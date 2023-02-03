MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - A quick hit of light rain or possibly a light snow mix is likely Monday afternoon and into the evening commute in the Twin Cities. Monday's high will be around 36 degrees as the thaw continues. Gusty southern winds blow in warmth and some extra clouds. Eventually, a quick hit of precipitation will fall, which could make for some slippery spots in the evening. The precipitation will mostly wrap up around 8-9 p.m. in the Twin Cities metro.

MINNESOTA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO