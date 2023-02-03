ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Johnson City, TN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Kingsport Times-News

AAC's championship meet awaits Milligan swimmers

The Milligan University swim teams are geared up for the Appalachian Athletic Conference Championships this Thursday through Saturday at the Kingsport Aquatic Center. The Buffs are the reigning two-time AAC men’s champions and took the women’s conference championship for the first time in program history last year. Milligan enters the championship with the NAIA’s No. 4-ranked men’s team and the No. 6 women’s squad.
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Roundup: Gate City boys, girls run roughshod over Lee

BEN HUR — Gate City was firing on all cylinders in an 80-46 blowout of Lee High in Mountain 7 District boys basketball action on Tuesday night. The Blue Devils’ Gunner Garrett offered plenty of firepower with 22 points, and Eli McMurray scored 14 . Adding to the potent attack, Brendan Cassidy put up 12 points, Ryland Mullins nine and from Bo Morris eight.
GATE CITY, VA
Kingsport Times-News

Kingsport Speedway combine Late Model Stock, Sportsman classes

Late Model Sportsman is a term that harkens back to the “glory days” of Kingsport Speedway. It was the name of NASCAR’s second highest division before it became an actual touring series with the Busch Series (now Xfinity Series) in 1982. Over the decade of the ’70s and first couple of years of the ’80s, LMS events were the most popular races at the 3/8-mile short track.
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Updated: Six meet deadline for Kingsport superintendent applications

NASHVILLE — No 11th-hour candidates emerged for Kingsport City School superintendent Friday, leaving the field at six including the person holding the position on an interim basis. The Nashville-based Tennessee School Boards Association (TSBA) advertised the position and collected applicants.
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Ballad opens cardiology practice in Norton

NORTON — Southwest Virginia cardiology patients now have a shorter drive for outpatient services. Ballad Health officials opened the doors Tuesday on a new branch site for its CVA Heart Institute cardiology practice at the Norton Community Hospital Healthplex on West Park Avenue.
NORTON, VA
Kingsport Times-News

Downtown Elizabethton will celebrate Dr. Suess birthday next month

ELIZABETHTON — The birthday of beloved children’s author Dr. Seuss is considered a big deal in Elizabethton and the Elizabethton Parks and Recreation Department, the Elizabethton Carter County Public Library and Main Street Elizabethton will be joining together to celebrate the occasion on Saturday, March 4 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
ELIZABETHTON, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Public invited to Habitat home dedication

A home dedication ceremony will be held at noon on Friday, Feb. 17 for Holston Habitat for Humanity homebuyer Keena and her son Dalvin when they will receive the keys to their new home at 219 E. Myrtle Ave. in Johnson City. Community members, volunteers, and other Holston Habitat supporters...
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Kingsport Times-News

New self service recycling drop off being planned in Elizabethton

ELIZABETHTON — The Carter County Commission's Landfill Committee voted unanimously Monday night for a project to build a new recycling drop off inside the city of Elizabethton at a cost not to exceed $8,000. There has not been a recycling point in the city for the past several months,...
ELIZABETHTON, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Jonesborough to host eighth annual Chocolate Fest

Jonesborough Area Merchants & Service Association will hold its eighth Annual Chocolate Fest on Friday and Saturday. The event will take place from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. and 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday and from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday.
JONESBOROUGH, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Two Elizabethton High School students are finding new information in the Redhead Murders case in their spare time

ELIZABETHTON — In addition to the usual English, math and science classes at Elizabethton High School, some students have worked hard at solving a cold case that is older than their parents. Elizabethton students in Alex Campbell’s sociology class began reviewing a series of unsolved murders in the spring of 2018, referred to as the Redhead Murders because the victims were young women with red hair. The murders had taken place around Tennessee from the late 70’s until the 1990’s. Prior to the work of the students, there had never been any consensus by law enforcement that the murders were related.
ELIZABETHTON, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy