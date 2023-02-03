Read full article on original website
wearegreenbay.com
UPDATE: Structure fire in Seymour cleared all lanes on WIS 55 reopened
SEYMOUR, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) is reporting that the structure fire that shut down WIS 55 in Seymour has been cleared. All lanes of traffic have been reopened and there are no details on what started the fire or if anyone was injured. Local...
wearegreenbay.com
Fond du Lac Fire & Rescue details how those with hearing impairments can respond to an emergency
FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – After Fond du Lac Fire & Rescue saved the life of an elderly woman from a fire early Tuesday morning, the department details how the hearing-impaired can save themselves in an emergency. According to Fire Chief Erick Gerritson, the woman living at 984...
wearegreenbay.com
Family fun at the Oshkosh Public Museum
(WFRV) – There are some exciting changes at the Oshkosh Public Museum that you’ll want to get on your calendar. Local 5 Live visited with a closer look at some of the exhibits coming up and how you can visit. Details from oshkoshmuseum.org:. This Is Winnebagoland. Opening Saturday,...
wearegreenbay.com
Green Bay woman charged with injuring ex-boyfriend, stalking his current girlfriend
BELLEVUE, Wis. (WFRV) – A woman from Green Bay could be looking at 20+ years in prison after authorities charged her with seven charges including stalking and first-degree recklessly endangering safety. According to a criminal complaint obtained by Local 5, 33-year-old Ciara VanLanen is facing seven charges stemming from...
wearegreenbay.com
Vilas County man sentenced for 2020 Green Bay homicide near Clinton Street
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A Vilas County man was sentenced to life without the opportunity for parole after killing a man near Clinton Street and 12th Avenue back in 2020. 31-year-old Waylon T. Wayman will spend the rest of his life behind bars after being sentenced to life without parole for 1st-Degree Intentional Homicide, Armed Robbery, Possessing a Firearm as a Convicted Felon, and Bail Jumping. He previously plead not guilty to all four charges in May 2020.
wearegreenbay.com
Authorities remind public to have chimneys inspected after weekend fire in Sheboygan
SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (WFRV) – Multiple fire departments responded to a chimney fire in Sheboygan over the weekend. On Saturday night, February 4, the Sheboygan County Communications Center received a call concerning visible flames coming from the rooftop of the building at 5544 County Road J in Sheboygan. Crews arrived...
wearegreenbay.com
TRAFFIC UPDATE: All lanes reopen on WIS 15 in Outagamie County
HORTONVILLE, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) is reporting that the crash on WIS 15 in Outagamie County is cleared. All lanes of traffic have reopened to the public and no injuries were reported. Traffic Alert: Crash on WIS 15 in Outagamie County closes east &...
wearegreenbay.com
Student arrested after police find handgun, ammunition in backpack at Neenah High School
NEENAH, Wis. (WFRV) – One student at Neenah High School was taken into custody on Tuesday afternoon after authorities found an unloaded handgun and ammunition in his backpack. According to a release, a School Resource Officer received a call that a student may have stolen a firearm and was...
wearegreenbay.com
Deadly crash on STH 21 in Waushara County, alcohol believed to be a factor
MARION, Wis. (WFRV) – One person reportedly died after a two-vehicle crash in Waushara County on Sunday afternoon. According to the Waushara County Sheriff’s Office, on February 5 around 12 p.m., there was a call about a two-vehicle crash on STH 21 in the Township of Marion. Authorities arrived on the scene and tried life-saving measures on one of the people involved in the crash.
wearegreenbay.com
University of Wisconsin-Green Bay student arrested after officers find drugs, ‘ghost gun’
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – An 18-year-old student at the University of Wisconsin-Green Bay was taken into custody on Tuesday after officers located drugs, ammo, and a “ghost gun.”. According to a release from the University of Wisconsin-Green Bay, on February 7, 2023, around 8:00 p.m., the UW-Green...
wearegreenbay.com
Asylum Rage Room making its debut in Ashwaubenon in coming weeks
ASHWAUBENON, Wis. (WFRV) – There’s a new place to take out your fury in northeast Wisconsin. and They’re known as “rage rooms,” a place where anger is welcomed. While rage rooms themselves are not new, they are new to Ashwaubenon and the Greater Green Bay area.
wearegreenbay.com
‘FOOD FIGHT!’: Wisconsin Timber Rattlers announce annual recipe event
GRAND CHUTE, Wis. (WFRV) – Think you got what it takes to cook up the best-grilled sandwich or hot dog recipe? Well, the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers have announced the start of its eighth annual Food Fight. While not a literal food fight, the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers are looking for...
wearegreenbay.com
Concrete barriers installed on Packerland Drive & Mason Street, mixed reactions
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Labeled ‘the most dangerous intersection in the county,’ Packerland Drive and Mason Street had concrete barriers installed on Monday morning. The Brown County Highway Department says the goal of the barriers is to increase safety and prevent crashes from vehicles trying to turn from or onto the frontage road.
wearegreenbay.com
STH 21 crash victim identified by Waushara County Sheriff’s Office
MARION, Wis. (WFRV) – The Waushara County Sheriff’s Office has identified the person who died in a two-vehicle crash on Sunday afternoon. According to Sheriff Wally Zuehlke, 80-year-old Daniel M. Sterman from the Village of Redgranite was the driver who died. On February 5, around 12 p.m., there...
wearegreenbay.com
New business in Appleton offers wood-fired sauna experience
(WFRV) – There’s a new business in Appleton that is really heating things up. Local 5 Live visited Kōv Sauna where they offer unique wood-fired sauna experiences. We hear more about the health benefits, and how to book this mobile experience. Schedule online at kovsauna.co.
wearegreenbay.com
Plane departing from Appleton International makes emergency landing in snow-covered field, FAA investigating
STOCKBRIDGE, Wis. (WFRV) – A small aircraft that took off from Appleton International Airport made an emergency landing in a field in the Town of Stockbridge. According to a release, on Monday, February 6, around 12:00 p.m., the Calumet County Sheriff’s Office received a call from Appleton International Air Traffic Control reporting a plane’s engine had stopped working after departing from the runway.
wearegreenbay.com
‘A busy weekend’: 8 arrested in Marquette Co. for driving while impaired, one driver had PBT of .374
(WFRV) – Deputies in central Wisconsin had a self-described ‘busy weekend’ after eight people were arrested for driving while impaired. According to the Marquette County Sheriff’s Office, eight people were arrested for driving while impaired over this past weekend. The weekend was described as ‘busy’.
wearegreenbay.com
Sovereign Select Insurance holds free webinar to answer your Medicare questions
(WFRV) – If you are ready to jump on the road to Medicare, it can be. confusing but Paul Steckart from Sovereign Select Insurance spoke with Local 5 Live about the basics and how he can help. Sign up for their free, educational webinar happening at Thursday, February 23...
wearegreenbay.com
Waupaca mother sentenced for role in 18-year-old son’s death
WAUPACA, Wis. (WFRV) – A Waupaca mother convicted for her role in the death of her 18-year-old son was sentenced on Monday. 37-year-old Tiffany R. Powell was sentenced to 15 years in prison, followed by eight years of extended supervision for 1st-Degree Recklessly Endangering Safety and Possessing a Firearm as a Convicted Felon. A 1st-Degree Intentional Homicide as Party to a Crime charge was dismissed but read in.
wearegreenbay.com
Fond du Lac woman rescued from overnight fire, home likely a complete loss
FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – An early morning fire in Fond du Lac led to fire crews rescuing a woman from her home as the roof was engulfed by flames. The Fond du Lac Fire and Rescue (FDLFR) responded to a report of a house fire at 984 Ashbury Court at around 1:30 Tuesday morning.
