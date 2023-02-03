ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
southseattleemerald.com

Aloha in the South End: Super Six Reopens as Marination Columbia City

Last August, Hawaiʻian restaurant Super Six closed permanently in Columbia City to pave the way for the creation of another Marination location. Super Six was part of the Marination family, co-owned by Kamala Saxton and Roz Edison. They celebrated the opening of their new Marination location in the old Super Six spot earlier this year on New Year’s Day. Since 2009, Marination has carved out a space for itself in the Seattle food scene by offering selections that reflect Hawaiʻian and Korean influences like kalua pork, kalbi beef, spam musubi, and pork katsu.
SEATTLE, WA
southseattleemerald.com

South End Love — Send Us Your Valentine’s Messages by Monday, Feb. 13

Here’s your chance to write a message of love or appreciation for the special people in your life, and have it published by the Emerald on Valentine’s Day, Feb. 14. This could be a spouse, partner, friend, family member, or an inspiring person in the community whose work makes a positive impact.
SEATTLE, WA
southseattleemerald.com

As Deadline to Decide on CID Light Rail Station Approaches, Community Groups Speak Out

For community activists in the Chinatown-International District (CID), the date of March 9 looms large. That’s when Sound Transit will make a recommendation to its powerful board of directors on the location for the new CID light rail station, an anchor for the future line connecting West Seattle and Ballard. On March 23, the board will then pick its “preferred alternative” of four current options, which Sound Transit will write up in its final Environmental Impact Statement (EIS). As Paul Wu, an architect and cofounder of Transit Equity for All (TEA), says, once the EIS happens, “the train has left the station.”
SEATTLE, WA
southseattleemerald.com

Councilmember Girmay Zahilay Launches Reelection Campaign

On Jan. 21, King County Councilmember Girmay Zahilay announced the launch of his reelection campaign at Washington Hall. Joined by other County and City elected officials, community members and organizers, as well as news and media outlets, Zahilay recounted some of his successes over the past few years and tearfully explained there is still more work to be done.
KING COUNTY, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy