HEALTH SCORES: Jan. 30 - Feb. 3
♦ Tello’s Mexican Grill, 4139 U.S. Highway 278, Covington; Jan. 30; Food Required Additional Routine; 87/B.
Scenes from Michael Harris II Day at Stockbridge High School to honor Harris, the Atlanta Braves' National League Rookie of the Year, on Feb. 7, 2023. (Photos: Ben Ennis) Click for more.PHOTOS: Atlanta Braves star honored with Michael Harris II Day at Stockbridge High School.
Newton County commissioners select site for Westside Youth Facility
COVINGTON — After months of debate, a location for the Westside Youth Facility was selected Tuesday night in a 3-2 vote by the Newton County Board of Commissioners. The decision did not find favor with District 3 Commissioner Alana Sanders and District 4 Commissioner J.C. Henderson, who cast the two dissenting votes.
Georgia Tech edges Notre Dame on Lance Terry's buzzer-beater
Lance Terry's tip-in as time expired lifted Georgia Tech to a 70-68 victory over Notre Dame in Atlantic Coast Conference play on Wednesday in Atlanta. After Georgia Tech called timeout with 5.3 seconds left, Kyle Sturdivant's shot from the baseline caromed off the rim, but Terry used his right hand to direct it into the basket.
Newton County Westside Youth Facility grant funding still unclear
COVINGTON — Whether or not Newton County’s Westside Youth Facility will receive a $4 million federal grant remains a question mark, as the county maintains that it did not apply for the grant, and Congressman Hank Johnson’s office maintains that the grant has been awarded. Newton County...
LETTER: Alcovy Overlay a bad deal for Covington
The Covington City Council meeting held Tuesday, Jan.17 was — to say the least — a big disappointment. Council member Anthony Henderson proposed “initiating a text amendment regarding proposed Alcovy Road Overlay District and allowing the property to remain as M-2 zoning and to permit the mixture of land uses (Industrial, Commercial, Multi-family, and Townhouses).”
