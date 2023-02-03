Read full article on original website
2/7 KVCR Midday News: Investigating CA’s High Gas Bills, Lake Elsinore Prepares for Poppy Mania, Hemet Charter School Wins Decathlon, & More
Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:. California’s state Office of Emergency Services says it’s closely monitoring the deadly and destructive earthquake in Turkey and Syria. Governor Gavin Newsom has asked the feds to investigate California’s soaring natural gas...
This doctor wants to prescribe a cure for homelessness
Over the last decade, cities up and down the West Coast have seen a tsunami of homelessness flood their streets. Encampments dot freeway underpasses, parks, and city downtowns. Distressed people languish on street corners and sidewalks. Cities, big and small, must grapple with what to do about it. The most...
San Bernardino City Unified School District is Getting a New Superintendent
Mauricio Arellano will take over as the Superintendent of the San Bernardino City Unified School District following a unanimous vote by the Board of Education. Arellano is succeeding Harry “Doc” Ervin, who retired from his post at the end of the 2021-2022 school year. Arellano has served as...
A new bill in Florida would give the governor control of Disney's governing district
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Gov. Ron DeSantis would take control over the board of a special governing district Walt Disney World operates in Florida under a bill introduced Monday, as the Republican governor punishes the company over its opposition to the so-called "Don't Say Gay" law. Republican leaders in the...
Sanders says the choice in the U.S. is 'normal or crazy' in GOP response to Biden
Arkansas' newly elected governor, Sarah Huckabee Sanders, delivered the Republican Party's response to President Biden's State of the Union address, telling Americans: "Biden and the Democrats have failed you." "They know it and you know it and it's time for a change," she said. She drew a sharp contrast between...
Lake Cahuilla Regional Park hosts Veterans for Trout Derby
Lake Cahuilla Veterans Regional Park Fishing Derby, will be hosted by the Riverside County Regional Park and Open-Space District and Supervisor Perez's Fourth District Veterans Cabinet. Lake Cahuilla Regional Park is located in the La Quinta section of Palm Springs and is known for its dry and desert climate. The...
2/8 KVCR Midday News: Super Bloom Swarms Force Lake Elsinore to Say ‘No More’, SB County Libraries Host Wonderland Events, & More
Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:. Super bloom swarm forces Lake Elsinore to say no more. Assemblymember James C. Ramos has introduced two measures to combat fatal opioid overdoses and poisoning. Gas bills jumped by hundreds of dollars over the...
People want the pandemic and their loved ones who died of COVID to be memorialized
Three years after COVID arrived in the U.S., a lot of people are relieved that some of its worst complications are in the rearview mirror. But others who've lost loved ones to the virus want the pandemic's toll to be recognized and remembered. Colorado Public Radio's John Daley reports. JOHN...
Ohio braces for a 'controlled release' of derailed train cars
Ohio authorities plan to release hazardous chemicals from five cars of a train that derailed amid fears of a "catastrophic" explosion. In consultation with the National Defense, Ohio National Guard and Norfolk Southern Railroad, Gov. Mike DeWine approved the operation of a "controlled release." The alternative — possibly waiting until the cars break down themselves — would have been more difficult to manage, according to DeWine.
Ohio crews conduct a 'controlled release' of toxic chemicals from derailed train cars
Crews in Ohio began to release hazardous chemicals from five cars of a train that derailed amid fears of a "catastrophic" explosion on Monday at the site near the Ohio-Pennsylvania border. What officials also called a "controlled explosion" began on Monday afternoon with reports of a loud boom and large...
Gustavo Dudamel's new musical home is the New York Philharmonic
A hotly anticipated game of musical chairs is underway: The charismatic conductor Gustavo Dudamel is leaving Los Angeles to become the new music and artistic director of the New York Philharmonic. The 42-year-old Dudamel will officially step into the role of leading the Philharmonic at the beginning of the 2026-27...
