PRAIRIE VIEW, Texas — William Douglas had 19 points and Prairie View A&M cruised to a 75-45 victory over Florida A&M. Douglas was 6-of-8 shooting, including 2 for 3 from distance, and went 5 for 7 from the foul line for the Panthers (9-15, 5-6 Southwestern Athletic Conference). Tekorian Smith added 17 points and Hegel Augustin scored 16. Noah Meren led the way for the Rattlers (5-17, 3-8) with 14 points and four assists.

TALLAHASSEE, FL ・ 20 HOURS AGO