Festus, MO

myleaderpaper.com

De Soto man, Illinois man hurt in crash in St. Louis County

A De Soto man and an Illinois man were injured Monday afternoon, Feb. 6, in a four-vehicle accident on I-270 south of Hwy. 21 in St. Louis County, the Missouri State Highway Patrol reported. At 3:15 p.m. Brian K. Hale, 55, of De Soto was driving a 1998 Freightliner dump...
DE SOTO, MO
KMOV

St. Peters man killed in Monday evening motorcycle crash

ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV) – A 74-year-old man from St. Peters was killed in a crash Monday evening. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports Richard Helfrich died after his 2016 Harley Davidson Sportster 1200 hit a guardrail on the side of Highway F at Defiance Road just before 4:45 p.m. Helfrich was thrown from the motorcycle in the crash.
SAINT PETERS, MO
KMOV

Events scheduled to remember teens killed in Lincoln County crash

LINCOLN COUNTY (KMOV) -- A memorial lantern release is scheduled for Sunday at Fairgrounds Park in Troy, Missouri, to honor the memory of three teens who were killed in a car crash early Sunday northeast of Moscow Mills in Lincoln County. Participants are encouraged to arrive at 6 p.m. to...
TROY, MO
tspr.org

Person killed in deputy-involved crash identified

The man who died in a car crash that involved a McDonough County Sheriff’s deputy was from the St. Louis area. James Mellenthin, 35, was the father of three. He was a floor covering installer specialist from Cottage Hills. The crash happened on Route 67 south of Macomb at...
MACOMB, IL
myleaderpaper.com

Fire causes minimal damage to Hillsboro Food Pantry

A fire on Tuesday morning, Feb. 7, at the Hillsboro Food Pantry, 10399 Business 21, was quickly extinguished, allowing the nonprofit agency to remain open, said Mary Johnson, a pantry spokeswoman. “Our services are operating as normal,” Johnson said shortly before noon on Tuesday. “We were very lucky.”
HILLSBORO, MO
KMOV

Missing Swansea man found dead inside car submerged in St. Elizabeth’s Hospital retention pond

SWANSEA, Ill. (KMOV) – A missing man has been found dead in a retention pond in St. Clair County. On Monday, the O’Fallon, Illinois Police Department was alerted by a volunteer group called Brother’s Underwater Recovery that a car was underwater in a retention pond on the northwest side of St. Elizabeth’s Hospital. The volunteer group specializes in searching for missing people near waterways and had recently begun investigating the disappearance of David Foster, who was reported missing out of Swansea on Jan. 13.
SWANSEA, IL
abc17news.com

Three teens die, two seriously hurt in St. Louis car crash

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Three teenagers were killed and two others were flown to a hospital with injuries after a car struck a tree and overturned in the St. Louis area this weekend. The Lincoln County Sheriff’s department says the crash was reported on South Chantilly Road before 4:30 a.m. Sunday. The Missouri State Highway Patrol said that a 15-year-old boy, a 17-year-old girl and an 18-year-old named William Flickinger were killed in the crash. The 17-year-old girl driving the car and a 20-year-old man named Trevor Bogert were both taken to a hospital with serious injuries. The juveniles weren’t named in the accident report.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
myleaderpaper.com

Festus woman hurt in crash near Hillsboro

Dawn M. McPherson, 47, of Festus was seriously injured Wednesday afternoon, Feb. 1, in a two-vehicle accident on Old Hwy. 21 south of Hayden Road north of Hillsboro, the Missouri State Highway Patrol reported. At. 3:04 p.m., Samantha S. Landers, 26, of Desloge was driving north in a 2017 Jeep...
FESTUS, MO
KMOV

Man killed in Baden neighborhood

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- A man in his 40s was shot and killed in North City Tuesday night. Officers found the man unconscious and not breathing in the 1100 block of Riverview in the Baden neighborhood around 8:30 p.m. He was pronounced dead at the scene, The homicide unit is investigating.
SAINT LOUIS, MO

