Nebraska State

KEVN

South Dakota lawmakers tighten medical marijuana laws

PIERRE, S.D. (SDBA) -- Two bills placing more restrictions on medical marijuana passed the House Health and Human Services Committee Tuesday. One bill, HB 1172, requires a medical assessment of a patient in a licensed healthcare facility to obtain a medical cannabis card. The other bill, HB 1129, requires that...
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
KEVN

Sponsor reluctantly pulls bill to protect mothers

PIERRE, S.D. (SDBA) -- In emotional testimony, a state representative who has had health problems during pregnancy, lost a pregnancy to miscarriage, and is currently four months pregnant, withdrew her bill on abortion Tuesday. It would have clarified when an abortion is allowed for the life or health of the...
KEVN

Proposed SD social studies standards are opposed by the RCAS board

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - After debate and several amendments to a resolution, the Rapid City School Board unanimously declared themselves against the state’s new social studies standards supported by Gov. Kristi Noem. The standards were a hot point of discussion among board members, and those in attendance. Every...
RAPID CITY, SD

