KWCH.com
Where's Shane? Limitless Yoga
Aerospace and aviation have a significant impact on the strength of Wichita's economy. With Spirit AeroSystems' latest job fair, it appears to be rebounding. Goddard community members moving forward with recall process of city's mayor. Updated: 21 hours ago. Without the resignation, community members who spoke out said they plan...
KWCH.com
Goddard community members moving forward with recall process of city's mayor
WPD officer back on patrol nearly 2 years after being shot, face reconstructed. Just looking at him, you wouldn’t know anything had happened to Wichita Police Officer Kyle Mellard. Updated: 10 hours ago. While New Market Square will lose one of its long-time anchor tenants, it's not all bad...
KWCH.com
Viral Video: Small child runs onto the Topgolf driving range
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - It’s a video that went viral over the weekend. A Topgolf worker chases down a small child, seen running onto the facility’s driving range. Adlai Ruffin, the person who captured the video, said while preparing for his swing, he noticed something moving out of the corner of his eye.
KWCH.com
To make prom magical, Andover Central senior helps girls find free gowns, dresses
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Prom promises many high school students a magical night with friends and celebration. With that glitz and glamor, the cost of attending prom can be a hurdle for some students. Andover Central senior and Prom Dress Drive organizer, McKinnley Evans wants to ease the burden. “They...
KWCH.com
Ellinwood coffee business takes unique approach, sees quick success
Plans for downtown Wichita include enhancements for parking and transit. Viral video of kid running onto the Topgolf driving range. A Topgolf worker chases a kid that runs onto the driving range. Broken elevator presents problems at W. Wichita senior living facility. Updated: 9 hours ago. An inoperable elevator is...
KWCH.com
Ft. Larned National Historic Site in need of volunteers
WPD officer back on patrol nearly 2 years after being shot, face reconstructed. Just looking at him, you wouldn’t know anything had happened to Wichita Police Officer Kyle Mellard. Updated: 5 hours ago. While New Market Square will lose one of its long-time anchor tenants, it's not all bad...
KWCH.com
Rain for eastern Kansas, cool Wednesday
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Peyton Sanders says that rain will be possible Wednesday across portions of south central and eastern Kansas. It will be a cold start to the day Wednesday with morning low temperatures in the 20s to near 30. Afternoon highs will reach the mid 40s to near 50.
KWCH.com
City council looking to improve mobility in downtown Wichita
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The downtown Wichita street layout could look much different. On Tuesday, the Wichita City Council is expected to discuss a street plan that calls for major changes. In downtown Wichita, Broadway consists of four lanes -- two in each direction. But imagine if Broadway had two...
KWCH.com
Broken elevator presents problems at W. Wichita senior living facility
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - An inoperable elevator is making life challenging for many living at Woodlake Senior Residences in west Wichita. The elevator hasn’t worked for more than a week, keeping residents and visitors with mobility issues from leaving or getting to the second floor without help. Ricky Downs,...
KWCH.com
Downtown Wichita restaurant celebrating Black History Month through its menu
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A downtown Wichita restaurant is honoring Black History Month through its food. During the month of February, PourHouse is serving up dishes made famous by Black chefs. Specifically, the restaurant is offering four meals from four different chefs throughout the month. “They bring a lot of...
KWCH.com
Wichita police to increase traffic enforcement on Kellogg
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Watch your speed! The Wichita Police Department will be increasing enforcement along the East Kellogg Corridor. The WPD Traffic Section along with the Patrol East Community Police team will conduct the concentrated enforcement project. Officers will be looking for excessive speeding and aggressive driving. Copyright 2023...
KWCH.com
FactFinder 12 investigation into Wichita denture practice continues, former employee talks about experience
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) -After a FactFinder 12 investigation, there’s now a helpline for patients who aren’t happy with their dentures from Affordable Dentures & Implants in Wichita. We first told you about the investigation into that practice last week, and since then, the company has agreed to refund...
KWCH.com
Drivers asked to avoid Kellogg due to multiple crashes near downtown Wichita
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Drivers have been asked to avoid Kellogg due to multiple crashes between Washington and the Central Business District. Both eastbound and westbound traffic has been slowed due to the crashes. No serious injuries have been reported. Follow live updates here: https://kandrive.org. Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights...
KWCH.com
United Way earns additional $2,500 Helping Hand
In Ellinwood, a new local business, Crazy Wolf Coffee, is serving up drinks in a unique way and quickly finding success in doing so. At Monday night’s meeting, about 20 people spoke, many sharing similar thoughts. City council looking to improve mobility in downtown Wichita. Updated: 14 hours ago.
KWCH.com
Feeling more like March today
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says it is a relatively mild morning across Kansas with wake-up temperatures in the 30s and 40s. Morning clouds will give way to afternoon sunshine as highs climb into the middle 60s, or 20 degrees above average for early February. A cold front...
KWCH.com
Week of Feb. 6: Job of the Day
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - This week, the Workforce Centers of South Central Kansas is featuring jobs in the Social Work Sector. MONDAY: Case Manager | Goodwill Industries | Wichita | $17 | https://www.kansasworks.com/jobs/12335405 | Qualifications: •Bachelor’s Degree •At least six months experience in the field of services to individuals who are developmentally disabled or relevant experience in the field |Goodwill Industries has 10 additional postings on KANSASWORKS.COM.
KWCH.com
Further guidance given regarding complaints with Wichita denture practice
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Sedgwick County District Attorney’s Office and the Kansas Dental Board are reaching out to assist people who’ve lost time and money to Affordable Dentures and Implants, in Wichita. Complaints against the company include extensive waits and failure to provide working dentures. 12 News...
KWCH.com
Breezy Thursday with rain and snow showers
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Peyton Sanders says that more rain and snow will be possible across the state on Thursday. Areas of rain will continue this evening over portions of south central and eastern Kansas. Some of the rain may mix with snow at times, but little to no snow accumulation is expected.
KWCH.com
McConnell adds Blue Angels to 2024 Air Show
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) – The U.S. Navy Blue Angels Flight Demonstration Squadron will headline McConnell Air Force Base’s Frontiers in Flight 2024 Open House and Airshow. The airshow is set for Aug. 24-25, 2024, in Wichita. The announcement came during the recent International Council of Air Shows annual...
KWCH.com
1 hospitalized after mental health call prompts large police presence at Delano McDonald’s
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Update Feb. 7: The situation was resolved without further incident at around 10:40 Monday night, and one person was taken to the hospital. Police say they respond to a call about a person in distress at the McDonald’s in the 100 block of N. Seneca, where a 44-year-old Wichita man was locked inside the bathroom experiencing what police called a mental health crisis.
