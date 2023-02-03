Read full article on original website
fox9.com
What to do in Minnesota: 7 things to do this weekend (Feb. 10- Feb. 12)
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - There are plenty of winter events this weekend to keep you entertained as temperatures continue to rise!. Have an event you want to see featured? Email me at adelaide.vanpelt@fox.com. Kites on Ice:. Buffalo Lake, Buffalo. February 11. Free admission. See kites of all shapes and sizes...
fox9.com
MnDOT's 'Name a Snowplow' winners announced
ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - The 2023 MnDOT Name a Snowplow names are official. After the nearly 64,000 votes were tallied the eight winners are:. Yer a Blizzard, Harry - District 8 with 15,248 votes. Minnesota's Swifites nearly cracked the top eight with "Taylor Drift," but with 9,921 votes...
fox9.com
Video: Crystal clear ice forms on Lake Superior
DETROIT (FOX 2) - We're more than halfway through winter and in Michigan's Upper Peninsula, Lake Superior has frozen solid several inches thick, making it possible to not only walk on top of the Great Lake - but see to the bottom. In a video uploaded to YouTube by Chelsey...
fox9.com
Fire at goat farm kills 26, totals barn in northern Minnesota
SEBEKA, Minn. (FOX 9) - A fire at a goat farm in northern Minnesota ran by a nonprofit destroyed the farm and also killed 26 goats in the process. According to a press release, on Feb. 4, a fire totaled the Many Nations Goat Farm, killing all 26 goats and leveling the barn.
fox9.com
Minnesota weather: Temperature tops 40 degrees; cooler ahead of warm weekend
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Wednesday will be the warmest day in more than two months, with highs climbing to around 40 degrees by the afternoon. Wednesday will be the warmest day since Nov. 28, 2022, and we've marked 71 consecutive days — and the longest streak since 2009-2010 — since it's hit 40 degrees.
fox9.com
Minnesota weather: Spring river flooding risk this year is higher than average
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Now a week into February and we've finally seen the sun a few times and have had a reasonably quiet few days. But it certainly hasn't been a quiet season so far. Since we started November, the snow (and even rain in some cases) just hasn't...
fox9.com
Minnesota weather: Slippery roads possible Monday evening
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - A quick hit of light rain or possibly a light snow mix is likely Monday afternoon and into the evening commute in the Twin Cities. Monday's high will be around 36 degrees as the thaw continues. Gusty southern winds blow in warmth and some extra clouds. Eventually, a quick hit of precipitation will fall, which could make for some slippery spots in the evening. The precipitation will mostly wrap up around 8-9 p.m. in the Twin Cities metro.
fox9.com
Minnesota now screening newborns for infection linked to hearing loss
(FOX 9) - All newborns in Minnesota will now be screened for congenital cytomegalovirus (cCMV), becoming the first state to do so, according to the Minnesota Department of Health. MDH says it is the first state in the nation to screen all newborns for the common viral infection that can...
fox9.com
Family battles hospital in court over son's cancer treatment
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - A Texas family here in Minnesota visiting loved ones over the holidays is now embroiled in a court fight over their parental rights of a 5-year-old son and his future cancer treatments. "It makes me really sad that this is how we treat children and it's...
fox9.com
$1.4 million to be spent on school bus stop arm cameras in Minnesota through grants
(FOX 9) - In an effort to increase safety at school bus stops, the Minnesota Department of Public Safety (DPS) has announced nearly $1.4 million in grants to go toward increased safety measures. The DPS program is a partnership with law enforcement agencies including the Minnesota State Patrol, as well...
fox9.com
U of M students taking issue with subpar food service on campus
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - University of Minnesota students say their school continues to serve them undercooked and spoiled food at its dining halls. Now, some are demanding changes to the meal service before the end of the school year. "Students are all outraged," Peter Grutzik said. "It’s all over social...
fox9.com
Owner of Chuck and Don's files for bankruptcy, plans sale
WOODBURY, Minn. (FOX 9) - The Woodbury-based company that owns Chuck and Don's pet stores in Minnesota has filed for bankruptcy and is now planning a sale. Independent Pet Partners Holdings reports it filed voluntary petitions for Chapter 11 bankruptcy on Sunday. The company owns four store brands including Chuck and Don's, Kriser's Natural Pet, Loyal Companions, and Natural Pawz.
fox9.com
Syrian Americans in Minnesota worry for loved ones after earthquake
Some Minnesotans are also feeling the effects of an earthquake that happened in Syria this week. FOX 9's Maury Glover spoke with one person trying to reconnect with family.
fox9.com
Turkish Minnesotans on how you can help earthquake victims
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - The Executive Director of the Turkish American Society of Minnesota says some of their volunteers have family members trapped under debris or displaced because of two major earthquakes that rocked Turkey and Syria this week. "One of our volunteers’ father is right now in surgery," Executive...
fox9.com
Hundreds of sandwiches, snacks, and more recalled over listeria risk
Hundreds of sandwiches, salads, snacks, yogurt, wraps, and other products that were distributed to several East Coast states have been recalled over concerns of possible listeria contamination. The recall, initiated by Baltimore-based Fresh Ideation Food Group LLC, involves more than 400 products sold between Jan. 24 and Jan. 30, 2023,...
fox9.com
Tesla driver appears to be asleep at the wheel on California freeway: VIDEO
TEMECULA, Calif. - A Tesla driver appeared to be conked out on I-15 in Southern California last week. Vasiliki Dolas and her partner were in their own car, when they passed the white Tesla Thursday on the 15 Freeway near Temecula. Dolas, who works in the entertainment business, took out...
fox9.com
Pet ownership questions answered
Responsible pet owners know it’s important to spay and neuter pets as an effort to keep population in control, but when is the best time to do it? Dr. Eric Ruhland from the St. Paul Pet Hospital joins the FOX 9 morning crew to answer your questions regarding pet ownership.
fox9.com
Federal authorities investigating allegations of abuse at Ramsey County Jail
ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - FOX 9 has learned federal authorities have reached out to at least one former Ramsey County Jail inmate about her allegations of abuse and medical neglect while in custody at the Adult Detention Center in Saint Paul. It is not clear the scope of...
