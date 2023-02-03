Gaming has always been a lucrative business, but it has come under the spotlight lately due to certain global events. Even those who wouldn’t label themselves as a gamer may have found enjoyment in some kinds of games, from location-based AR types like Pokemon GO to exercises and sports on the Nintendo Switch. Regular gamers, however, prefer to use bigger screens, sometimes a computer monitor, and other times a larger TV. There is a bit of a dichotomy, however, between TVs for gaming and TVs for other kinds of entertainment, like watching videos, even if both kinds of TVs offer almost the same features nowadays. Gravity is a design concept that tries to bridge the gap by smashing both worlds together, offering a single TV that can change its form a bit depending on whether you’ll use it for gaming or just for streaming.

