If its Saturday blowout of Big Ten bottomfeeder Minnesota proved Maryland men’s basketball is capable of winning on the road, its matchup with the Spartans at 9 p.m. Tuesday is a chance to prove it is a legitimate threat there. Maryland, which has not lost a home conference game, has lost all but one on the road and faces a Michigan State team who, despite being 6-6 in the Big Ten, is talented and has only lost twice at home this season.

EAST LANSING, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO