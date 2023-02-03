Read full article on original website
Related
WKYT 27
Lexington workers find decomposed body near water tank tower
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A man’s body was found near a water tank tower by workers in Lexington. The decomposed body was found on Kilrush Drive off Alexandria Drive on Wednesday, according to Lexington police. Police say the cause of death is unknown at this time.
953wiki.com
Kentucky State Police Post 5 Warn Public of Scam
CAMPBELLSBURG, Ky. (02/07/2023) – Kentucky State Police, Post 5, in Campbellsburg has been contacted by a concerned citizen regarding an email scam in our area. This Citizen has received an email from someone stating they are with Best Buy-Geek Squad and they are being charged $349.99 for a maintenance plan. When contacting the number provided in the email, the scammer advised that they would issue a refund and an additional $50 for the inconvenience, all while gaining access to the citizen's bank account. The scammer then makes an error on the refund and requests you go to your bank to complete a wire transfer. Fortunately for this citizen, no money was removed from their bank account and the bank teller was able to close that account.
WKYT 27
Police investigating serious crash on Royster road in Lexington
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington police are investigating a serious crash that happened off Winchester Road Tuesday. Police say one car was involved. We are still working to learn details about what happened in the crash.
k105.com
Northern Ky. man jailed after allegedly molesting 2 children under 12
A northern Kentucky man has been accused of molesting two children younger than 12, according to Kentucky State Police. The investigation began in late January when state police received an allegation of juveniles being sexually abused in Owen County. The initial allegation, police said, involved two children, ages five and 13.
Fox 19
Missing NKY man found dead
BELLEVUE, Ky. (WXIX) - The search for a missing man has ended in heartbreak for a Northern Kentucky family. Danny Holaday, 64, was found dead inside his home on Wednesday, according to Bellevue Police Chief Jon McClain. The chief said Holaday is thought to have been for two to three...
WKYT 27
Suspected thief arrested after being held at gunpoint by employee of Ky. towing company
SCOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - An employee at a Towing company in Scott County held a suspected thief at gunpoint, according to an arrest citation. Deputies arrested Brent Dillon early this morning. They say he was trying to steal catalytic converters and gas from Clark’s Towing. An employee caught...
wnewsj.com
Authorities investigate double fatality crash
WARREN COUNTY — Authorities are investigating a Feb. 2 single-vehicle accident on Clarksville Road that claimed the lives of two individuals — including 21-year-old Clinton Massie High School graduate Alyssa Zammert. According to the Lebanon Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP), preliminary investigation showed that at...
WKYT 27
Pickup truck crashes into Lexington restaurant
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A pickup truck crashed into a building in Lexington. It happened Wednesday afternoon at the Arby’s on Plaudit Place in Hamburg. Police say the driver had a medical emergency that caused the crash. No serious injuries were reported. The driver was transported to the hospital.
wdrb.com
Police say Elizabethtown woman repeatedly hit 2-year-old in the face at Kroger store
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police say a woman who was seen repeatedly hitting a 2-year-old in the face at an Elizabethtown Kroger store claimed she did it because the child's crying "overstimulated" her. According to court documents, officers with the Elizabethtown Police Department arrested 22-year-old Danielle Bryant just before 1...
fox56news.com
Possible foul play after dog missing nearly a month in Clark County
WINCHESTER, Ky. (FOX 56) – The Clark County Animal Shelter and an owner are searching for a missing dog. The Clark County Animal Shelter said a dog went missing on Jan. 14 at the Red Roof Inn near 100 Interstate Drive after someone was hired to take the dog from one location to another. The shelter said they believe the dog is missing due to foul play, and multiple agencies have looked into the situation, but there are still questions.
WKYT 27
New details in Kentucky liquor store raids
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - We’re learning more about a federal raid of a vintage liquor store. In January, agents seized several rare bourbons at the Lexington and Louisville locations of Justins’ House of Bourbon. At the time, regulators said the raids were in connection to the improper purchase...
eaglecountryonline.com
Fiery Crash Claims the Life of Vevay Man
The accident took place early Tuesday morning on State Road 256. (Jefferson County, Ind.) - Jefferson County Sheriff's deputies responded to a single vehicle accident early Tuesday morning. The accident occurred in the 11000 block of State Road 256 around 4:12 a.m. According to the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office, the...
WKYT 27
Lexington man dead after being hit by car
LINCOLN COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A Lexington man is dead after he was hit by a car. State troopers say Jordan Wilkinson was walking on U.S. 127 in Lincoln County when he was hit by a car around 8 p.m. Monday. Crews rushed him to the hospital, where the Boyle...
WKYT 27
Woman shot by Lexington officer, arrested after chase identified
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A woman is in custody after a police chase ended off of Newtown Pike. Lexington police say they were called to the 2300 block of Lonan Court at 4:15 p.m. for a domestic violence incident involving a weapon. According to court documents, Lasielle White is accused...
Deputies: Train crashes into stolen construction vehicle
A train crashed into a stolen skid steer (Bobcat machine) early Tuesday morning in Dry Ridge, the Grant County Sheriff's Office said in a press release.
WKYT 27
County by County, Pt. 1 (2/7/2023)
The situation happened near Coldstream Park. WATCH | Suspect in custody after large police presence on Newtown Pike. A suspect is in custody after a large police presence on Newtown Pike.
WKYT 27
One seriously injured in Lexington crash
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - One person has life-threatening injuries after a crash in Lexington. Police say it happened around 8:30 Monday morning on New Circle Road past Harrodsburg Road. They say a car hit the median and flipped onto the inner loop. The driver was thrown from the vehicle. They...
wymt.com
Four from Ky. clinic indicted on federal fraud charges
WINCHESTER, Ky. (WKYT) - Four people have been federally indicted on more than a dozen counts of healthcare fraud-related charges. The alleged Medicare and Medicaid-related crimes happened over the course of more than three years. According to their website, Kentucky Addiction Center has four locations across the bluegrass: in Paducah,...
WKYT 27
WATCH | Four from Ky. clinic indicted on federal fraud charges
The situation happened near Coldstream Park. WATCH | Suspect in custody after large police presence on Newtown Pike. A suspect is in custody after a large police presence on Newtown Pike.
Fox 19
Man tried to stab deputies at NKY hotel, sheriff’s office says
BOONE COUNTY, Ky. (WXIX) - Newly released surveillance video shows a man pull a knife on another man at a Northern Kentucky hotel bar in just minutes into the new year. It happened at the Marriot Cincinnati Airport hotel in Hebron. Thomas Lemker is the suspect, according to the Boone...
Comments / 2