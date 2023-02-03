ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fontana, CA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

KVCR NEWS

2/7 KVCR Midday News: Investigating CA’s High Gas Bills, Lake Elsinore Prepares for Poppy Mania, Hemet Charter School Wins Decathlon, & More

Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:. California’s state Office of Emergency Services says it’s closely monitoring the deadly and destructive earthquake in Turkey and Syria. Governor Gavin Newsom has asked the feds to investigate California’s soaring natural gas...
LAKE ELSINORE, CA
KVCR NEWS

This doctor wants to prescribe a cure for homelessness

Over the last decade, cities up and down the West Coast have seen a tsunami of homelessness flood their streets. Encampments dot freeway underpasses, parks, and city downtowns. Distressed people languish on street corners and sidewalks. Cities, big and small, must grapple with what to do about it. The most...
CALIFORNIA STATE
KVCR NEWS

Lake Cahuilla Regional Park hosts Veterans for Trout Derby

Lake Cahuilla Veterans Regional Park Fishing Derby, will be hosted by the Riverside County Regional Park and Open-Space District and Supervisor Perez's Fourth District Veterans Cabinet. Lake Cahuilla Regional Park is located in the La Quinta section of Palm Springs and is known for its dry and desert climate. The...
PALM SPRINGS, CA
KVCR NEWS

2/8 KVCR Midday News: Super Bloom Swarms Force Lake Elsinore to Say ‘No More’, SB County Libraries Host Wonderland Events, & More

Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:. Super bloom swarm forces Lake Elsinore to say no more. Assemblymember James C. Ramos has introduced two measures to combat fatal opioid overdoses and poisoning. Gas bills jumped by hundreds of dollars over the...
LAKE ELSINORE, CA
KVCR NEWS

Ohio braces for a 'controlled release' of derailed train cars

Ohio authorities plan to release hazardous chemicals from five cars of a train that derailed amid fears of a "catastrophic" explosion. In consultation with the National Defense, Ohio National Guard and Norfolk Southern Railroad, Gov. Mike DeWine approved the operation of a "controlled release." The alternative — possibly waiting until the cars break down themselves — would have been more difficult to manage, according to DeWine.
OHIO STATE
KVCR NEWS

KVCR NEWS

ABOUT

KVCR News strives to create fair and balanced local news that reflects the communities we serves in the Inland Empire of Southern California, particularly San Bernardino and Riverside Counties.

 https://www.KVCRnews.org

