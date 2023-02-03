Read full article on original website
Kingsport Times-News
AAC's championship meet awaits Milligan swimmers
The Milligan University swim teams are geared up for the Appalachian Athletic Conference Championships this Thursday through Saturday at the Kingsport Aquatic Center. The Buffs are the reigning two-time AAC men’s champions and took the women’s conference championship for the first time in program history last year. Milligan enters the championship with the NAIA’s No. 4-ranked men’s team and the No. 6 women’s squad.
Kingsport Times-News
Bucs to take on first-place Spartans on national TV
A national television audience will see what the East Tennessee State men’s basketball team can do next. What that will be is anybody’s guess.
Kingsport Times-News
Indians whip Pioneers to cap perfect Big 5 season; D-B girls pull off upset
JONESBOROUGH — A quick start faded, but eventually Dobyns-Bennett did its thing. Boosted by Dante Oliver’s 30-point effort, the Indians completed a perfect run through the Big 5 Conference with a 74-52 boys basketball win over David Crockett on Tuesday night.
Kingsport Times-News
Roundup: Gate City boys, girls run roughshod over Lee
BEN HUR — Gate City was firing on all cylinders in an 80-46 blowout of Lee High in Mountain 7 District boys basketball action on Tuesday night. The Blue Devils’ Gunner Garrett offered plenty of firepower with 22 points, and Eli McMurray scored 14 . Adding to the potent attack, Brendan Cassidy put up 12 points, Ryland Mullins nine and from Bo Morris eight.
Kingsport Times-News
Kingsport Speedway combine Late Model Stock, Sportsman classes
Late Model Sportsman is a term that harkens back to the “glory days” of Kingsport Speedway. It was the name of NASCAR’s second highest division before it became an actual touring series with the Busch Series (now Xfinity Series) in 1982. Over the decade of the ’70s and first couple of years of the ’80s, LMS events were the most popular races at the 3/8-mile short track.
Kingsport Times-News
Emory & Henry College joins Southwest Virginia Higher Ed Center as full partner
ABINGDON — If you want to study health care or business in far Southwest Virginia, some higher education leaders came together Tuesday morning to sign a partnership agreement that could benefit you. The pact is between Emory & Henry College and the Southwest Virginia Higher Education Center in Abingdon.
Kingsport Times-News
Skelton Law Racing Series gets underway this month
The 2023 Skelton Law Racing Series, which has been staging premier trail and road races since 1999, kicks into gear this month with the 20th annual Surgoinsville 10 Miler.
Kingsport Times-News
West Ridge High's Krystall Wallen in this week's Teacher Spotlight
BLOUNTVILLE — Krystall Wallen, a veteran Sullivan County teacher with almost three decades in the classroom and 14 years as a two-sport coach, has made this week’s Kingsport Times News Teacher Spotlight.
Kingsport Times-News
Local school boards sign resolutions asking legislators to reconsider "Third Grade Retention Act"
This week, the Johnson City and Washington County school boards signed separate resolutions urging state legislators to consider amending Tennessee Code Annotated § 49-6-3115, commonly known as the Third Grade Retention Law. This law, which was passed in the 2021 legislative session and is going into effect for the...
Kingsport Times-News
Updated: Six meet deadline for Kingsport superintendent applications
NASHVILLE — No 11th-hour candidates emerged for Kingsport City School superintendent Friday, leaving the field at six including the person holding the position on an interim basis. The Nashville-based Tennessee School Boards Association (TSBA) advertised the position and collected applicants.
Kingsport Times-News
Ballad opens cardiology practice in Norton
NORTON — Southwest Virginia cardiology patients now have a shorter drive for outpatient services. Ballad Health officials opened the doors Tuesday on a new branch site for its CVA Heart Institute cardiology practice at the Norton Community Hospital Healthplex on West Park Avenue.
Kingsport Times-News
Downtown Elizabethton will celebrate Dr. Suess birthday next month
ELIZABETHTON — The birthday of beloved children’s author Dr. Seuss is considered a big deal in Elizabethton and the Elizabethton Parks and Recreation Department, the Elizabethton Carter County Public Library and Main Street Elizabethton will be joining together to celebrate the occasion on Saturday, March 4 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Kingsport Times-News
Public invited to Habitat home dedication
A home dedication ceremony will be held at noon on Friday, Feb. 17 for Holston Habitat for Humanity homebuyer Keena and her son Dalvin when they will receive the keys to their new home at 219 E. Myrtle Ave. in Johnson City. Community members, volunteers, and other Holston Habitat supporters...
Kingsport Times-News
New self service recycling drop off being planned in Elizabethton
ELIZABETHTON — The Carter County Commission's Landfill Committee voted unanimously Monday night for a project to build a new recycling drop off inside the city of Elizabethton at a cost not to exceed $8,000. There has not been a recycling point in the city for the past several months,...
Kingsport Times-News
Jonesborough to host eighth annual Chocolate Fest
Jonesborough Area Merchants & Service Association will hold its eighth Annual Chocolate Fest on Friday and Saturday. The event will take place from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. and 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday and from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday.
Kingsport Times-News
Best-selling author David Brooks to headline ETSU’s ‘Festival of Ideas’
Bestselling author and well-known commentator David Brooks will headline East Tennessee State University’s Festival of Ideas. The festival, which draws nationally known speakers to campus, will be held the week of Feb. 27.
Kingsport Times-News
Downtown Elizabethton featuring special Valentines Day items, sweet treats.
ELIZABETHTON — Downtown Elizabethton will be the place for lovers on Valentine’s Day, as the stores and shops will be celebrating Lovin’ Downtown with lots of sales, sweet treats and special services for everyone. “We want to showcase that downtown Elizabethton is a one-stop shop for all...
Kingsport Times-News
Two Elizabethton High School students are finding new information in the Redhead Murders case in their spare time
ELIZABETHTON — In addition to the usual English, math and science classes at Elizabethton High School, some students have worked hard at solving a cold case that is older than their parents. Elizabethton students in Alex Campbell’s sociology class began reviewing a series of unsolved murders in the spring of 2018, referred to as the Redhead Murders because the victims were young women with red hair. The murders had taken place around Tennessee from the late 70’s until the 1990’s. Prior to the work of the students, there had never been any consensus by law enforcement that the murders were related.
Kingsport Times-News
Kingsport board votes in opposition to partisan election proposal for local governments
KINGSPORT — The Board of Mayor and Aldermen hoped to send a strong message to Nashville on Tuesday night. The message? They want no part of any attempts to force the city to hold partisan municipal elections.
