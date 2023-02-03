ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Neenah, WI

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wearegreenbay.com

UPDATE: Structure fire in Seymour cleared all lanes on WIS 55 reopened

SEYMOUR, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) is reporting that the structure fire that shut down WIS 55 in Seymour has been cleared. All lanes of traffic have been reopened and there are no details on what started the fire or if anyone was injured. Local...
SEYMOUR, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Family fun at the Oshkosh Public Museum

(WFRV) – There are some exciting changes at the Oshkosh Public Museum that you’ll want to get on your calendar. Local 5 Live visited with a closer look at some of the exhibits coming up and how you can visit. Details from oshkoshmuseum.org:. This Is Winnebagoland. Opening Saturday,...
OSHKOSH, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Vilas County man sentenced for 2020 Green Bay homicide near Clinton Street

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A Vilas County man was sentenced to life without the opportunity for parole after killing a man near Clinton Street and 12th Avenue back in 2020. 31-year-old Waylon T. Wayman will spend the rest of his life behind bars after being sentenced to life without parole for 1st-Degree Intentional Homicide, Armed Robbery, Possessing a Firearm as a Convicted Felon, and Bail Jumping. He previously plead not guilty to all four charges in May 2020.
GREEN BAY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

TRAFFIC UPDATE: All lanes reopen on WIS 15 in Outagamie County

HORTONVILLE, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) is reporting that the crash on WIS 15 in Outagamie County is cleared. All lanes of traffic have reopened to the public and no injuries were reported. Traffic Alert: Crash on WIS 15 in Outagamie County closes east &...
OUTAGAMIE COUNTY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Deadly crash on STH 21 in Waushara County, alcohol believed to be a factor

MARION, Wis. (WFRV) – One person reportedly died after a two-vehicle crash in Waushara County on Sunday afternoon. According to the Waushara County Sheriff’s Office, on February 5 around 12 p.m., there was a call about a two-vehicle crash on STH 21 in the Township of Marion. Authorities arrived on the scene and tried life-saving measures on one of the people involved in the crash.
WAUSHARA COUNTY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Concrete barriers installed on Packerland Drive & Mason Street, mixed reactions

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Labeled ‘the most dangerous intersection in the county,’ Packerland Drive and Mason Street had concrete barriers installed on Monday morning. The Brown County Highway Department says the goal of the barriers is to increase safety and prevent crashes from vehicles trying to turn from or onto the frontage road.
GREEN BAY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

New business in Appleton offers wood-fired sauna experience

(WFRV) – There’s a new business in Appleton that is really heating things up. Local 5 Live visited Kōv Sauna where they offer unique wood-fired sauna experiences. We hear more about the health benefits, and how to book this mobile experience. Schedule online at kovsauna.co.
APPLETON, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Plane departing from Appleton International makes emergency landing in snow-covered field, FAA investigating

STOCKBRIDGE, Wis. (WFRV) – A small aircraft that took off from Appleton International Airport made an emergency landing in a field in the Town of Stockbridge. According to a release, on Monday, February 6, around 12:00 p.m., the Calumet County Sheriff’s Office received a call from Appleton International Air Traffic Control reporting a plane’s engine had stopped working after departing from the runway.
STOCKBRIDGE, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Sovereign Select Insurance holds free webinar to answer your Medicare questions

(WFRV) – If you are ready to jump on the road to Medicare, it can be. confusing but Paul Steckart from Sovereign Select Insurance spoke with Local 5 Live about the basics and how he can help. Sign up for their free, educational webinar happening at Thursday, February 23...
wearegreenbay.com

Waupaca mother sentenced for role in 18-year-old son’s death

WAUPACA, Wis. (WFRV) – A Waupaca mother convicted for her role in the death of her 18-year-old son was sentenced on Monday. 37-year-old Tiffany R. Powell was sentenced to 15 years in prison, followed by eight years of extended supervision for 1st-Degree Recklessly Endangering Safety and Possessing a Firearm as a Convicted Felon. A 1st-Degree Intentional Homicide as Party to a Crime charge was dismissed but read in.
WAUPACA, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy