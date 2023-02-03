ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Victor, ID

No one injured in structure fire

By News Team
KIFI Local News 8
KIFI Local News 8
 6 days ago
TETON COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI) - Just after 2:00 p.m. Thursday, Teton County Fire & Rescue was notified of possible residential structure fire on Thistle Creek Drive north of Victor.

Upon arrival, crews found heavy smoke coming from the home. Crews entered searched for victims and extinguished the fire within 20-30 minutes.

Nobody was home at the time of the fire.

Crews will remain on scene monitoring for hot spots, cleaning up and helping search for the family pets.

There were no civilian or firefighter injuries.

