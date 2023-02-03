Read full article on original website
Motorcyclist dies in St. Charles County highway crash
A motorcyclist died after a crash on a St. Charles County highway earlier this week, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
myleaderpaper.com
De Soto man, Illinois man hurt in crash in St. Louis County
A De Soto man and an Illinois man were injured Monday afternoon, Feb. 6, in a four-vehicle accident on I-270 south of Hwy. 21 in St. Louis County, the Missouri State Highway Patrol reported. At 3:15 p.m. Brian K. Hale, 55, of De Soto was driving a 1998 Freightliner dump...
KMOV
St. Peters man killed in Monday evening motorcycle crash
ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV) – A 74-year-old man from St. Peters was killed in a crash Monday evening. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports Richard Helfrich died after his 2016 Harley Davidson Sportster 1200 hit a guardrail on the side of Highway F at Defiance Road just before 4:45 p.m. Helfrich was thrown from the motorcycle in the crash.
Two dead in south St. Louis County house fire
Two adults died Wednesday morning in a south St. Louis County house fire.
KMOV
Events scheduled to remember teens killed in Lincoln County crash
LINCOLN COUNTY (KMOV) -- A memorial lantern release is scheduled for Sunday at Fairgrounds Park in Troy, Missouri, to honor the memory of three teens who were killed in a car crash early Sunday northeast of Moscow Mills in Lincoln County. Participants are encouraged to arrive at 6 p.m. to...
tspr.org
Person killed in deputy-involved crash identified
The man who died in a car crash that involved a McDonough County Sheriff’s deputy was from the St. Louis area. James Mellenthin, 35, was the father of three. He was a floor covering installer specialist from Cottage Hills. The crash happened on Route 67 south of Macomb at...
Car flips during crash closing NB I-170 near Forest Park Parkway
CLAYTON, Mo. — A car flipped during a crash on I-170 before Forest Park Parkway. The accident closed the northbound lanes of the highway for around an hour. The road has since reopened. It is still not clear what led up to the accident of if anyone was injured. Check the FOX 2 traffic map […]
myleaderpaper.com
Crystal City woman arrested on suspicion of DWI after accident; passenger also hurt
A Crystal City woman was arrested on suspicion of driving while intoxicated after she and a Crystal City man were hurt in one-vehicle traffic accident Saturday afternoon, Feb. 4, at Hwy. 61 and I-55 south of Festus. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported that the 34-year-old woman was driving a...
1 killed in crash involving FedEx truck, Amtrak train on way to St. Louis
One person died following a collision between a FedEx truck and an Amtrak train Tuesday just outside of Pleasant Hill, Missouri.
myleaderpaper.com
Fire causes minimal damage to Hillsboro Food Pantry
A fire on Tuesday morning, Feb. 7, at the Hillsboro Food Pantry, 10399 Business 21, was quickly extinguished, allowing the nonprofit agency to remain open, said Mary Johnson, a pantry spokeswoman. “Our services are operating as normal,” Johnson said shortly before noon on Tuesday. “We were very lucky.”
KMOV
Missing Swansea man found dead inside car submerged in St. Elizabeth’s Hospital retention pond
SWANSEA, Ill. (KMOV) – A missing man has been found dead in a retention pond in St. Clair County. On Monday, the O’Fallon, Illinois Police Department was alerted by a volunteer group called Brother’s Underwater Recovery that a car was underwater in a retention pond on the northwest side of St. Elizabeth’s Hospital. The volunteer group specializes in searching for missing people near waterways and had recently begun investigating the disappearance of David Foster, who was reported missing out of Swansea on Jan. 13.
St. Louis police recruit arrested, charged with stealing from beauty store
ST. LOUIS — A St. Louis police recruit has been charged with stealing after St. Louis County police say she stole from a beauty store and hit the manager who tried to stop her. St. Louis County Prosecutor Wesley Bell’s Office charged Brittany Hamilton, 33, with one count of...
KMOV
Woman found dead in yard of North City home early Wednesday morning
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A woman was found dead in the backyard of a North City home overnight Tuesday into Wednesday. Police tell News 4 they received a call about a shooting at a home in the 5100 block of Maffitt around 12:15 a.m. When officers arrived, they found a woman dead in a backyard.
3 teens dead, 2 injured in rollover crash in Lincoln County
A rollover car crash in rural Lincoln County killed three teenagers and sent two others to the hospital early Sunday morning.
Murder investigation after police find body in north St. Louis
St. Louis City Police officers thought they were responding to a burglary call in north St. Louis overnight, but the case turned into a murder investigation once officers arrived at the scene and found a dead body.
abc17news.com
Three teens die, two seriously hurt in St. Louis car crash
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Three teenagers were killed and two others were flown to a hospital with injuries after a car struck a tree and overturned in the St. Louis area this weekend. The Lincoln County Sheriff’s department says the crash was reported on South Chantilly Road before 4:30 a.m. Sunday. The Missouri State Highway Patrol said that a 15-year-old boy, a 17-year-old girl and an 18-year-old named William Flickinger were killed in the crash. The 17-year-old girl driving the car and a 20-year-old man named Trevor Bogert were both taken to a hospital with serious injuries. The juveniles weren’t named in the accident report.
myleaderpaper.com
Festus woman hurt in crash near Hillsboro
Dawn M. McPherson, 47, of Festus was seriously injured Wednesday afternoon, Feb. 1, in a two-vehicle accident on Old Hwy. 21 south of Hayden Road north of Hillsboro, the Missouri State Highway Patrol reported. At. 3:04 p.m., Samantha S. Landers, 26, of Desloge was driving north in a 2017 Jeep...
Victims family speaks out after fatal crash in Lincoln County
A community is in mourning after three Lincoln County High School students were killed in a crash early Sunday morning. Two others survived the wreck but are injured.
KMOV
Man killed in Baden neighborhood
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- A man in his 40s was shot and killed in North City Tuesday night. Officers found the man unconscious and not breathing in the 1100 block of Riverview in the Baden neighborhood around 8:30 p.m. He was pronounced dead at the scene, The homicide unit is investigating.
Overnight fire in Festus, Missouri
A building in Festus is still standing after a fire early Monday morning.
