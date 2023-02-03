Read full article on original website
South Dakota lawmakers tighten medical marijuana laws
PIERRE, S.D. (SDBA) -- Two bills placing more restrictions on medical marijuana passed the House Health and Human Services Committee Tuesday. One bill, HB 1172, requires a medical assessment of a patient in a licensed healthcare facility to obtain a medical cannabis card. The other bill, HB 1129, requires that...
Sponsor reluctantly pulls bill to protect mothers
PIERRE, S.D. (SDBA) -- In emotional testimony, a state representative who has had health problems during pregnancy, lost a pregnancy to miscarriage, and is currently four months pregnant, withdrew her bill on abortion Tuesday. It would have clarified when an abortion is allowed for the life or health of the...
Rep. Dusty Johnson invites Pennington County Sheriff Mueller to Biden’s State of the Union address
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Pennington County’s new Sheriff is in Washington D.C. as a special guest to President Joe Biden’s State of the Union address Tuesday. Representative Dusty Johnson invited Sheriff Brian Mueller, and Moody County Sheriff Troy Wellman, to be his guests at the speech. Mueller...
Proposed SD social studies standards are opposed by the RCAS board
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - After debate and several amendments to a resolution, the Rapid City School Board unanimously declared themselves against the state’s new social studies standards supported by Gov. Kristi Noem. The standards were a hot point of discussion among board members, and those in attendance. Every...
