $4.5 million to the family of a 36-year-old Black man who died after being tased and beaten after he was jaywalking in Millbrae. The San Francisco Standard first reported the settlement following the October 2018 death of Chinedu Okobi, which...
Four suspects arrested in Berkeley dating app home invasion
BERKELEY, Calif. (KRON) — Four suspects have been arrested in connection to a home invasion robbery that took place when the male victim arranged to meet a woman on a dating app. The Berkeley Police Department said they received a call at about 1:18 a.m. Monday morning. The victim had arranged to meet a woman […]
Suspect who led police on wild chase with child in car arrested
MARIN CITY, Calif. (KRON) — A suspect who led police on a wild chase in and out of San Francisco with a child in the car has been arrested, according to the Marin County Sheriff’s Office. Jonathon Melvin Poole, a 23-year-old resident of Suisun was arrested Monday. The incident occurred just after 6 p.m. on […]
KTVU FOX 2
Advocates in San Jose provide flashing headbands to homeless to lower traffic-related deaths
SAN JOSE, Calif. - Four people have been killed in traffic-related accidents so far this year in San Jose. On Monday two of those people were walking in different locations when hit, one of them said to be homeless. Traffic-related deaths have hit record numbers over the last few years...
Door smashed and bedroom ransacked in Portola Valley home burglary
Someone smashed a glass door to break into a home on the 400 block of Golden Oak Drive in Portola Valley on Wednesday, Feb. 1, according to a San Mateo County Sheriff's Office press release. At about 7:50 p.m. the home's burglary alarm went off but the suspect (or suspects)...
Eater
This Bay Area Chef Caught Online Scammers Selling a Fake Dinner at His Restaurant
If restaurant owners didn’t already have enough on their minds, here’s yet another thing they’ll want to pay attention to: ticketed dinner event scams potentially involving their restaurants. Brokeass Stuart has the story of how chef Telmo Faria of Uma Casa discovered his restaurant was being used to advertise a fake dinner event on Eventbrite.
SFist
Day Around the Bay: Cliff House Getting A New Restaurant, But No One Knows What It Is
The state of California rejected Oakland’s housing element plan, adding it to the list of Bay Area cities that did not get their housing plans approved in time. Oakland’s plan to build 26,000 new units was deemed inadequate by the California Department of Housing and Community Development, which said the city wasn't adding enough low-income housing to wealthy neighborhoods. [Chronicle]
$33 million in illegal marijuana seized in the East Bay
Over $30 million worth of illegal cannabis has been recovered in search warrants across the East Bay, according to a press release from the Department of Cannabis Control.
San Jose police stalker charged with four counts of attempted murder
SAN JOSE -- A suspect who allegedly stalked San Jose police and wounded a SWAT officer in a flurry of gunfire outside the gunman's home last week was charged Wednesday with four counts of attempted murder.The Santa Clara County District Attorney's Office said Luis Alberto Cantu, who is also known as Noe Orlando Mendoza among other aliases, was formerly charged Wednesday afternoon.At a Tuesday news conference, Police Chief Anthony Mata said evidence has revealed that Cantu had been stalking police officers for hours at three different locations Friday night before a shootout early Saturday with the SWAT officers.Mendoza's car was...
